lithuanian jews

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The visit to Lithunia is the first by a Japanese prime minister and comes as Japan seeks greater cooperation with countries that were former adversaries in World War Two.
By REUTERS
The Dec. 21 ruling is the latest development in the fight against what many Lithuanian Jews consider a power grab by the community’s president, Faina Kukliansky.
By JTA
The recall of Vanagaitė’s books came one day after she revealed that she is in a relationship with Efraim Zuroff, an Israeli Nazi hunter
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
Among the finds are letters written by Sholem Aleichem, a postcard by Marc Chagall, and poems and manuscripts by Chaim Grade.
Rabbis and activists met with the Lithuanian ambassador to the US to discuss the convention center to be built on top of the former Snipiskes Cemetery.
Holocaust historian Dr. Efraim Zuroff slams use of the Seventh Fort heritage site for such activities as "disgraceful."
By TAMARA ZIEVE
In 1941, thousands of Jews were imprisoned, starved and finally massacred by Lithuanian Nazi collaborators at the Seventh Fort.
While a sudden influx of Jews to Lithuania is not expected, the government’s amendment has multi-faceted ramifications.
South African Jewish community – home to tens of thousands of former Litvaks – lauds government decision.
By TAMARA ZIEVE,JTA
Antiquities Authority uses predictive scanning to find shaft dug by ‘Corpse Unit’ at Ponary Massacre site near Vilnius
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Zuroff has worn his heart on his sleeve for almost 40 years, ruffling feathers in the highest places, determinedly taking on governments and figures of authority.
By PAUL ALSTER
Naming flap exposes issues with dealing with Holocaust memory.
By SAM SOKOL
The Genocide Center has given the government a list containing 2,055 names of supposed perpetrators but Vilnius neither published it nor made any attempt to investigate the people concerned.
State museum on genocide says will try to publish book this year naming local Nazi collaborators.
“As far as combatting anti-Semitism, local institutions can be characterized as totally worthless in terms of fulfilling their ostensible function in Lithuanian society.”
Statues of Gandhi and Kallenbach have been placed near a historic synagogue on a river bank in the small western town of Rusne, near the Russian border.
By STEVE LINDE
Pranas Končius-Adomas is stripped of the Order of the Cross of Vytis "in response to an appeal by the Genocide and Resistance Research Centre of Lithuania.”
Jewish groups slam statement issued over Rosh Hashana.
The Lithuanian organized Jewish community minimized the concerns of opponents of the plan, calling it the “best way to honor the memory of the dead."
The government plan to develop the complex in the middle of the ancient Snipiskes Cemetery in Vilnius has aroused spirited opposition.
Wiesenthal Center’s Zuroff: It’s a case of cover-up in the desecration of the ancient facility.
Burstein calls community chairwoman ‘dictator’ and demands to know what financial arrangements were made between Jewish representatives and Vilnius authorities
"The many thousands buried here have no descendants or relatives to stand up for the integrity and dignity of their graves precisely because of the Holocaust," says a Vilnius-based scholar.
"Such things do not happen," community leader tells 'Post'.
The rabbi theorized that the government was attempting to deport him was due to his opposition concerning the destruction of an old Jewish cemetery.
The issue of potentially finding human remains was brought to the city’s attention before road construction began; Some 700 people are buried at the site.
“Murderers could not kill our memory. We are back because our memory is stronger than their bullets."
“Flying a flag here in Vilnius carries a special significance. This is a country which is a cornerstone in Jewish heritage, where some of the great Jewish thinkers came from”
“This march is particularly offensive because it is taking place where locals and Nazis murdered more than 10,000 Jews in one day.”
Zuroff has been a harsh critic of the Baltic states’ approach to the Holocaust, accusing countries such as Lithuania of rewriting the narrative to create equivalence between Soviet and Nazi crimes.
Isn’t it all just bizarre? A “Hatikva moment” deluxe.
By PAMELA PELED
The annual march, which was timed to coincide with the anniversary of the Baltic state’s independence from Russia in 1918, was smaller than that of previous years.
The future of Haredim after the passing of Rabbi Aharon Leib Shteinman.
By JEREMY SHARON
Lithuania has been a staunch diplomatic ally for Israel, particularly at the UN and the within the EU.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Butkevicius says ‘no equation’ between Holocaust and Soviet-era crimes and repression.
By HERB KEINON
Max Leibowitz recalls his roots in Lithuania
By PETER BAILEY
Decorated writer was a Holocaust survivor who was saved as a small boy by a Lithuanian family.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Israeli Nazi hunter Efraim Zuroff led a protest against a march by ultra-nationalist neo-Nazis in Lithuania on Sunday.
Lithuania is a land where nature comes to the forefront and time, occasionally, comes to a stop.
By JEFF BARAK
A 1938 vegetarian Jewish cookbook gets a new life – and a translation from Yiddish.
By AMY SPIRO
After the Germans invaded the Soviet Union, the Lithuanians were so eager to see the Jews in Wirballen (and a great many other places) dead that they did not wait for the Germans to show up.
By Jerusalem Post Readers
Sara Manobla explores her family roots in the town of Zagare.
This is a story of facing and coming to terms with history. Accepting Zagare was something all of us found ourselves doing – in Zagare – on July 13, 2012.
Lithuanian Jews helped build the country, and their legacy remains an integral part of Lithuanian history.
By LINAS LINKEVICIUS
The project is based on the fact that there are 227 Holocaust mass murder sites in Lithuania scattered all across the country.
By EFRAIM ZUROFF
Let us all hope that the new spirit on display in Moletai will mark the beginning of a new era in Lithuania.
Until now, the glorification of the Lithuanian heroes who had played a role in Holocaust crimes was only one of several themes featured at the marches.
The Lithuanian government ties to minimize the highly significant role of local Nazi collaborators in Holocaust crimes.
The end of Soviet/Communist oppression and persecution presented a wonderful opportunity for the type of meaningful Jewish life taken for granted elsewhere in the Jewish world.
My 2012 documentary film "Rewriting History" tracked the emergence of “double genocide,” the rewriting of the history of the Holocaust in Lithuania.
By DANNY BEN-MOSHE
What is missing is any mention of the extensive and extremely important complicity of Lithuanians in Shoa crimes.
Lithuanian envoy Edminas Bagdonas marks his year representing his country in Israel by organizing visits from his prime minister and president.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN