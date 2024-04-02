Move to Israel now, new private campaign tells diaspora Jewry

Diaspora Jewry are being encouraged to move to Israel immediately in a new campaign launched by Belong, the first-ever private company for immigration to Israel, on Tuesday. The campaign was said to be a direct response to Hamas’s October 7 attack.

The campaign features a video starring olim hadashim (new immigrants in Israel) from around the world, urging their fellow Jews to follow their decision in relocating to Israel.

Starring Jews from Argentina, Belgium, Canada, Ethiopia, France, Kyrgyzstan, and the US, the video calls on Jews to calling on Diaspora Jews “Davka now” (the Hebrew word for doing the opposite of what others tell you to do). The immigrants, including Yityish “Titi” Aynaw, an Ethiopian-Jewish model and former Miss Israel, and some who moved after the Oct. 7 attacks, told Diaspora Jews that Israel needs them now no less than they need Israel.

“When so many people are chanting ‘from the river to the sea, and want to see Israel without Jews, we are all calling on you to relocate to Israel,” the olim said. “When so many people want us to be extinct, we will strengthen our roots. Davka, now. They want to weaken us? We will grow stronger. Davka, now! We all moved to Israel, and we are calling on you to do the same. Davka, now.” An El Al Boeing Dreamliner is prepared for its next flight at Ben Gurion Airport last month. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

About Belong and the services they offer

Belong offers up-to-date information, verified resources, and personal assistant services designed to simplify immigration to Israel and to improve assimilation into Israeli society.

The company claimed that it considers itself more than a business, but rather a social enterprise dedicated to promoting the idea of Israel as a homeland for all Jewish people.

Belong claimed that they sought to fortify the connection of Diaspora Jews to Israel, and help new immigrants find deeper meaning by helping to build the Jewish homeland.

Citing the growing trends in global antisemitism, Belong claimed that their mission was more relevant now than ever.

“The last few months have kindled feelings of shared destiny among Diaspora and Israeli Jews alike and heightened the need to unite and connect with Israel. We foresee that people will once again feel a sense of mutual responsibility; this has always been the secret of Jewish resilience, survival, and success,” said Gilad Ramot, the founder and chairman of Belong. “Since the beginning of the war, the importance of Jewish immigration to Israel has never been greater: there are those who challenge Israel’s right to exist, our enemies wish to destroy us. No one can deny the positive impact of immigration on the strength and fortitude of Israeli society, the State of Israel, and the Jewish people as a whole.”

Working alongside the Jewish Agency, Belong claimed to offer specialized, tailored tools designed to support immigrants from the most practical bureaucratic tasks to personalized itineraries, employment and housing assistance.

Belong’s support services start with its digital platform, featuring an interface with updated information about opportunities for new immigrants and visitors.

The organization also stated they provide clients with expert consultants in the fields of immigration and integration, as well as personal support to deal with every issue, from bureaucratic challenges to advice on navigating daily life in Israel.

Belong additionally will offer paid services for those who prefer relying on a personal assistant during the first stages of their Aliyah journey.

In an additional effort to support new immigrants, Belong will also provide short-term Israel experiences such as job internships, educational opportunities and volunteer positions, including helping respond to the impacts of Oct. 7.

“Our seasoned experts will help people navigate the entire Aliyah process, from initial application to final acclimation,” said Belong CEO Eilon Gilad. “We believe that stepping into Israel is the easy part of integrating into the society is the challenge. Belong will work in Israel and around the world to help Diaspora Jews integrate into Israeli society and to strengthen their connection to the tribe.”