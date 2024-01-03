Israeli War of Independence veteran finally makes Aliyah at 96

Irving Matlow, age 96, was born into a Jewish Zionist family in Canada. At the age of 21, exactly 75 years ago, he decided to volunteer in the War of Independence and fight for the establishment of the State of Israel. Alongside him were Jewish volunteers from all over the world. When the fighting eventually ended, he returned to Canada to take over the family business. In his heart however, he always hoped to one day immigrate to Israel.

This week, with the help of the Jewish Agency for Israel, Nefesh B’Nefesh, and Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, he fulfilled that dream on an El Al flight and made Israel his new home.

An action-packed trip

In 1948, when the State of Israel was established, young Irving met representatives of the Hagana in Toronto, who suggested that he come to Israel to volunteer in the war efforts. Without much hesitation, he decided to join a program called Mahal, meaning volunteers from abroad. Since Irving had no prior military experience, he traveled to France to undergo basic training.

Once in Israel, Irving was assigned to be a liaison officer in the 7th brigade of the Artillery Corps. The brigade’s commander was Ben Dunkelman, also a Canadian Jew who came to fight in the war. As part of his role, Irving fought to gain control of the Galilee and even helped save the lives of several members of his platoon during the capture of the Sasa Junction during Operation Hiram.

At the end of the war, the young Canadian returned to Toronto to complete his degree and later manage the family business. “I always dreamt of returning to Israel and making Aliyah, but life got in my way,” said Irving. His parents made Aliyah to Israel in 1955, as did one of his daughters later on.

Irving was an active member of the Jewish community in Canada throughout his life and continued to maintain a close relationship with the State of Israel, visiting many times and even founding the Association for the Soldier of Israel in Toronto. His son, David, who accompanied him on the flight to Israel this week, is one of the most prominent collectors of items belonging to Benjamin Ze’ev Herzl, the visionary of the Jewish state.

"I have visited Israel quite a few times, but this time, as I land as a citizen of the country, the feeling will be different," said Irving.

A long-waited reunion

“The story of Irving Maltow’s life and his love for the Jewish people and the State of Israel is a story that represents us all,” said Maj. Gen. Doron Almog, the chairman of the Jewish Agency. “Irving was a part of the founding generation, the one that fought for the establishment of the State of Israel, the only Jewish state in the world. His decision to tie his fate to that of the country is especially meaningful during this period of time, reminding us once again how both the past generations and our future generations demonstrate unconditional love for the State of Israel and continue to fight for its right to exist.”

“Today, just as he did back then, Irving arrives in Israel amidst a defining moment in the history of the Jewish people,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “This time, however, he is an official full-fledged citizen, following years of dedicated involvement with Israel and Zionism on the global stage. The advancement of the State of Israel has become his life’s work, and for that, we are all immensely grateful. Welcome home!”