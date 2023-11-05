A social media account that highlights the hijinks and unique experiences of immigrants to Israel, Olim, has taken a new approach to content produced during Israel's war with Hamas. The Instagram account @Olim.in.TLV has used its platform to find humor in some of Israel's darkest times and connect IDF soldiers and reservists with their potential perfect match.

Noa Barazani, 25, works in hi-tech as a strategic finance team lead and started the account to create a community she saw the need for. As a result, she began posting and highlighting the experiences of other new immigrants to Israel by simply sharing relatable photos and memes that young people from across the world who chose to make Israel their new home could appreciate.

Born to an Israeli-American family, Barazani dreamt of the days she would make Tel Aviv her home. Moving to Israel made that dream a reality, pushing her to launch the account to lift spirits. In her mind, her account helps depict the experiences of immigrants to Israel as if they were in a reality show - a goal the entrepreneur hopes to someday bring to fruition.

Photos and videos highlighting the routines of one of Israel's most connected and intertwined communities have managed to help Barazani's account amass more than 26,000 followers. The account has shifted its typical content from unique interactions throughout the city and country to highlighting soldiers and reservists - with a goal of helping them find love while on the front lines.

Prior to the October 7th massacre, one weekly feature from the account was "Oleh of the week," in which people new to Israel were highlighted sharing their "most Israeli experiences," classic dating experiences, and what brought them to Israel. Immediately following the attack, Barazani moved the focus onto soldiers and reservists to highlight their connection to the land.

Since then, the platform has added another focus: finding love for soldiers on the front lines. "Israel is at war, and naturally people are feeling sad and alone. This is a great opportunity to lift spirits, and hopefully help people match," Barazani told The Jerusalem Post.

Immigrants to Israel do their part in bringing smiles to the faces of soldiers on active duty

Posts would highlight soldiers in full garb, where they are from, and astrological signs. Soldiers and reservists currently serving from both other countries and within Israel have been featured. Soldiers from across Israel, as well as lone soldiers from the United States, Argentina, Mexico, and Russia, have been featured, to name a few.

The response from both civilians and soldiers alike has reportedly led to a boost in morale. Olim.in.TLV has posted funny responses from interested singles asking, "How can I serve my country? I am ready to do my part."

Barazani added that some soldiers reached out to her to express gratitude and that connecting with new people in trying times has provided a welcomed distraction.

"Those Olot (female immigrants to Israel) know how to flirt!"

Account supporters look forward to seeing these matches under the chuppah someday.

Amidst the backdrop of war and increased tensions in the region, El Al flights from New York, Los Angeles, and Miami landed at Ben-Gurion Airport during the second week of Operation Swords of Iron, bringing 25 olim to Israel.