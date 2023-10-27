Jerusalem highlights October 27-November 2

Editor’s note: Due to the current security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27

Join a jazz album online group created by Israel Jazz Society’s founder Barak Weiss and hear outstanding albums like Children of Israel by Danny Zamir or The Ballad of the Fallen by Charlie Haden. The latter album was chosen to honor the late Carla Bley, who co-created it. A leading figure in the 1960s free jazz movement, Bley died on October 17. To join, visit: https://shorturl.at/apHPZ

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28

Readers who enjoyed Haifa Theater’s children-oriented adaptation of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night (see last week’s column) will relish the much longer adult-oriented Gesher Theater performance. Due to the war, Gesher put much of its artistic content online. Directed by Rafi Niv, this production fuses together the original plot concerning the twins Viola and Sebastian, shipwrecked on the coast of Illyria, and the songs of Irving Berlin. Hebrew only, no subtitles. Watch via: https://shorturl.at/rCHK2

Other performances on offer include the last play written by Yaakov Shabtai. Written in 1977, Shabtai’s We Eat is a biblical play based on the story of Naboth’s vineyard (Kings 1: 21). Naboth’s vineyard was owned by a man (Naboth) who was executed by the court of King Ahab so that the king and Queen Jezebel could enjoy the vineyard. Hebrew-only performance. All shows can be accessed here: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLxlwS38j-sczt8LAbvVv1we1N4o0HOnti

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29

Enjoy a two-hour concert celebrating Czech music at the Jerusalem Theatre. Conductor Avner Biron leads Czech mezzo-soprano Václava Krejcí Housková and clarinetist Gilad Harel as they perform works by Zelenka, Dvorak, Betty Olivero, and Mozart. Titled “A Visit to Prague,” the featured works include the Der Golem suite (Olivero) and the Prague symphony (Mozart). 8 p.m. Henry Crown Hall. From NIS 156 to NIS 195 per ticket. 20 Marcus St. To book: (02) 560-5755. REMEMBERING CARLA: BLEY at the Pori Jazz concert in Finland, 1978. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 30

Listen to music historian Robert Greenberg on his Music History Monday podcast. Past programs covered Pierrot lunaire by Arnold Schoenberg (October 16) and guitar master Jimmy Hendrix (September 16). Greenberg is a master storyteller and his erudite, at times sardonic, delivery can be addictive. To listen, visit: https://shorturl.at/rwOX4

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 31

Gather a group of friends (between 10 and 20), and Agnon House Jerusalem will send a literature expert to provide a free lecture at any venue you choose. The historic house, located at 16 Klausner St., is currently closed due to the war. This initiative was designed in the spirit of S.Y. Agnon himself, who wrote that “when a man’s world has darkened, he may read a book and see another world” (A Simple Story). To sign up, fill out an e-form at https://tinyurl.com/588vub6t

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

Lovers of Jewish music can sign up to the Piyut group and get constant updates of new musical content offered online for free. Among the offerings included are a play list of Jewish liturgy from Aleppo, “Ya’ala Ya’ala” performed by Avia and Yonatan Kadari; and a wealth of online sources on Jewish prayer and music. To sign up, go to https://shorturl.at/fhnzN

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Makor Foundation released its award-winning animation shorts online for free viewing in light of the war. While the site is in Hebrew, most of the films have English subtitles. Among the films featured are Black Sabbath (about the War of Independence); Maurice’s Bar (about an LGBTQ Parisian bar that opened before WW II); and Crystal Horse (about a drug-addicted mother and her son). Maurice’s Bar is the exception – a French film with Hebrew subtitles. Watch via shorturl.at/foNQ0

Throwing a special party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Drop me a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.