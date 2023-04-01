London university professor fired for antisemitism

Professor Rob Singh has been fired from Birkbeck, University of London for antisemitism. He will be allowed to finish the rest of the academic year at the institute.

According to the university's website, "Rob is a specialist in contemporary US politics and the politics of American foreign policy. He is the author of eleven books - including, most recently, In Defense of the United States Constitution (Routledge, 2019) - and numerous articles and book chapters."

Statements made by Singh

Singh’s firing was the result of Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) who claimed to have submitted evidence against prof. Singh.

Singh allegedly made statements to students like: “Too bad you live down to stereotypes,” “Is it difficuybeing a Jew?” [sic] and “Are you pretending to be a Jew?”

School of Oriental & African Studies, London (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Singh is also accused of using profanities and slurs specifically targeting black people, and other racist terminology, such as referring to people as apes.

Professor Singh will be leaving his position as the Professor of Politics and Director of Education in the Department of Politics on the 31st July, according to CAA.

A spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism said, “The language used in the correspondence that was provided to us is extreme and appalling, containing various forms of bigotry, including a number of antisemitic comments. Someone who repeatedly uses such language, even in the heat of sustained argument, has no place teaching impressionable young people. It is right that he is imminently leaving Birkbeck.”