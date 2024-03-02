Golders Green knifeman pleads guilty in London court, blames alcohol

34-year-old Gabriel Abdullah, who in January was caught shouting threatening abuse at a Kosher grocery store while wielding a knife, appeared in court on Tuesday where he claimed the events transpired because he had consumed too much alcohol, according to the Metropolitan Police and the Jewish Chronicle.

Abdullah pled guilty to causing affray and being in possession of a knife.

Police had originally planned to charge Abdullah with a hate crime, but the charges were later amended, according to the JC.

Matthew Ness, Abdullah’s barrister, told the court that Abdullah had been suffering from paranoid schizophrenia before the incident - which he reportedly tried to self-medicate with alcohol.

“Mental health contributed to this offence,” Ness told the court. “Mr. Abdullah said his mental health issues had never caused him to leave the house with a knife before, and he attributed this to a very high alcohol intake.”

Footage of knife-wielding man attempting to attack a kosher store, Golders Green, London, January 29, 2024 (Courtesy)

Officials comment on the case

Judge Charles Bourne KC ordered a pre-sentence report be drawn up and told Abdullah: “You are going to be sentenced on May 8, by which time the probation service will have been in touch with you.

“It’s very much in your interests to assist the probation service.”

Chief Superintendent Sara Leach, responsible for policing in north-west London, said: "This incident in Golders Green understandably caused significant concern for our Jewish communities and I hope that today’s conviction clearly demonstrates how seriously this incident was taken.

“The conviction is largely due to the fast response of officers who had Abdullah in handcuffs within minutes of police being called, the bravery of volunteers from Shomrim and members of the public who intervened before police arrived, and the overwhelming case evidence compiled against Abdullah that resulted in him pleading guilty.”