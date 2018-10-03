israeli palestinian peace process

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Pence said that Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt are "hard at work" on the Trump administration's peace plan.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Speaking at AIPAC's annual conference, Nikki Haley told the crowd that Israel "is not going away."
Kushner is leading the Trump administration’s efforts to broker peace between Israelis and Palestinians, as well as trade negotiations with Mexico.
Speaking at a press conference, Trump remained skeptical of resolving the conflict.
"The United States of America will never compromise the safety and security of the Jewish State of Israel.”
What does this mean for the proposal to revive Israeli-Palestinian talks that Kushner and his team are said to be releasing “soon”?
By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Report claims White House plan would recognize Palestinian state.
By HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki said that the plan tilts toward Israel and is unacceptable to the Palestinians.
The peace-talks simulation was the culmination of a course in peace mediation and conflict resolution that the students have taken over the past few months.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Nikki Haley addressed a number of issues Thursday night, among them the likelihood that the US would push for a Palestinian state.
By TAMAR BEN-OZER
The increase will bring the number of permits to 100,000.
By DAN ZAKEN / GLOBES
According to diplomatic sources, Kushner and Greenblatt said of the plan that “both sides are going to love some of it, and hate some of it.”
Abbas said the international conference he envisions would back a new multilateral formula for the peace process that gives multiple states a role in mediating negotiations.
By ADAM RASGON
PA President Mahmoud Abbas said Israel and the US were “closing the door on the two-state solution.”
By DANIEL J. ROTH
“The Americans are the only fair mediators in the region. I call on you to return to the negotiations table under their patronage,” Kahlon said.
“The American ambassador’s statements make us wonder about his relationship with the occupation,” he added. “Is he representing America or Israel?”
The logic of leading peace through water diplomacy is further strengthened when one considers the broader instability of the region.
By REUTERS
"Nothing without the United States, nothing with the United States alone."
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
'This important meeting aims to bring all parties together to discuss measures to accelerate efforts that can underpin a negotiated two-state solution.'
Abbas also urged African states not to establish diplomatic offices in Jerusalem.
In any event, it is essential to maintain a constant and varied dialogue with the PLO/ PA and with various groups in Palestinian society.
By UDI DEKEL
“We call on these states to recognize the State of Palestine,” Abbas said, referring to EU member counties.
He made the comments during his speech at the Al-Azhar conference in Cairo on Wednesday.
According to reports, the Trump plan would create a Palestinian entity that is less than a state, and would not be based on the pre-1967 lines.
By GIL HOFFMAN
“There is no value to a Palestinian state with out Jerusalem as its capital,” says chief Palestinian negotiator.
"A peace process and a credible conclusion to that process can't happen without the US– they know that. And once the plan is revealed, it will speak for itself," a senior White House official said.
"We are trying to promote the peace process, but if that will not happen, the president will not continue to fund it," US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
It will be Jason Greenblatt's first visit to the region since the US formally recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
The visit prompted a hashtag #Bahrain_resists_normalization, in which twitter users declaring their opposition to what some called an "act of treason" against Palestinians and Bahrainis.
By SAMI ABOUDI/REUTERS
Recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was out of a consideration of political benefit, not about moving the peace process forward, according to Jake Sullivan.
To forge a wider regional peace may first require another Arab leader to trailblaze his way to Jerusalem.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
In his first address to the UN President Donald Trump is expected to focus more on his showdown with North Korea, Iran’s nuclear program and the broad threat of violent religious extremism.
Dennis Ross' tenure on the peace process and the Middle East is a long and storied one.
"We simply cannot wait for the US to take an initiative on their own,'' Simon Coveney told a meeting of EU foreign ministers.
Over the past two weeks, senior Palestinians called on the Trump administration to back the two-state solution and ask Israel to stop building settlements.
"Nothing is impossible in the face of [well-placed] efforts,” said Abbas.
"Serious peace process" defined as US and Israel supporting two-state solution.
The leak of the phone call to Channel 2 comes as Netanyahu has tacked significantly to the right following his decision earlier this week to remove the metal detectors on the Temple Mount.
By HERB KEINON
Absent any legal, political or public relations crises, Kushner was always going to be climbing uphill in his bid to solve the world's most intractable conflict.
"He is the ambassador of America in Israel," official says, "and the purview of his work is in Israel."
US special envoy in Israel and West Bank for 'interim visit' to advance President Trump's goal of achieving peace.
US Envoy to the UN Nikki Haley slammed the United Nation's "obsessive bashing of Israel."
By ARIANE MANDELL
“There exists today a new path to peace... We must grasp it with both hands.”
The American administration should manage conflicts in the Middle East rather than look for a clear solution, says Yaalon, adding that peace with Palestinians is doomed for failure.
PA President confidante Ahmad Majdalani described Israel's economic goodwill measures announced Monday as "meaningless."
While both the Israeli and Palestinian top leaderships have now visited the White House, there have been no commitments made for renewed peace talks.
Israel and the Palestinians have not held direct peace talks since the collapse of US-sponsored negotiations in May 2014.
Abbas seemed to act like Trump was his personal savior, but will the unpredictable US president deliver for the embattled Palestinian leader?
By BEN LYNFIELD
“Abbas won’t deliver the goods. There isn’t anyone on their side who can. Trump is looking for a deal. But there is no partner for a deal.”
American and Israeli lawmakers will jointly push for a new paradigm for the peace process conjured up by the Israel Victory Project.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
In his new book, Micah Goodman argues that both the political Right and Left hold correct views.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
“Peace only has a chance of success through a respectful, continuous dialogue and through continuous negotiation,” Greenblatt said.
While Israel has achieved many successes, not all is rosy for the Jewish state.
By DANIELLA P. COHEN/THE MEDIA LINE
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is in precarious position having alienated the White House and losing the unconditional support of regional Sunni countries.
Trump ponders his moves—moving the US embassy, recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital—or neither.
By DIMA ABUMARIA/ THE MEDIA LINE
"We've been very focused on 'the deal,'" Kushner said. "You see a lot of reasons why this could go south very quickly."
Hanan Ashrawi flays Jared Kushner, who has admitted himself that the conflict may be unsolvable.
Mladenov says Gaza could destroy any nascent process, and issue keeps him up at night.
Report: Abbas and Netanyahu could hold direct peace talks for the first time in seven years next month in Washington.
Trump's visit hit all the right spots but won't likely have lasting effect.
By DAVID BRINN
Peace Now is organizing a rally for May 27, the Saturday night after Trump's visit.
American author David Brog seeks to set the record straight on the Arab-Israeli conflict.
By TIBOR KRAUSZ
The conflict should be managed until conditions arise for an agreed-upon solution
By YAAKOV AMIDROR
"We’re not going to reward bad behavior," said the US envoy to the UN, referring to cut in funding to refugee aid group.
Minister says 25% of Turkish exports to the Gulf go through Israel, and Jordan exports 20% of its goods via the Haifa port.
Foreign Ministry paper allegedly offers peace with the Jewish state in exchange for US pressure on Iran.
By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
A revealing, off-the-record conversation with interns leaks to the press.
"During the visit, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and top legislator Zhang Dejiang will meet with and hold talks with President Abbas respectively."
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Israel is the victor in the Israeli-Palestinian story.
By GERSHON BASKIN
If the peace process ends, Netanyahu will present his own plan.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
As President Trump rightfully acknowledged recently: “If Palestinians do not want peace, then the United States has nothing to do with them.”
By JONATHAN MICHANIE
I remain convinced that Israeli-Palestinian peace is possible and that the compromises necessary to reach an agreement could be accepted by both sides – if we managed to change the climate.
Bringing everyone to the negotiating table has become the new goal, not reaching an agreement.
By LIOR AKERMAN
Israel’s current hardline coalition has no intention of making the necessary concessions for peace.
By CHUCK FREILICH
I often tell groups of high school or university students that I speak with that every single one of us can be peacemakers. There are times when every single one of us has to become a peacemaker.
How can one explain why an international statesman with a PhD in history would consistently resort to such gross distortions of the historical record?
By RAFAEL MEDOFF
US President Donald Trump’s words were intended to placate the Palestinians, as he explicitly stated that the American position on the boundaries of Israeli sovereignty had not changed.
By ODED ERAN
Most Israelis, including many 1990s leftwing supporters, saw firsthand the devastating results of unilateral actions carried out by both the Israeli and Palestinian governments.
By EFRAIM CHALAMISH
Not only was there never a nation of 'Palestine, but there was never even a country, territory, or a single province of 'Palestine' even remotely similar in its geography to modern Israel.
By JOSHUA CHARLES
The Palestinians cannot threaten anything diplomatically or otherwise that could be considered worse in the eyes of Israel than dividing Jerusalem.
By JEREMIAH ROZMAN
Kushner is trying to make peace between Israel and the PA. Kushner is a smart guy. He knows that Hamas looms over everything. He is on a fool’s mission, and I think he knows it.
By BARRY SHAW
Jerusalem must never become two capitals with a barrier between them.
By DAVID ELI BARCHAS
A peace treaty between Israel and the Palestinians – and by extension, the Arab world – will simply represent an end to official conflict.
By ADAM BASCIANO
Anti-Israel, pro-BDS groups whitewash the obstructionism of the Palestinian Authority and the cynical use of the Ja’alin and Nawajah families as pawns in the PA’s corrupt game.
By MEIR DEUTSCH
Palestinian diplomatic efforts may seek to undermine talks with Israel.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Incoming EU Ambassador to Israel in special for the Jerusalem Post: Agreements begin with leaders. Peace begins with people.
By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
This potential lies not among leaders, but rather the citizens; not in the midst of governments, but within organizations and institutes.
By NIMROD GOREN
A new lobby wants Israel to ‘win’ over Palestinians, not compromise with them – for now.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Conflicts end when one side concedes that it either will not or cannot continue. Historically, this concession has yielded peace, progress and economic development – for both sides.
By ODED FORER,BILL JOHNSON
We still believe in humanity, in its strong spirit.
By AHMAD MAJDALANI AND AVRAHAM BURG
A successful Trump visit should deal with the larger picture.
By SALLAI MERIDOR