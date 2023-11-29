Jazz to the rescue: A marathon event supports survivors of October 7

Jazz is, by definition, one of the most accommodating art forms. So it makes sense for some of our top gals and guys in the field to lend their gifts to a fundraiser in support of the survivors of the Hamas massacres.

A four-hour jazz marathon is due to take place at the Tassa venue in Tel Aviv on December 3 (starts 6 p.m.). The proceeds of the lengthy, high-quality program, which will be live-streamed, will go to preventing and treating post-traumatic symptoms among those affected by the devastating events of October 7, with a specific focus on Nova Music Festival survivors. Pictures of the participants of the Nova party who were murdered and kidnapped by the terrorist organization Hamas on October 7, 2023 are displayed while an artist play music, at the site of the Nova music festival massacre, in Re'im, near the Israeli-Gaza border, November 28, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Barak Weiss and Israel’s Jazz community have put together a glittering roster of leading members of the local and international jazz scene, including pianist Anat Fort, bassist Tal Gamlieli, saxophonists Yuval Cohen and Amit Friedman, octogenarian drummer Arale Kaminsky, and flutist Mattan Klein.

There will be plenty of local-regional seasoning in the musical lineup, with the likes of the hassidic-influenced Nigun Quartet and Andalusian-suffused jazz pianist Omri Mor also on board the philanthropic venture.

Healing through music

Weiss says the Tassa-online event is part of nationwide efforts to assist victims and to try and mitigate some of the ramifications of the horrendous events down south. “In these challenging times, jazz artists, promoters, and fans all come in solidarity to stand by their brothers and sisters in the music community who are in need.

The Nova Music Festival massacre claimed over 360 lives, leaving dozens as hostages and subjecting 3,500 survivors to traumatic events that may result in severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms,” Weiss notes.

He says there is no time to be lost in providing the survivors with the support they so badly need to recover as much as possible from the horrors they experienced. “Recognizing the critical four-to-eight-week window for intervention post-trauma, the jazz marathon urgently seeks to support survivors and break the cycle of trauma.”

Funds raised from ticket sales and donations will be directed to SafeHeart, an NGO that facilitates connections between survivors and licensed, certified mental health professionals, providing crucial support during this challenging period.

“Join us in creating a festival of lights, music, hope, and healing for those in need,” Weiss adds.

The marathon will also be recorded and made available online in two parts over the Hanukkah period to viewers in the United States as part of the Jazz Lights Festival.

For tickets and further information: https://eventbuzz.co.il/lp/event/mnb4u?lang=en and https://www.safeheartil.com/en