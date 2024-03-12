By ignoring radical Islamic ideology, 'we will pay for this mistake' Jewish Lithuanian MP says

Demonstrations supporting Hamas and rising antisemitism in the West signal the spread of radical Islamist ideology to democratic nations, including in Eastern Europe. Some countries effectively counteract this influence, while others overlook or support extremist elements.

Latvia's president, Edgars Rinkēvičs, has condemned Hamas' rocket attacks on Israel, expressing a personal resonance with the Jewish state’s plight. Conversely, Belarus is often cited as the model of an anti-democratic regime in Eastern Europe. President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on November 29, International Day of Solidarity With the Palestinian People. Lithuania, on the other hand, is among the countries that strongly support the State of Israel in this war.

Emanuelis Zingeris, the only Jewish member of the Lithuanian Parliament, leads its delegation to the Council of Europe in Strasbourg. He highlights the critical oversight in the failure to analyze the ideology of fundamentalist Islam.

“It was a huge mistake that during the evolution of ISIS and its attacks just a few years ago, the ideology of fundamental Islam was not analyzed or evaluated by international courts in The Hague. We will pay for this mistake of not having a crystal-clear evaluation of what fundamentalist Islam is,” he told The Media Line.

Jewish MP speaks out

Zingeris is a significant figure in Lithuanian politics. Being the sole Jewish member of Parliament and leader of the Lithuanian delegation to the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly, he contributes a wealth of experience and insights on the international stage. Zingeris embodies the rich diversity of the political landscape. His unique perspective and commitment to diplomatic relations render him an invaluable asset in shaping his country's policies and significantly contributing to the global discourse on human rights, cultural preservation, and international cooperation.

In an exclusive conversation with The Media Line, MP Zingeris shared his views on the conflict with Hamas, the state of the democratic world today, and radical Islamic ideology.

Zingeris also revealed his deep connection to Jewish history through his mother, Polina Tatarskaya, a survivor of the Kovno ghetto and concentration camp, who recently died at age 102. His brother, a renowned poet and prose writer who passed away two months ago, contributed significantly to the literary exploration of Jewish life in Lithuania.

Highlighting the linguistic duality in his identity, Zingeris says, “I have two mother tongues—Lithuanian and Yiddish.” Lithuania, he says, is currently home to around 4,500 Jews. Around 1,000 of these have roots in Lithuania that predate World War II, while the others mainly arrived during the Soviet occupation of the Baltic states. It is estimated that around 240,000 Jews lived in Lithuania in the early 20th century, before the Holocaust.

Expressing strong ties with Israel, Zingeris recommended a broader political approach, suggesting “not to be only focused on the answer to terror groups like Hamas but to be together with us fighting the Russian invasion of Ukraine.” He emphasized the importance of democratic countries defending and supporting each other in the face of common threats.

Zingeris noted the alliances among dictatorships, specifically mentioning Russia's connections with Iran, China, and North Korea. He painted a picture of the democratic world shrinking. At the same time, dictatorships become more effective and visible, noting, “Now we see how dictatorships are united among themselves—Russia behind Iran, China, North Korea. Our democratic world is becoming smaller, and dictatorships are becoming more effective, more operating in front of us.”

Zingeris called for a shift from individualistic national interests, stating, “We should stop saying ‘America first, Poland first, Lithuania first, Israel first.” We should start to work on business democracy and solidarity among democratic countries and include our solidarity in the case of Israel. That is our common business.”

Unity among democracies

In emphasizing the need for unity among democratic nations, Zingeris underlined the broader implications, stating, “Now in front of us, we don’t only see Hamas alone. Behind Hamas, there is a totalitarian Muslim fundamental ideology.”

“It’s from the river to the sea ideology,” he said.

Zingeris highlighted the extremist perspective that seeks to replace civil society with what he termed an “Allah society,” stripping away rights from women, the LGBTQ+ community, and those with differing opinions. Ignacio Sanchez Amor (R), a leader of the OSCE Short Term Observers, listens to Emanuelis Zingeris, a head of PACE Delegation during a news conference after the parliamentary election in Tbilisi, Georgia, October 9, 2016. (credit: DAVID MDZINARISHVILI/REUTERS)

He drew attention to the situation in Gaza since 2007, expressing concern about the disappearance of opposition parties and the ideological monopoly imposed by Hamas, particularly in schools.

“Hamas monopolized all Gaza and now brainwashed the schools with murderous ideology,” said Zingeris to The Media Line.

Looking forward, Zingeris proposed a strategic approach during Lithuania’s chairmanship, suggesting a link between the European Union’s substantial financial support to Mediterranean eastern neighborhoods and religious considerations. He argued for the defense of civil rights in Europe, emphasizing the freedom to hold various ideologies while asserting that no ideology should have the right to govern.

“I was a teacher at Vilnius University, and I joined our revolution against the Soviet dictatorship in 1988”, he shared. Zingeris proudly stated: “We have won, and we declared first independence. I’m a signatory of the independence of Lithuania, which means I’m part of our democratic revolution.”

Shifting the conversation to the absence of demonstrations in universities, the Lithuanian MP told The Media Line about the absence of student demonstrations at universities in Middle Europe, specifically in Prague, Vilnius, Warsaw, Riga, and Tallinn, against the right of Israel to defend itself and the Jewish people.

At the beginning of March, the Israel Allies Foundation hosted the Jerusalem Chairman’s Conference, bringing together over 20 parliamentarians from various countries actively promoting pro-Israel legislation. Zingeris was one of the notable attendees.

Freedom of opinion

“We are based in Europe on civil rights. France, Lithuania, and Great Britain based on civil constitutions and civil rights to believe or not to believe. We should defend here in Israel the rights for the people, all citizens of Israel, to have not only freedom from the attacks but to have the right to have other opinions,” he told The Media Line. “We should be here fighting against dictatorial ideology, and Hamas is a part of it,” added Zingeris.

Zingeris proudly asserted his role as the author of the world’s first resolution responding to events on October 7. He revealed that the resolution, unanimously approved by the parliament on October 10, spanned three pages and included a comprehensive evaluation. Central to the resolution was the firm stance that Iran should not be permitted to acquire nuclear weapons. This bold and unanimous declaration from the Lithuanian parliament reflects their strong commitment to preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons in the region, showcasing Zingeris’ active role in shaping significant international policy.

“Can you imagine Iran with nuclear weapons? It means there is the possibility to press and manipulate. In this case, we are based here on the question about solidarity with Israel”, added the Lithuanian MP.