israel museum

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
A new exhibition at the Israel Museum “Dress Codes – Revealing the Jewish Wardrobe” features over 100 costumes from four continents.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A wandering concert of opera, rock and pop will lead audiences through the art galleries of the Israel Museum binding together best of both genres.
By BARRY DAVIS
Joint gift of three donors will be on display at the museum in 2014 and will join its collection of 75,000 images.
The fourth annual Contact Point at the Israel Museum invites audiences to get cozy with art.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
The legislation breaks up so-called pyramid companies, or firms with subsidiaries that own more of these.
By LAHAV HARKOV AND NIV ELIS
The Supreme Court has rejected a petition by the electric vehicle's buyer Tsahi Merkur against the cancellation of the sale.
By ELA LEVY-WEINRIB
Unfortunately there is a lot more involved in retirement planning than buying a few stocks and holding them forever.
By AARON KATSMAN
"Bloomberg" reports that the Leviathan partners hope to find 1.5 billion barrels of oil deep beneath the Mediterranean seabed.
By GLOBES' CORRESPONDENT
The art installation offers a reflection on an individual and on life itself.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Le Musée d’Israël vous propose une visite pour le moins originale. Guidés par les énigmes de Métatron, vous devrez aider une jeune conservatrice désemparée pour ne pas vous retrouver bloqués.
By NATHALIE BLAU
Le Musée d’Israël consacre une rétrospective au designer Dan Reisinger qui a façonné
l’identité visuelle d’Israël
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Une sélection des plus beaux objets de culte de Pessah exposés au Musée d’Israël
By RHONA LEWIS
Pour célébrer les 30 ans des relations diplomatiques israélo-espagnoles, le Musée d’Israël présente une exposition unique des œuvres de Francisco Goya
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Le 500e anniversaire de la fondation du ghetto de la Cité des Doges jette un éclairage sur le destin singulier de sa communauté juive
By ERIC J. LYMAN
Rencontre avec Frankie Snyder, la femme qui recolle les dalles du Second Temple
By CARL HOFFMAN
L’exposition du Musée d’Israël jette un éclairage différent sur l’évolution personnelle
et artistique du maître espagnol
L’institution fête son cinquantenaire anniversaire. Son directeur, James Snyder, a un rêve : la faire entrer dans la cour des grands, en lui donnant une coloration « Art moderne »
By KATHIE KRIEGEL
Pour la première fois, le Musée d’Israël présente une exposition exclusivement consacrée aux atours traditionnels juifs du XVIIIe au XXe siècle, en provenance de quatre continents. Visite guidée
By Nicole Perez
L’institut Weizmann invite les dinosaures dans le XXIe siècle.
By ALLIE SHAFRAN
The Israel Museum’s new exhibition ‘Jerusalem in Detail’ celebrates the city’s architecture and the work of David Kroyanker.
High-energy band Teapacks will keep the hits coming at the Israel Museum.
Artist Maira Kalman’s beloved dog comes to life in a mural at the Israel Museum.
... at the Israel Museum.
By SHAWN RODGERS,ERICA SCHACHNE
The Israel Museum's 'No Place Like Home' examines the domestic uncanny
For the past two years and there have been musical events of a more classical nature held in various indoor galleries and outdoor spots around the Israel Museum grounds.
Beit Avi Chai and the Israel Museum partner to produce a weekly lecture series
The exhibition will be on show until June 2018.
By DAVIS HIRSH
In the near future, Jerusalem is expected to see additional museum openings in the new “Museum Complex” surrounding the Israel Museum.
By OMER YANIV
“At the beginning I wondered whether I was doing the music too operatically. Then I thought: Wait, this is Daniella. This is who I am.”
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Getting to know the Israel Museum’s new curator of design and architecture.
Former Israel Museum director Martin Weyl, who will be honored by the city on Jerusalem Day, talks about development and fund-raising.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Fourteen pivotal objects from the Israel Museum’s collection illustrate the unfolding of civilization from the dawn of humanity to contemporary life
‘Out of the Circle’ at the Israel Museum looks back at the major milestones in local dance styles.
The Museum on the Seam’s latest exhibition explores leadership and how it impacts our daily lives.
There is a plethora of arts events, such as Contact Point at the Israel Museum, with offerings across a wide range of creative disciplines.
Rozenblum said her job is to exactly translate the president’s words from English to Hebrew, even if she disagrees with what he’s saying.
By JTA
Filmmaker Ran Tal focuses on the Israel Museum in his newest documentary.
Ran Tal’s latest documentary takes a look behind the scenes at the Israel Museum.
By HANNAH BROWN
Renowned Israeli director Ran Tal’s latest documentary takes a look behind the scenes at the Israel Museum.
Ido Bruno will take over after Eran Neuman's very short reign.
By AMY SPIRO
We still have a few days left before the school year begins. An escape seems like a good option – Why not do it in a museum?
By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
Ran Tal’s exhilarating documentary The Museum hits the mark.
Jazz bass, piano and guitar combo
Tel Aviv University’s Steinhardt Museum of Natural History will bring us face-to-face
with creatures we don’t meet on the street, in the store, or even on TV.
All the guests went home with a special edition of the catalogue Twilight over Berlin: Masterworks from the Nationalgalerie, 1905-1945.
