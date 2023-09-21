Yad Vashem chairman 'encouraged' by Holocaust remembrance in Lithuania

"I am encouraged by their understanding of the issues concerning Holocaust remembrance in Lithuania. The attitude of the current Lithuanian leadership gives me hope,” Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan said during a special meeting of the Lithuanian Parliament on Thursday morning, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the liquidation of the Vilnius Ghetto.

Dayan added that “significant actions are still to take place,” with regard to issues concerning Holocaust remembrance in Lithuania.

“Though the attitudes expressed by much of your country’s leadership are cause for hope, as are some of its policies, much remains to be accomplished," Dayan shared in his speech.

Dayan was invited as the keynote speaker for this significant event and to participate in commemorative activities honoring the Holocaust victims in Lithuania, by the Lithuanian Parliament Chairman, Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen.

Following the meeting, Dayan joined Prime Minister of Lithuania, Ingrida Shimoneta, in the March of Life, which began at Rudniki Square and proceeded to the Vilnius train station, retracing the path that the Jews of Vilnius were forced to march on their way to extermination. Subsequently, both Dayan and Shimoneta also participated in a memorial ceremony at the Ponar murder site, where approximately 70,000 Jews lost their lives. Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan speaking at the Lithuanian parliament, September 21, 2023. (credit: Olga Posaškova)

On Friday, Dayan is scheduled to hold a working meeting with the Speaker of the Lithuanian Parliament. This marks Dayan's second visit to Lithuania in the past year, together with Prof. Dina Porat, a senior academic advisor at Yad Vashem, who is also part of this delegation.

The Holocaust's impact

Dayan continued, emphasizing the gravity of the Holocaust's impact: "Insane, poisonous antisemitic hatred eradicated an entire civilization - my people’s civilization - here, in your homeland."

Dayan touched upon a sensitive topic regarding Holocaust remembrance, inspired by his predecessor at Yad Vashem, Yitzhak Arad: "An antisemite, especially a murderer, cannot be considered 'otherwise a good person,’ let alone a hero. Lithuania must consistently acknowledge that many of the Lithuanian Jews massacred in the Holocaust died at the hands of their Lithuanian co-nationals and that Lithuanians also took part in the extermination of Jews in neighboring countries."

On a reflective note, Dayan looked ahead to Yom Kippur: "Next Sunday, at sundown, on the 10th day of the Hebrew month of Tishrei, Jews all over the world will mark Yom Kippur... I am quite sure that my thoughts will be reflecting a very different Yom Kippur, 81 years ago."