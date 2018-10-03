making aliyah

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The onset of residency matters, because new residents and senior returning residents enjoy a 10-year Israeli tax holiday for foreign-source income and gain from that point.
By LEON HARRIS
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe: “In our country, antisemitism is alive. It is not new, it is ancient. It is not superficial, it is well-rooted and it is alive."
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
Nefesh B'Nefesh Flight with 233 immigrants from North America to arrive in Israel Tuesday Morning.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
French delegation leader: Our work is to make young people feel part of a Jewish future.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Destined for Atlit, an old C-46 is seen as educational tool.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Roman Polonsky, director of the Jewish Agency’s Department for Russian-speaking Jewry, says aliya from Ukraine has actually tripled in the last three years.
By STEVE LINDE
Data released by the Jewish Agency and Immigrant Absorption Ministry at the end of last year found that there were some 5,000 French immigrants who moved to Israel in 2016.
Bnei Menashe member says visit strengthened his Jewish identity.
The Nefesh B’Nefesh Employment Department works tirelessly to ensure that its immigrants find gainful employment in Israel.
Increasing numbers of new immigrants arrive to Israel from all over the world, Central Bureau of Statistics finds.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
There are around 50,000 Jews in South Africa with annual aliya figures fluctuating around the 200 mark for the past several years.
By SAM SOKOL
Having seen dozens of friends and acquaintances give up on Israel over the last few years, Liami Lawrence decided to take the movement in a new direction.
232 olim from North America – including 59 lone soldiers – arrive at Ben-Gurion Airport on Nefesh B’Nefesh flight.
Among the olim were 32 future lone soldiers.
A profile of Ateret Violet Shmuel, 30, who made aliya from Boston to Jerusalem in September 2012.
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
"My life is enriched. Aliya is one of the best decisions my wife and I ever made.”
There’s something infinitely uplifting and reassuring in being one of a room full of Jews from across the globe.
By ANNA KRYCER
By BARRY DAVIS
While many Israelis celebrate our brave lone soldiers, most are significantly less aware of lone bnot sherut.
Every immigrant is familiar with the feeling of helplessness when they have an issue but have no idea where to turn.
By AVIVA BAR-AM
Two-year pilot program will raise draft age to 34 instead of 35, service time to 24 months instead of 18
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Celebrating Olim from North America and the UK that have shined their light on Israel and the Jewish people.
“We are not looking for excuses,” committee chairman Avraham Neguise (Likud) told the ministry officials at the meeting. “We are looking for solutions."
By GIL HOFFMAN
Likud MK Avraham Neguise criticized the ministry’s behavior and emphasized the necessity of the meeting he initiated to help Anglo immigrants.
Nefesh B’Nefesh will host a symposium entitled “Olim Engage Israel” to help new olim fully acclimatize with the Israeli school system.
On Yom Aliya here's a look at how the IFCJ is helping Jews around the world realize their dream of living in Israel.
By RACHEL COHEN
The Jerusalem Post together with Nefesh B'Nefesh and partner organizations are on hand at Ben Gurion Airport to welcome the olim to their new home.
More than a quarter of the new immigrants have volunteered to serve in the IDF.
“We need to show Israel what unity really is. Religious, nonreligious, right-wing, left-wing – who cares.”
By SHAWN RODGERS
Faber’s Jerusalem-based organization helps people navigate Jewish religious bureaucracy in Israel.
"Theodor Herzl said that if you will it, it is no dream. Mr. Tyler no longer has to dream on."
By ARIANE MANDELL
The Prime Minister’s Office issued its own report card.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The bill will now have to pass three readings in the Knesset.
By UDI SHAHAM
Some 1500 people are expected to attend this year's Mega Event in search of answers to their aliya questions.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Jameson plans on moving to the home of her fiance, Lior Bitton, in Herzliya, a suburb north of Tel Aviv.
New national holiday pays tribute to all of Israel’s olim
By TAMARA ZIEVE,LAHAV HARKOV
Tales of success and hardship accompany the country’s newcomers.
Aliya organizations expand strategies to encourage and aid immigration.
The study says that government’s efforts to overcome deficiencies in aliya processing have been successful, but only minor improvements have been made on social and professional integration.
By JEREMY SHARON
NegevWorks attracts health professionals and other highly skilled olim to Beersheba.
“For a while now, I’ve thought living in Israel was a better, more wholesome life than living in any other country, especially in America."
The Knesset passed in a final reading a law instituting the holiday on the seventh of the Hebrew month Cheshvan.
By LAHAV HARKOV
52 survivors have made aliya in the last seven years, Nefesh B’Nefesh director says.
Bill sponsor Robert Ilatov says it is important because it salutes immigrants and thanks them for their contributions to Israel.
Arielle Di Porto, director of aliya at the Jewish Agency, said that most of those coming from France are young families with children.
The Gerontology Research Group reached out to a grandson of Yisrael Kristal this week following the death of Yasutaro Koide in Japan, who was also 112.
Eligible candidates must have made aliya from an English-speaking country and have made significant contributions to the Jewish State.
