Bank Hapoalim's Passover project opens heritage sites and museums free of charge

For the 19th consecutive year, Bank Hapoalim's Passover project is set to offer a cultural feast across Israel. From April 24 to April 28, 2024, over 170 heritage sites, museums, and guided tours will be open to the public at no cost during the Passover holiday.

This initiative, deeply rooted in enriching the cultural and historical knowledge of Israel's residents, underscores a strong commitment to accessibility and community engagement.

Throughout Passover week, families can explore a wealth of diverse attractions, including top-tier museums like the Israel Museum, Tel Aviv Museum of Art, and the Design Museum Holon, as well as specialized sites such as the ANU—Museum of the Jewish People and the Israeli Children’s Museum. The initiative also celebrates Israel's defense heritage with free entry to Defense Ministry museums, including the Hagana Museum and the Palmach House.

This year's event coincides with the anniversary of the 'Iron Swords' war, honoring the IDF and security forces by granting access to additional defense-related sites. The project's extensive offerings also include tours through historical landscapes and modern exhibitions, from the hanging rope bridge in Nesher Park to the blossoming trails of Nahal Oran.

For those interested in science and nature, attractions like the Plantaniya Science and Space Center and the Museum of Biblical Lands provide informative and engaging educational experiences. Historical tours such as "From David to David" in Jerusalem offer a deep dive into the nation's rich past. The 'Mushroomm' rock monument at Timna Park. (credit: courtesy Timna Park)

The project also emphasizes support for small businesses and local tourism, with eight sites in the Shkama Beshor area providing unique experiences like glassblowing workshops at Ron Art Judaica and the heritage-rich Iron Sheep Museum in Kibbutz Tze'elim.

Pre-register, don't just show up

Pre-registration is mandatory for all visits, ensuring organized and safe access to all sites according to the guidelines set by the Home Front Command. Registration begins on April 21, 2024, at www.poalimatarim.com, where a complete list of available sites and tours can be found.

Bank Hapoalim's long-standing dedication to cultural enrichment and community support is evident in its annual Passover project. By making Israel's rich tapestry of history, art, and science accessible to all, the bank not only fosters knowledge and enjoyment but also helps families make significant savings during holiday outings. This initiative is a highlight of the bank's community engagement efforts, contributing significantly to the country's social and economic fabric.