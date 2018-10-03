israel settlement construction

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Earlier in the day, Israel's security cabinet approved a new settlement that was promised by Netanyahu to former residents of Amona.
By MICHAEL WILNER
“I think the time has come to apply Israeli law in Judea and Samaria.”
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
If Netanyahu accedes to the demand, it would create a second Israeli city, after Ariel, in Samaria.
When it comes to real construction on the ground, building has been down so far this year.
Among the projects on the list is new housing for the Jewish community in Hebron.
The US State Department under President Donald Trump has continued to chastise Israel for continued building in West Bank settlements.
Naftali Bennett: “I see no justification not to approve the plan at this time.”
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,GIL HOFFMAN
Palestinians have insisted that settlement activity is a stumbling block to peace and the US has frowned on such building.
Palestinians from the nearby village of Jalud who claim ownership to some of the land within the settlement’s boundaries have filed an objection against the plan.
The four West Bank settlements were dismantled during the 2005 Disengagement plan.
“The settlers are trying to use the signs to change the identity of Hebron, erase Palestinian history and pretend we do not exist,” said Hebron resident Issa Amro.
Angry politicians threatened to pressure Netanyahu to rescind the decision, which would prevent workers from breaking ground on new housing projects.
Trump is expected to ask Netanyahu to curb settlement activity...
In an interview before his arrival, the US president preferred not to address most core issues.
By UDI SHAHAM
None of the buildings in question have permits, Peace Now said.
The ground that was broken on 2,630 new settler homes last year, is the second highest amount of new Jewish construction that has occurred in the West Bank since the year 2,000.
The UK was one of 14 countries, out the UNSC 15 member body, that voted in support of Resolution 2334.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,ADAM RASGON
MK Basel Ghattas (Joint List) also called for sanctions against Israel in the wake of passage of the law.
By BEN LYNFIELD
By JEREMY SHARON
New bypass roads to be built in West Bank despite adoption of anti-settlement UN resolution.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
“Time is not on our side,” Mitzpe Kramim resident Haim Yamin said on Sunday.
Kerry led an aggressive effort in 2013 and 2014 to bring Israelis and Palestinians back to the negotiating table, but failed.
By convening the meeting the Palestinians are hoping to sway the UNSC to pass a resolution condemning West Bank settlements.
The very harsh tone of the statement has fueled speculation that the US may support an anti-settlement resolution in the UN Security Council.
By HERB KEINON,TOVAH LAZAROFF
“The real settlements Palestinians are after are Haifa, Jaffa and Tel Aviv,” Netanyahu declared.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
The Jerusalem Planning and Construction Committee cancels meeting to discuss expansion of Gilo as Netanyahu travels to US to meet with Obama.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
While the rest of the country saw a decrease in the starting of new housing settlements saw an increase.
Rte. 60 closed to traffic as settlers march in memory of Rabbi Michael Mark.
In the aftermath recent terror attacks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Liberman ordered the advancement of plans for 560 new homes in the West Bank settlement of Ariel.
The High Court of Justice in 2014 ruled that the outpost must be razed by the end of December because it was built on private Palestinian property without the proper permits.
The CBS releases it’s quarterly report as the United Nations Human Rights Council is set to vote on a resolution condemning Jewish building over the pre-1967 lines.
West Bank businesses deny exploiting Palestinian workers and say they offer much needed employment.
By REUTERS
"The Jerusalem municipality continues to advance construction throughout the city for all populations," says City Hall.
What country doesn’t have the right to its unified capital, and to develop and build it?
By EARL COX
ADL, AJC, JFNA condemn US failure to use its veto power at UNSC.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
"This is an organization that supported the Iran nuclear deal that threatens Israel’s existence, and which has supported United Nations Security Council action against Israel."
Rep. Hank Johnson spoke Monday at a Philadelphia event organized by the US Campaign to End the Israeli Occupation.
By JTA
“We must be strong in the face of terrorism that afflicts the entire world.”
Israel should not set its settlement policy based on a terrorist attack and the tragic outcome. It should decide what it wants based on what is in the country’s best interest.
By YAAKOV KATZ
The approvals come a day after a 35-year-old Israeli father of six was killed in a drive-by attack in the West Bank in what is believed to have been a Palestinian terror attack.
Breaking with US policy, the ambassador claimed that Israeli settlements make up less than 2% of the West Bank.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH,MICHAEL WILNER
The complex will consist of 31 units.
1600 new housing units will be built in east Jerusalem's Givat HaMatos neighborhood.
Settler leaders say public has tired of broken promises, threaten campaign to demand increased security.
