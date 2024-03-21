Four wounded in possible antisemitic arson of London house, suspect arrested

A London house fire in which four people were wounded is being investigated as a potential antisemitic hate crime, the Metropolitan Police said on Thursday.

The 60-year-old man arrested on suspicion of arson near the scene of the midday Hackney borough blaze reportedly made "a number of threatening comments, some of which were allegedly antisemitic," according to Tower Hamlets and Hackney police commander Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway.

“We take instances of antisemitism extremely seriously and for this reason we’re investigating the incident as a potential hate crime," said Conway in a police statement. "Whilst the investigation will continue to explore the motivation for this offence, we believe at this stage that this was centered on a localized housing-related issue. We have no indication, at this very early stage, that the motivation was connected with any specific local or global events."

Three of the people wounded in the fire were residents, said police, and the fourth casualty was a passerby. None of them suffered life threatening injuries, but according to the London Fire Brigade they were taken to the hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

Police said that the suspect had also been taken to the hospital for minor injuries suffered in the inferno. Three other residents had managed to exit the three-story house before the arrival of rescue services.

Eight Fire engines and around 60 firefighters were needed to bring the blaze under control, according to the fire brigade. The ground and first floors of the house were destroyed.

“Crews worked hard to bring the fire under control and stop the fire from spreading to neighboring properties," Station Commander Alan Bendell said in a Wednesday statement.

Superintendent Conway assures that London's Jews will have a safe holiday

Conway assured London Jews that the police would endeavor to protect them ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim.

“I know our Jewish communities are about to begin celebrations for Purim, and we have a robust policing plan in place, including increased patrols and enhanced police visibility, to ensure the festivities can be enjoyed safely and securely,” said Conway. "Undoubtedly this will be extremely concerning news for our Jewish communities in Hackney and beyond, and I and my officers will be engaging with partners including the Community Safety Trust and the Shomrim, to answer their questions and listen to their views."

CST said on X on Thursday that they had been in contact with the police about the issue.

"This appears to be a very serious incident and we appreciate the police’s swift action in making an arrest," said CST. "We will be working with them to provide reassurance to the local Jewish community over the coming days."