By SHAWN RODGERS
“My father wanted to be remembered as a man who loved Israel,” said Shamir’s son, Yair.
By KAYLA ROSEN
All the performances start at 9 p.m. Tickets are NIS 150, and on Tuesday and Wednesday will include admission to the museum from 4 p.m.
East Jerusalem museum’s library and relics to be relocated to Antiquities Authority’s West Jerusalem offices.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Three Passover-related exhibitions offer visitors sumptuous aesthetics, intriguing storylines and plenty of twists and turns at the Israel Museum.
A new exhibition at the Israel Museum focuses on ‘The Allure of the Sphinx.’
Art meets fashion as the Tel Aviv Museum of Art and Castro collaborate for the T-Art Project.
By JESSICA VRAZILEK
The museum’s has prepared a jubilee of events that will cater to all musical tastes and genre persuasions.
The LA-based lawyer speaks to the ‘Post’ about his successful recovery of a world famous painting looted by the Nazis from its Jewish owners.
“Bank Hapoalim Carpet,” part of a trilogy titled “Cloth Merchants,” is the name given to the complete installation and is accompanied by a short documentary outlining the carpet's making.
By GRAHAM LAWSON
The ‘Happy Birthday’ exhibition at the Youth Wing conveys the birthday spirit in a palpable and uncluttered manner.
Miron’s Israel Museum exhibition offers visitors a dose of nostalgia in its display of ‘60s era artifacts
Scope of the tax evasion scam topped some NIS 36 million.
By BEN HARTMAN
Space oriented activities will run January 25th through the 29th; information regarding activities accessible through online portal.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
New exhibition: The Journey to Painting: Avraham Ferdo
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
New exhibition: Golem
New exhibition: Tzippora David
New exhibit: Dolls Art
New exhibition: A Flood of Illustrations
Israeli Glass 2015
An interview with fine arts curator, Mira Lapidot, as the Israel Museum marks its 50th birthday.
By MICHAL LEVERTOV
Assigned adviser active in anti-Israel activity.
By JONNY PAUL JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Former Israel Museum director Martin Weyl presents a new photographic exhibit exploring the dangers of sun exposure in Israel.
Alexis Gregory, who sees quality and buys "a beautiful picture," shares his remarkable collection of old French master paintings with the Israel Museum.
By DAVID STROMBERG
The Israel Museum celebrtes fifty years.
A photography exhibition at the Israel Museum explores the immigrant’s view of new surroundings and culture.
Putting a modern spin on an ancient hero at the Eretz Israel Museum.
The ‘Local Testimony’ press photography exhibition at the Eretz Israel Museum digs deep – evoking drama, history and emotion.
I thought of Martin at the gala, of sadness, and how it just never seems to end in Jerusalem.
By PAMELA PELED
An exhibition of "The Maiden and the Jug" follows the evolution of the
symbolism of the woman carrying water.
120 hanukkiot from all over the world are on display at the Israel Museum.
By BENJI ROSEN
Shimon Dzigan and Israel Shumacher are probably the most famous Yiddish duo in history.
"Edgar came from the lions – fearless, hopeful and a born leader of our people and a spokesperson for justice,” says President Shimon Peres.
More than 300 invited guests attend a memorial tribute for longest-serving president of the WJC, who died in December.
More than 300 invited guests are scheduled to attend a memorial tribute for longest-serving president of the WJC, who died in December.
Internationally celebrated mathematician David Kazhdan was riding bicycle with son when truck struck him, fled scene.
The arrival of the "The Annunciation of San Martino alla Scala" was put on hold due to security concerns.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Press unearthed as scientists dug out remains from grounds upon which a student dormitory will be built.
Tour begins with drawing of Temple laid over shrine.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The prominence of the Recanati family can be traced back to Saloniki in Greece, where its members were among the leaders of the Jewish community.
Lacking a body of historical precedents, creating a ‘Jewish’ architecture simply isn’t possible. Yet any true Israeli architecture would have to give expression to our Jewish identity and values.
By GERARD HEUMANN
The Beduin are not villains: they are citizens with a particular culture and bitter experience.
By JOEL H. GOLOVENSKY
I think Karnit Flug deserves more than “I’m sorry,” and the country deserves an explanation from Lapid and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
You don't have to be a sheep in order to become a shepherd, but it seems to me that only a shepherd who knows what it is like to be a sheep can truly be a good shepherd.
By REUVEN BEN-SHALOM
Only if Israel conceded more to the Palestinians was there a chance of salvaging the peace process.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Kosovo Serb hardliners harass opponents at roadblocks in Northern Serbia without serious EU punishment.
By Gil Stern Stern TROY
We celebrate the 19th Maccabiah and look forward to a bright sporting future, let us not forget our nation’s past.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel Museum exhibition, ArTricks is more bemusing than amusing; journalists, and their children, enjoyed mirror images.
By LIAT COLLINS
Loren Minsky speaks to Karen Brunwasser, 36, one of the founders of the innovative Jerusalem Season of Culture.
By LOREN MINSKY/ ITRAVELJERUSALEM.COM TEAM
The exhibition marking the 100th anniversary of former prime minister Yitzhak Shamir has been on view at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center for quite some time now.
The Nano Bible is a gold-coated silicon chip smaller than a pinhead, and contains all 1.2 million letters of the bible.
By JNS.ORG