Two NGOs protested a law that allows WIZO to skirt around pre-existing legislation.
“There is no government that does more for the settlement in the land of Israel, then this government under my leadership," says Netanyahu.
The city, the second largest in the West Bank, is in the midst of developing a new hilltop, for which infrastructure has already been completed.
“This program improves security, it is not a prize for terror,” says Defense Minister.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Damascus Gate both a symbol of terrorism and the fight against it.
By HERB KEINON
Culture Minister Miri Regev demands thousands of new settlement units.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Liberman: No government has done more for the settlement enterprise.
Report: Abbas and Netanyahu could hold direct peace talks for the first time in seven years next month in Washington.
The Prime Minister’s Office dismissed Dagan’s attack as an outright falsehood.
Were expectations too high or too low?
By LAHAV HARKOV
President "has not abandoned the two-state solution," senior White House official says; Western Wall visit without Israeli officials.
Government distances itself from Washington in setting new construction guidelines.
No commitment made to restrict construction to large settlement blocs.
Soon after Trump’s election victory in November, Bennett said the election meant that “the era of a Palestinian state is over."
Trump has prioritized making peace between Israelis and Palestinians, characterizing a comprehensive agreement between the two parties as the "deal of all deals."
It’s presumed that Netanyahu seeks permission to build in the settlement blocs in exchange for freezing isolated Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.
Galant strongly condemned the handful of rioters and their violence towards security forces during the Amona operation.
The High Court of Justice has ordered that both the Amona and Ofra homes must be demolished by February 8.
“Australia is not currently a member of the UN Security Council and therefore not eligible to vote on UNSC resolutions."
‘The UN has proven time and time again that it is biased against the Jewish state,’ says Barkat.
Yesh Atid calls on Netanyahu to tell Foreign Affairs Committee how he plans to handle "international crisis."
Senegal's UN Ambassador Fode Seck has been outspoken in the past about the Palestinians, supporting increased aid and international support.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Politicians respond to Friday nights UN Security Council vote.
"We’ve seen Jews expelled from all over the world, and now we come back to our homeland and we continue to expel ourselves from our own homes," says protester.
A spokesman for Liberman strongly denied the allegations, though he declined to give a full different version of events.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The proposal is the first since the election of Donald Trump, whom Israeli right-wingers expect to be more supportive of settlement building than Barack Obama's administration.
Coalition chairman David Bitan obtained Kulanu’s support for the bill in its preliminary reading last Wednesday by promising that clauses seen as defying the court would be removed.
By GIL HOFFMAN,LAHAV HARKOV
“We’ll stand here like a bulwark!” Amona spokesman Avihai Boaron promised.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Herzog to apologize, saying he "can't believe he used the term 'virus' to describe settlers."
Using unusually sharp language, the US State Department on Wednesday slammed Israel’s intention to build homes in the Shiloh settlement.
The 98-homes are part of an unbuilt 300 unit project in the Shilo settlement, located to the neighborhood of Shvuet Rachel.
Dayan: “I am a person who, if I may for a second take the diplomatic hat off, fully identifies with the current government. I don’t have to act as if I do, I really do.”
Following the briefing, Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour told media he believes it is the duty of the Security Council to act when it comes to settlements.
"The way to peace is through negotiations, we are willing to have direct negotiations, they are not willing to. That is preventing peace not a few houses in Jerusalem and Ma'ale Adumim."
"It is a mistake to approve construction in Jerusalem only after a terror attack," says mayor; Elkin calls on PM to build more homes in Givat Hamatos to block contiguous Palestinian state.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,GIL HOFFMAN
Zohar proposal would delay demolition orders for seven years.
Ramat Shlomo was on de facto freeze for 2 years; Netanyahu hoping to pass project "under the radar" as world focuses on France, says MK.
Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan has lobbied for the legalization, since taking office over the summer.
“It is the essence of Zionism to make the desert bloom in all parts of the Land of Israel," Dagan said.
Informally but on the ground, Israel has effectively annexed portions of the West Bank without a formal legal announcement.
Settlement leaders voice anger, but Netanyahu says new directives allow for considerable flexibility.
By MARK WEISS
It’s almost as if Israel has been lulled into a stupor by the intractable nature of the conflict with the Palestinians.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
The tragedy of Amona is that none of this had to happen.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The settlement movement, as highlighted by Amona, has severely warped the country’s moral compass.
By JEFF BARAK
In Judea and Samaria, large areas of uninhabited state land, survey land (undetermined ownership) and land within settlements are available for building.
By MOSHE DANN
The government carries out settlement activities through an external body due to the problematic nature of these activities from an international law perspective.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF