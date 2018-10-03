03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The inaugural Shabbat Babayit episode is called Tish Bishvat, referencing the custom of the hassidic tish festive gathering custom.
By BARRY DAVIS
Sofar Jerusalem brings the international live music movement to the Holy City
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Artist Haim Mizrahi is constantly looking to break free of the shackles of everyday life, his own limitations and convention.
As the gent in question is a jazz trumpeter, arranger, bandleader and composer,
that’s not a bad epithet to attract.
Jason Lindner, a 43-year-old American jazz pianist, will bring his Now vs Now trio to the Jerusalem Jazz Festival.
“At the beginning I wondered whether I was doing the music too operatically. Then I thought: Wait, this is Daniella. This is who I am.”
French-born jazz musician Jess Korean will team up with twins, guitarist Ofer and bassist Eyal Ganor, for some quality jazzy renditions of French chansons at Bet Avi Chai.
The Art of Jazz marks the start of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Jerusalem Foundation
A true jazz festival puts out a captivating vibe right across the host environment.
The March concert is now slated for October.
By AMY SPIRO
The Swing Dance Orchestra takes part in the Hot Jazz festival.
By ANTONY GELBERG
The annual three-day festival takes place next week.
All told, Mustonenfest takes in 20 concerts Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa, Ashdod and other venues around the country, featuring leading soloists, choirs and ensembles from Estonia and Israel.
Once I could mention names that brought instant recognition, but today only blank stares.
By DVORA WAYSMAN
Jazz saxophonist Eyal Talmudi will bring his unfettered energy when his quintet takes the stage in TA and Jerusalem.
Ray Gelato will perform in the Hot Jazz series.
Classical music will abound during the Spring Festival – Violin Leaves March 15-17 weekend, followed by something for fans of improvised music, on the April 12-14 Jazz – Playing Life As It Is.
What to expect ahead of the eight edition of the Red Sea Jazz Festival.
Renowned Israeli poet Haviva Pedaya brings a mixture of Ethiopian sounds,
styles and cultures to the Hullegeb Festival
Renowned British jazz saxophonist Tony Kofi pays tribute to the great Thelonious Monk at the TA Jazz Festival.
Tomer Bar may be best known for his instrumental work, and lauded for his arranging skills, but his new venture will reveal some of his more singer-songwriter inclined gifts.
Renowned Israeli trumpeter Eli Preminger and his Chocolate Factory troupe are heading up the jazz side of this weekend’s Jacob’s Ladder Festival.
Saxophonist Bill Evans performs at the Ashdod jazz festival
EB Davis says he imbibed the blues with his mother’s milk and was enveloped in the sonic and emotional vibes of the art form in its birthplace.
Tel Aviv’s Levontin 7 club celebrates its 11th anniversary.
Managing director of the Copenhagen Jazz Festival Kenneth Hansen is looking forward to seeing Israel’s best jazz and world music acts as part of this week’s International Music Showcase Festival.
When you're looking for something new to listen to.
The Minuette band members shared musical tastes, which also took in such jazz giants as pianist Keith Jarrett, guitarist John Scofield, saxophonist Joe Lovano and bass player Eberhard Weber.
Yaron Ben-Ami and Sagol 59 will present “Clarksdale, corner of Petah Tikva,” a show of classic blues, folk and country songs, translated into Hebrew, and Hagar Levi will offer a Nina Simone tribute.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Legend Billy Cobham will perform at the Jaffa Jazz festival.
Piazzolla not only brings his grandfather’s magic to his craft; he is the product of his own era and imbibed much of the contemporary sounds that were around in his formative years.
There were several professional confluences, with Nitzan designing the covers for a couple of Cohen’s records and providing video art for the trumpeter’s powerful Big Viscious jazz program.
One of Israel's most celebrated festivals returns for the 31st time.
Ken Vandermark Quartet at Levontin 7 on July 22.
Jazz musician Ken Vandermark strives to explore new vistas
The Hoodna Orchestra will pair up with Ethiopian singer Demisu Belete to finish off this year’s Red Sea Jazz Festival with an all-night Ethio-groove party
By JENNIFER GREENBERG
The Betty Bears bring New Orleans style to a cheering Israeli crowd.
Jazz bass, piano and guitar combo
Jazz guitarist Stian Westerhus will perform at the Israel Festival
By DAVID BRINN
Pianist Cyrus Chestnut performs in the Hot Jazz series.
Vocalist Maria de Barros will perform in the Hot Jazz series.
Sultry singer Nicolle Rochelle performs in the Hot Jazz series.
