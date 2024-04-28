Jerusalem Post
Separator
Must
 
Artist Shimon Kontarge (photo credit: SHIMON KONTARGE)
Artist Shimon Kontarge
(photo credit: SHIMON KONTARGE)

Shimon Kontarge's art exudes joy

By GALIA DUCHIN ARIELI   APRIL 28, 2024 17:35

Shimon Kontarge’s artistry resonates with the synesthetic approach of Wassily Kandinsky, exploring the interplay between sound and color. His paintings – vibrant, freehand compositions – echo musical études, where melodies and rhythms coalesce into harmonious structures akin to complete musical pieces. Kontarge’s work, characterized by its unique, modernistic flair, brims with passion and emotion, supported by his remarkable artistic skill. His creations exude joy and color, stirring emotion and excitement in the viewer.

Kontarge describes his work as such: “I like to compare my works to a piece of music. The scene in the painting is like a jazz piece. There is always the theme, the basic melody which is the essence of the piece of music. During the performance, each of the musicians improvises on the melody in turn. Sometimes the improvisation is close to the melody and sometimes it goes very far, but always in the end the melody is in the background under or above the improvisations. 

“This is how I treat my art. I always have the image in my head from which I build the scene in the painting, and then I start improvising with the colors freehand, building the composition but without limiting rules. I do what I want, like in jazz. The players get carried away with the improvisations, and the listeners get carried away with them but always remain connected to the basic musical motif. I, too, get carried away with the color and carry the viewer after but always maintain the basic connection to the image; to the scene on the canvas.”

The nuances of jazz

Music unfolds over time; and Kontarge, particularly attuned to the nuances of jazz, excels in capturing fleeting moments, translating them into vibrant visual narratives. His paintings often incorporate historical figures and events, reimagined with humor and fresh perspective. Whether depicting Cleopatra’s allure, the Queen of Sheba’s infatuation, or Rebecca drawing water from the well, Kontarge illuminates the emotional depths of his subjects, inviting viewers to engage deeply with the scenes and characters before them. The figures, animated and vivid, seem to leap from the canvas, ready to pull the observer into a whirlwind of dance and story.

A closer examination of Kontarge’s work reveals the intricate layering of colors and composition, all synchronizing like a symphony. Through precision and freedom, he conjures a celebratory tapestry of hues and forms. The viewer is left with a dynamic, meditative experience, an enduring sense of excitement and joy.

‘Cleopatra’ (credit: SHIMON KONTARGE)
‘Cleopatra’ (credit: SHIMON KONTARGE)

Shimon Kontarge, born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, immigrated to Israel in 1991 and lives in Jerusalem. He has participated in many exhibitions in Israel and abroad, and designed the Jewish Center in Maryland. His impressive exhibition “The Colors of Music,” on display at the Global Art Gallery (13 Merkaz Ba’alei Melaha St., Tel Aviv), includes 14 large works and murals. ■

The writer is curator of the exhibition.



Related Tags
artist
jazz
art
Exhibition
MUST MORE:
+PREMIUM PLUS
MUST

Resilience in the shadow of war – Avshalom Pollak's latest project

Avraham Pollak’s choreographic style is characterized by emotional intensity, physicality, and exploration of human relationships.  29/04/2024 3:21 AM
MUST

Shimon Kontarge's art exudes joy

A closer examination of Kontarge’s work reveals the intricate layering of colors and composition, all synchronizing like a symphony 28/04/2024 5:35 PM
MUST

New art exhibit reexamines accepted biblical, societal wisdom

There are five exhibitions running at the non-mainstream repository of art over at the interface of several of the capital’s ethnically, religiously, and culturally diverse sectors. 28/04/2024 9:07 AM
MUST

New art exhibit presents a new dawn for Queen Esther

To experience the live ritual, contact alana.ruben at gmail.com or EsthersThrone on Instagram to schedule a time. 28/04/2024 2:08 AM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights April 26-May 2

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 26/04/2024 9:11 AM
MUST

Holocaust survivor teams up with Polish artist for new exhibit

The Life After All exhibition is getting a reprise here at the President Hotel Gallery in Jerusalem. 24/04/2024 11:54 AM
MUST VISIT

Safe Place Festival presents theater for those with autism

The Safe Place Festival offers sensory-friendly activities and performances for those on the autism spectrum, aiming to create inclusive experiences for all. 21/04/2024 5:01 PM
MUST DANCE

Beit Hillel's Theater Workshop presents 'Fame': A triumph amid conflict and perseverance

Beit Hillel Theater Workshop presents "Fame - The Musical" amid Israeli conflict, highlighting performers' resilience and spirit, offering healing and creative expression. 21/04/2024 6:08 AM
MUST

Jerusalem highlights April 19-25

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 19/04/2024 6:22 PM
MUST

Sustaining Israeli music: Yemei Zemer event hits Holon

The annual Yemei Zemer event at the Holon Theater soothes the pained soul 19/04/2024 2:35 PM
Load more