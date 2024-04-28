Shimon Kontarge's art exudes joy

Shimon Kontarge’s artistry resonates with the synesthetic approach of Wassily Kandinsky, exploring the interplay between sound and color. His paintings – vibrant, freehand compositions – echo musical études, where melodies and rhythms coalesce into harmonious structures akin to complete musical pieces. Kontarge’s work, characterized by its unique, modernistic flair, brims with passion and emotion, supported by his remarkable artistic skill. His creations exude joy and color, stirring emotion and excitement in the viewer.

Kontarge describes his work as such: “I like to compare my works to a piece of music. The scene in the painting is like a jazz piece. There is always the theme, the basic melody which is the essence of the piece of music. During the performance, each of the musicians improvises on the melody in turn. Sometimes the improvisation is close to the melody and sometimes it goes very far, but always in the end the melody is in the background under or above the improvisations.

“This is how I treat my art. I always have the image in my head from which I build the scene in the painting, and then I start improvising with the colors freehand, building the composition but without limiting rules. I do what I want, like in jazz. The players get carried away with the improvisations, and the listeners get carried away with them but always remain connected to the basic musical motif. I, too, get carried away with the color and carry the viewer after but always maintain the basic connection to the image; to the scene on the canvas.”

The nuances of jazz

Music unfolds over time; and Kontarge, particularly attuned to the nuances of jazz, excels in capturing fleeting moments, translating them into vibrant visual narratives. His paintings often incorporate historical figures and events, reimagined with humor and fresh perspective. Whether depicting Cleopatra’s allure, the Queen of Sheba’s infatuation, or Rebecca drawing water from the well, Kontarge illuminates the emotional depths of his subjects, inviting viewers to engage deeply with the scenes and characters before them. The figures, animated and vivid, seem to leap from the canvas, ready to pull the observer into a whirlwind of dance and story.

A closer examination of Kontarge’s work reveals the intricate layering of colors and composition, all synchronizing like a symphony. Through precision and freedom, he conjures a celebratory tapestry of hues and forms. The viewer is left with a dynamic, meditative experience, an enduring sense of excitement and joy. ‘Cleopatra’ (credit: SHIMON KONTARGE)

Shimon Kontarge, born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, immigrated to Israel in 1991 and lives in Jerusalem. He has participated in many exhibitions in Israel and abroad, and designed the Jewish Center in Maryland. His impressive exhibition “The Colors of Music,” on display at the Global Art Gallery (13 Merkaz Ba’alei Melaha St., Tel Aviv), includes 14 large works and murals. ■

The writer is curator of the exhibition.