For over 40 years, Coryell recorded more than 75 albums as a bandleader, soloist and featured accompanist.
A look at the 2017 winter edition of the Red Sea Jazz Festival.
Israeli jazz pianist Omer Klein and his trio are in town from their base in Germany to perform from their latest album, ‘Sleepwalkers.'
Luca Aquino will perform at the
Red Sea Jazz Festival in Eilat.
The Rimon music school hosts saxophonist Miguel Zenon in a host of events
Jazzman Omer Avital, his quintet and
two vocalists will perform in Tel Aviv.
The Turkish jazz trio will perform in Jerusalem.
Saxophonist Antonio Hart is performing in the Hot Jazz series.
The Jeff Ballard Trio will perform at the Jerusalem Jazz Festival.
Benjamin Schmid is coming back to Israel.
By SARAH HERSHENSON
Guitarist Pat Martino performs at the Tel Aviv Jazz Festival.
Having overcome personal hardship, American jazz saxophonist Dayna Stephens joins the roster at the Tel Aviv Jazz Festival.
Pianist Robert Glasper and his band open jazz season at the Opera House.
Renowned American saxophonist Craig Handy brings his mixture of soulful sounds and vibrant vocals to the Super Jazz Ashdod Festival.
Swedish jazz musician Gunhild Carling is living her dream.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Everyone will get an opportunity to shine on the Beit Hayotzer stage as alumni and students join forces with internationally-renowned musicians
Laura Jurd is a young artist to be marked and followed. Tenderness of age notwithstanding, the 25-year-old British trumpeter already has a burgeoning discography to her name.
Singer Roy Young will perform in the international festival.
Dynamic Israeli jazz musician Michal Hoter showcases her debut album as a vocalist in Tel Aviv.
Saxophonist Kazutoki Umezu performs in Tel Aviv.
Irish guitarist Mike Nielsen joins the roster at the International Jaffa Jazz Festival.
The 30th annual Red Sea Jazz Festival focuses on local talent.
Jazz pianist Bobby Few performs at Levontin 7.
The Cabo Cuba Jazz band performs in the Hot Jazz series.
Jazzmen Mehldau, Scofield and Guiliana team up at the Shuni Auditorium.
Local guitarist-vocalist Yonatan Albalak and his Geshem Trio are looking forward to deconstructing jazz standards at the Tel Aviv Opera House tonight.
Jazz singer Allan Harris croons like the late great Nat King Cole.
Red Sea Jazz Festival Eilat, February 11-13
A review of this year's finest.
Jazz trumpeter Tom Harrell performs with his Colors of a Dream 2 quintet.
Denise King sings it her way in the Hot Jazz series
Drummer Lenny White will perform at the Ashdod Jazz Festival
Saxophonist David Sanchez will play at the Jerusalem Jazz Festival
The Blues Festival in Tel Aviv extends to Jerusalem
The stellar sax player joins the roster at the TA Jazz Festival
Jazz singer Molly Johnson will perform in Tel Aviv.
Jazz pianist Lenore Raphael performs here next week
Chuchito Valdés and his band fire up the Hot Jazz series
The Jaffa Jazz Festival pays homage to several music legends
A beautiful new book takes a deeper look at the inception of Israel’s jazz scene.
The husband-and-wife team continue to do their bit for the domestic jazz arena and beyond.
The 24-year-old UNODC goodwill ambassador was kidnapped and held by extremist group Islamic State in August 2014 before she was returned to her home village of Kocho in Iraq’s Sinjar district.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
Oran Etkin is in the lineup of the forthcoming winter version of the Red Sea Jazz Festival in Eilat (February 9-11).
Jazz pianist Guy Mintus, set to perform at next week’s Eilat Chamber Music
Festival, discusses his evolving oeuvre.
‘I’m fortunate because I had the
opportunity to deeply study the tradition of
jazz.’
The Tel Aviv Jazz Festival kicks off on Wednesday.
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
The “Jazz Mosaic” exhibition showcases jazz photography at the International Jaffa Jazz Festival.
Seven-time Grammy nominee Tierney Sutton brings her passion for Joni Mitchell’s sounds
The jazz and world music showcase will get its boogie on in mid-November
A collection of black-and-white jazz prints will enliven Jaffa’s Beit Mandel
A year ago the religious police condemned concerts that feature singing as harmful, now men and women sway together in Riyadh.
By REUTERS
All three players – twin brothers pianist Michael and drummer Florian Arbenz and bassist Thomas Lähns – have paid their educational dues in classical music.