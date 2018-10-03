03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Earlier this month, Le Pen came under fire for saying that her country is not responsible for the deportation of thousands of Jews to death camps in 1942.
By JTA,REUTERS
Many French Jews regard Marine Le Pen as dangerous, and the CRIF umbrella group of French Jewish communities has called her and the communist candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon 'candidates of hatred.'
By JTA
Benoit Loueillet, an official in the far-right National Front party, was suspended after he was recorded saying that "there was no mass murder as has been said."
By REUTERS
MP Meyer Habib blasts as unconstitutional, the far-right politician's proposal to ban dual-citizenship - including French-Israeli.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The far-right French presidential candidate asks French-Israelis to "choose their nationality."
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said Jews should sacrifice wearing thier Yarmulkes in struggle against radical Islam.
By TAMARA ZIEVE,JTA
French far-right leader sees US elections as victory against elite.
By TAMARA ZIEVE,REUTERS
Foreign Ministry spokesman says "it was an error of judgment" for UN ambassador to be photographed with leader of far-right French party.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF AND EUROPEAN JEWISH PRESS
La communauté juive attire l’attention au pays des droits de l’Homme
By JOSEPH STRICH
Jean-Marie Le Pen, comme personne ne l’a jamais vu : éclairage unique sur un des hommes qui aura marqué la vie politique française de ces trente dernières années.
Face au radicalisme et au populisme, y-a-t il une crise du libéralisme ?
By JAN KOSCINSKI
Dans un entre-deux-tours qui pourrait sonner le glas de la droite au pouvoir, entretien avec la leader du Front National, qui ne semble pas vouloir prêter main-forte au président sortant UMP
By PROPOS RECUEILLIS PAR JOSEPH STRICH
The European Jewish Congress strongly condemned Le Pen's comments and called for the French judiciary to prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law.
Even if opinion polls prove accurate and France elects its youngest president ever rather than its first female leader, Macron himself has said himself he expects no honeymoon period.
Spectators and media experts shared the feeling that Wednesday’s debate was embarrassing.
By RINA BASSIST
Independent presidential candidate’s bout with far-rightist Le Pen getting personal
Polls show Macron winning next Sunday with about 59-60 percent.
The vice-president of the French National Front will not take over the party leadership due to allegations that he made remarks about Nazi gas chambers.
Elections in France have been turbulent and full of surprises, and continue to evoke fear and hope in France as well as in the whole region as the last round approaches.
Eleven candidates will be narrowed to two for final May runoff
By MICHAEL WILNER
En Marche candidate Emmanuel Macron urged the country not to "give in to fear" in the wake of the attack.
Jean-Marie Le Pen rejects call from daughter, French National Front leader Marine Le Pen, to leave politics after remarks on French PM, Holocaust.
French far-rightist says daughter called on Jews to remove yarmulkes in public to make ban on burkas easier to enforce.
Sarkozy, Hollande are like two heads fighting each other but both want: Europeanism, ultra-liberalism, libertarianism.
By JOSEPH STRICH JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
“Don’t forget to vote, sir!” the young girl sitting near me said, apparently a little tipsy.
Two will meet in head-to-head decider on May 6 that may be closer than had been expected after Hollande led Sarkozy by about 28.5 percent to 26 percent with one-third of ballots counted.
French presidential election: The discreet presence of the Israeli question.
National Front candidate for French presidential election Le Pen accuses rival of "electoral agitation after the Merah affair."
‘I just don’t want Le Pen to take my passport,’ says one voter
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
“This declaration is contrary to historical truth,” Israel's Foreign Ministry said.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,JTA
Leader of National Front Le Pen, squares off against the leader of the Left Front, Melenchon.
By TIMOTHY SPANGLER
The French National Front party leader is under investigation for posting three graphic images of Islamic State executions on Twitter in December 2015.
"You can pass on my respects to the Grand Mufti, but I will not cover myself up," says French far-right presidential contender.
France’s Jewish community recognizes the dangers inherent in a victory for Le Pen.
By ILAN EVYATAR