Had the law gone through, as of January newcomers would have had a one-year period to report their foreign assets instead.
By NIV ELIS
The deputy foreign minister says “Israel has to return to its vision of ingathering of the exiles."
By HERB KEINON
The students are panning to stay in Israel and join the army, participate in the national service, or attend Israeli universities.
'Aliya has taught me that you really don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow.'
By BENITA LEVIN
New immigrants no longer have to take a test to obtain an Israeli driver’s licence
By ALIYA BENITA LEVIN
Making a young boy’s dreams come true
After Johannesburg, living in Ra’anana is safe.
The contrasts continue. The good, the bad and the meshuga!
How I came to live in Israel, fall in love and work at The Report
By TERRANCE MINTNER
Some recent olim are heading back to their countries of origin. They tell of their difficulties in coming to Israel, raising tough questions about what can be done to improve life here.
By TAMAR DRESSLER
Dorothy Eisdorfer: “I think I could really inspire a lot of people to step out of their shell and change their life through dance.”
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
Orthodox Jews in the exile have yet to make Israel a central part of their thinking, belief or practice.
By AHARON E. WEXLER
From Norfolk, Virginia and New York to Jerusalem
By SUSAN DE LA FUENTE
Yisrael Medad, 70; Batya Medad, 68 From New York to Shiloh, 1970
Although making aliya was hardly a foregone conclusion, Israel was always part of Weisz’s life.
“You go. You go to Israel. You’ll be a good Jew. Not like me.”
A profile of Dr. Meyer David Gershbaum, MD, who made aliya with his family in 2014 from Woodmere, New York to Ra'anana.
A profile of Josh Rurka, who made aliya as a child from England to Ra'anana in 1981.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
A profile of Lynn Lipschitz, 56, who made aliya from South Africa to Tel Aviv in 1978.
Navigating between Atlanta and Jerusalem
By ERIC M. ROBBINS
May each of us find a way to take the passion that led us to choose Israel and help influence it, infusing this country with a renewed belief in itself and what it can become.
By DOV LIPMAN
More than 3,000 Bnei Menashe have thus far made aliya thanks largely to Shavei Israel, the organization I founded and chair. Another 7,000 are still in India, all of whom wish to come.
By MICHAEL FREUND
Conversations about Israel are too important for wide swaths of the Jewish community to feel excluded or ostracized for fear of judgment or condemnation.
By STANLEY M. DAVIDS & LAWRENCE A. ENGLANDER
By STEWART WEISS
It’s time to get our own house in order and there’s so much to do.
By BRIAN BLUM
srael will soon have to expand its borders far beyond its wildest dreams – not for the benefit of the Jews, but at the request of millions of Europeans.
By NATHAN LOPES CARDOZO
The concept of aliya has changed radically since the first decades of Israel’s establishment. Once upon a time, refugees made up the bulk of olim.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
“I feel the need to be very blunt with you: I don’t understand how aliya is not part of the standard education in our day schools."
How much more does it really cost to live in Israel?
From the outset, it might seem that Israel is but a branch of America, since American influence is apparent just about everywhere in Israel. But this is not the case.
By TEHILLA MARKOVITZ
Unfortunately, the importance of aliya and the centrality it used to play in both Israel and the Diaspora have diminished significantly. I believe there are a few reasons for this.
By YECHIEL ECKSTEIN
The best thing that Jews abroad can do for Israel and for their own family’s spiritual and Jewish future is to either move to Israel, or at the very least, raise their children to do so.
I must say that everyone was surprised by Foreign Minister and Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor Liberman’s bombshell announcement.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Everything worthwhile in this world has a price, and living in Israel is no exception.
By DAVID MARGOLESE
In these difficult times, we can learn a lesson from the seemingly impossible goals we achieved by displaying unity in the struggle to free Soviet Jews.
By ISI LEIBLER
Stories of coming to Israel.
A last-minute decision to visit the country profoundly changed the course of a young woman’s life.
By ALAN ROSENBAUM
A veteran immigrant helps people to identify, believe in and act on the things they are passionate about.
A teenager who makes
aliya becomes a
successful young adult
living her dream.
The story of a five-year-old girl who resolves to make aliya, grows up, and finally launches a successful business here.
A Jew who had become far-removed from his Jewishness took a chance, made aliya and
discovered that ‘the Jewish soul gets pulled here.’
A Nefesh B’Nefesh recent event shows how some immigrants
and their Sabra children take root and branch out.
A lifelong quest to make the world a better place knows no boundaries.
Tamar Yonah, 56, made aliya from Orange County, California in 1978 to Kochav Ya'acov.
In the summer of 2013, David Moshe and his wife, Orah, and two young children made aliya from Boca Raton, Florida.
Since arriving in Israel in August 2008, the family has also tended goats, ducks, dogs, cats and a host of other creatures.
"Our motto is ‘Make a difference wherever you live.'"
Singer’s commitment to Israel and to the success of new immigrants drives his passion to build Kfar Olim.
Advice for the graduating class of 2015.