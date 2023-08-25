Jerusalem highlights August 25 – 31

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

Take a Hebrew online course about the poetry of Polish poet Wisława Szymborska via Enso (Circle in Japanese). The new remote learning portal offers the six-lecture course at NIS 240.

Upon purchase, patrons have three months to watch the lectures at their own pace. Speakers include Polish-to-Hebrew translator Rafi Weichert and Jerusalem-based poet Noa Shakargy. There are other courses on offer as well. See www.ensoculture.com for more.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

Join a guided tour in English on the highlights of the Israel Museum (11 Ruppin Blvd.), today at 11:30 a.m. Register in advance at the museum information desk. The group is limited to 30 participants, so allow time to sign up, so you don’t miss out.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27

Attend a concert celebrating music from around the Orient with Israeli-Turkish singer Linet Mor Menashe; Ishtar (Esther Zach); Arab-Israeli singer Valerie Hamaty; and others. Held as part of the East and West Jerusalem Festival at Sultan’s Pool. Tickets range from NIS 169 to NIS 299. Call *2207 to book. The concert begins at 8:30 p.m.

MONDAY, AUGUST 28

Listen to kamancheh player Yagel Haroush and the rising star of current classic Arab music Ziv Yehezkel as they release their joint album Keter Malkot (Royal Crown). Their musical adaptation of the poetry of Solomon ibn Gabirol will be held at Confederation House, 12 Emile Botta St. The live performance was recorded last year, and the album will be released this week. NIS 100 per ticket. Call *6226 to book.

ORCHIDS: TAKE them in at the Tropical Greenhouse Gallery. (credit: Ori Fragman-Sapir)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 29

Enjoy not one but two free concerts today offered by the Jerusalem Street Orchestra at the Mamilla Mall. Conductor Hadar Ben Aharon will lead the musicians at 4:30 p.m. and at 6 p.m. The musical selection includes light adaptations of well-known classical works and some popular music.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30

Visit a unique photography exhibition focused on orchids at the Tropical Greenhouse Gallery at the Botanical Gardens, Givat Ram. Photographed by Ori Fragman-Sapir, this is a chance to marvel at the beauty of orchids and maybe learn something new about them.

Opening hours are 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. 1 Zalman Shneour St. Call (02) 679-4012 for more information. A visit to the gallery is included when patrons purchase an entry ticket to the Botanical Gardens.

Readers who enjoy spy novels and a bit of CIA lore might relish the 1977 book Orchids for Mother by Aaron Latham. Based on the real-world CIA counter-intelligence genius James Jesus Angleton, who had a passion for growing orchids, the book is a delight. “Mother” is said to be one of the code names used by Angleton.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 31

Watch Inbal Perlmutter – If You Let Me Go at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. The Hebrew documentary film, shown with English subtitles, is a powerful introduction to the importance of Perlmutter in the history of Israeli rock music and counterculture. 8:30 p.m. NIS 41 per ticket. 11 Hebron Road. Dial (02) 565-4333 for tickets.

HEADS UP:

Grandparents or parents of young children with an interest in circus art or puppet theater take note: On Wednesday, September 6, free classes will be offered at the Hakaron Theater (Liberty Bell Park) at 4:30 p.m. Both full courses will start on October 10 and will be held on Sunday afternoons. For more information, call Dana at 050-444-5789.

