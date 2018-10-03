london jewish community

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Currently, the UK only proscribes Hezbollah’s ‘military wing,’ but not its ‘political wing.’
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
"No death will be prioritized in any way over any other because of the religion of the deceased or family.”
By TAMARA ZIEVE,JTA
According to both Jewish and Islamic law, bodies of the deceased must be buried as soon as possible after death.
By JTA
Earlier this year, a petition opposing the opening of the Muslim center received thousands of signatures.
Zelda de Groen told a tribunal that school managers subjected her to a “humiliating” hour-long interview.
The 16-year-old, a student at London’s Jewish Community Secondary School, was stabbed 12 times in the legs by a group of men.
The male attacker smashed her head into a brick wall while shouting “Zyd” during the attack.
London police have a special "L'Shanah Tovah" message for the Jewish community.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
The couple pushed and struck guests, and whipped them with a dog leash.
The organization reported 767 antisemitic incidents nationwide from January through June 2017, a 30% increase from the 589 during the first six months of 2016.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Many of the residents were low-income families or disabled people.
The Sephardi community both in the UK and abroad is upset over one rabbi's lecture over same-sex love.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
A Jewish man was the primary target of the abuse.
The man allegedly ran out toward two Jewish girls shouting “You Jews run away from here before I kill you.”
Fresh comments come as former London mayor faces expulsion from Labour.
Two students were cleared after 11-month inquiry.
“They were just going about their daily life but they were scared about what would happen next. Jewish people have to face this anti-Semitism on a daily basis."
High-school graduates bring Israel to Jewish communities abroad.
By CARMIT SAPIR WEITZ
Pro-Palestinian protesters trapped Jewish students in a lecture hall where an Israeli guest was speaking.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
The board has been explicit about the anti-Semitism problem of Labour under its current leader, Jeremy Corbyn.
He drove on the shoulders of four major roads to avoid heavy traffic and parts of his car flew off along the way.
A film of the incident features a man's voice aggressively telling the family, "Don't come round here, go to Stamford Hill, you're not welcome."
The mayor “spends his time writing articles to help his masters in Tel Aviv,” read one tweet.
Sharon Berger must find a stem cell donor in a matter of weeks; her match is most likely to be an Ashkenazi Jew.
Reached for comment by the The Independent concerning his firing from the LBC Radio program, Livingstone seemed perplexed by the decision.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Khan has condemned members of his own party who engaged in hateful rhetoric against Jews and Israel.
London's population of 8.6 million is among the most diverse in the world and it is rare for identity politics to enter British campaigning.
By REUTERS
The event came to light after a complaint was filed with the Labor party.
"We won’t achieve peace by turning our faces against Israel,” Labour's London mayoral candidate Sadiq Kahn said in an interview with the publication, Jewish News.
Cohen has previously pulled publicity stunts dressed as characters from his other films, including turning up as Kazakhstani TV reporter Borat in a wagon pulled by a "peasant woman."
Top cop Bernard Hogan-Howe says Shomrim group wears similar uniforms and drives similar cars to city police officers.
By JERRY LEWIS
Around 25 right-wing extremists far outnumbered by counter-demonstrators.
Graffiti reading “Fuck the Jews” was discovered June 29 at the Simon Marks primary school in the east London.
By imposing conditions, police say they are attempting to strike a balance between the right to peaceful assembly and peaceful protest and the duty to prevent crime and disorder.
Faced with negative reaction, community leaders say they "had not taken into account the implications of such a policy.”
Galloway's pledge comes amid election loss and claims that he illegally tweeted results of exit polls prior to polls closing.
Within an hour of one outlet's about-face on Cohen's involvement, another confirmed statements that he would write, direct and star.
Police investigating to establish full circumstances of incident and to identify anyone else involved in disturbance who has not yet been arrested.
In the Stamford Hill neighborhood, neo-Nazis plan to hold a rally on March 22.
Long-time Israel critic Rev. Dr. Stephen Sizer appears to have landed himself in hot water.
Posters which read, "Women should please walk along this side of the road only,” in both English and Yiddish were placed in London's Stamford Hill neighborhood.
The driver repeatedly said “Hitler was a great man,” at the urging of another driver in the rant captured on video.
A number of polls placed Corbyn in second place on the list last week; meanwhile reports of his long-standing “friendship” with Hamas and Hezbollah resurfaced.
No name for the newborn has yet been announced.
Ed Miliband, leader of Labor, has insisted that if elected premier, he would be “as good a friend to Israel” as current Prime Minister David Cameron.
Negative correlation found with rise of number of shuls.
The ambassador’s invite from the school’s Jewish and United Nations societies had been a subject of huge controversy among the university’s students and faculty.
By JOSH DELL
The story behind Al Jazeera's confidential documentary series, "The Lobby."
Livingstone continued by denying that he was anti-Semitic, commenting that if Labour permanently suspended him he would "go to court."
Following her nomination to the national committee, the ex-chair of the Zionist Youth council called for strength and unity in the Labour party and urged her fellow members to work change.
The bomb threats were made in the form of a pre-recorded message, with a voice threatening that the school in question will be bombed, while Arabic or Islamic music was heard in the background.
By JEREMY SHARON
Community Security Trust warns that situation could deteriorate significantly; Large pro-Palestinian demo held outside Downing Street.
Board of Deputies of British Jews will be relocating to London's Camden neighborhood.
Dear London - Please don’t be too heartbroken when our favorite comedians need to return to Israel at the end of their trip.
Normally the elites of Iraqi Jewry in London are associated with the great merchant families, but Nessim Dawood represented an aristocracy of knowledge instead.
By DORE GOLD
When terrorist flags are being flown openly in your city and antisemitic slogans are being shouted from street corners, any mayor worth his salt should want to do something about it.
By ANDREW BOFF
Even now people are minimizing, misunderstanding and misdiagnosing the threat – and attacking those who are calling it out.
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
Good will always conquer evil; light will always dispel darkness.
By ANTHONY WEISS
Free speech and open disagreement is something quintessentially British. It is sad to see these concepts eroding in the very institutions that have always proudly claimed to uphold them.
By HANNES JÖBSTL
After Germany, the UK has been one of the strongest supporters of Israel in all the interlocking institutions of the EU.
By DENIS MACSHANE
Polls are notoriously suspect and it remains to be seen whether the Jewish community will indeed transfer their vote in the way that has been indicated.
By DAVID NEWMAN
A recent immigrant channels his energy into good deeds.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
The aliya story of Terry Newman, 35 who made the move from London to Netanya in 2006.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
'AMY', which follows the "Rehab" singer's life and death in 2011 from alcohol poisoning, was shown on Tuesday night before hitting UK cinemas on Friday.