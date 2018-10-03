03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
US President Donald Trump lashed out at the media once more, suggesting serious steps to hold back outlets he accuses of distributing "fake news."
By REUTERS
The incident involving Greg Gianforte, a tech millionaire who is endorsed by US President Donald Trump, and reporter Ben Jacobs occurred hours before the opening of polls for a special election.
By JTA
Israel said on Sunday it planned to revoke the media credentials of Al Jazeera TV journalists and close the network's Jerusalem bureau.
Netanyahu said on Wednesday he would work to shut the network's office, accusing it of inciting recent violence in Jerusalem.
BILD's online editor-in-chief warned that the media attacks on Israel reveal a withdrawal from historical responsibility.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
As usual, some of world media has it backwards.
By ARIANE MANDELL
Israel and its supporters have long complained about biased and misleading headlines on stories in the press abroad about terrorist attacks in Israel.
By HERB KEINON
The NGO Palestinian Media Watch seems to be finally convincing world leaders that the PA is inculcating its children with a hatred of Jews.
By ELLI WOHLGELERNTER
Francis compared the use of fake news to the Bible story of the devil, who, disguised as a serpent, persuaded Eve to eat the fruit of the forbidden tree.
ADL slams op-ed, says apology is not enough.
By AMY SPIRO
A number of pro-Israel organizations have voiced suspicions that they were infiltrated by an undercover reporter from the network.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Irish journalist says he is "a great admirer of the Jewish people."
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Kevin Myers terminated after publishing anti-semitic column.
Kevin Myers wonders if two BBC presenters were paid better due to being Jewish
Le rouleau compresseur médiatique ne prend jamais de vacances
By MICHÈLE MAZEL
Taking a tour of the Media Center for preschoolers.
By BATSHEVA POMERANTZ
The tweets have since been deleted.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Her goal? To ensure that in the future no one will ever question the Jewish state's right to exist.
It was too late for Griffin to apologize.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
What will happen to Telegrass now when the security it provided was hacked?
By HAGAY HACOHEN
The police want Prime Minister Netanyahu's former media adviser to testify in the Bezeq and Gerstl-A-G probes.
By UDI SHAHAM
Gabbay: PM is a thug, trying to harm the citizens’ confidence in the rule of law.
By UDI SHAHAM,JPOST.COM STAFF
During the protest period, there were several times when police allowed Jewish Israeli citizens to enter certain tense areas while barring journalists.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
In his last position, Kodesh served as the medical director of Clalit’s southern district.
By JUDY SIEGEL
Yoram Peri’s new book is a wake-up call to Israel and other liberal democracies fighting wars
By MATAN DANSKER
1.675 million people listen to Kan radio stations on a daily basis.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Jordanian media claims that in addition to the payments, Israel also agreed to begin legal action against the security guard who shot two Jordanians in the Israeli embassy in Amman last July.
By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
Gilady filed a suit against two female journalists, Oshrat Kotler and Neri Livneh, accusing them of lying and of conspiring to make his life difficult.
New magazine by leading Jewish editor Leon Wieseltier scrapped after allegations
Netanyahu’s attack seen as preemptive strike.
By GIL HOFFMAN,DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Knesset members raised questions about the prime minister's commitment to the freedom of the press as he went once more after Israel's public broadcast.
By GIL HOFFMAN,JOY BERNARD,AMY SPIRO
Katash, who will also continue in his role as the coach of the Israel under-20 national team, replaces Erez Edelstein.
By ALLON SINAI
Keshet and Reshet are getting channels of their very own.
Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev said that Pe’er had been a symbol of Israeli broadcasting.
If you trust the polls, most Israelis are happy to see Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister - even if the price might be living in a corrupt system.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Prime Minister Netanyahu and Labor leader Avi Gabbay have very different strategies when it comes to international media.
In a recent video released on his twitter account Israeli Prime Minister boasts about his "historic" visit before saying unnamed "they" keep the public in the dark about it.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reveals he held 200 conversation with 'Israel Hayom' editor, attracting harsh critique from other Israeli politicians.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used US President Donald Trump's term "fake news" and said "an industry of depression" was the best way to describe the Israeli media.
"Making the press into the enemy of the nation is anti-democratic," Dalia Dorner said.
‘Only country that really acted rapidly was Israel,’ says Neda Amin, who was threatened with deportation from Turkey.
i24NEWS is being recognized for its coverage of the 2016 United States Republican National
Convention.
A conversation with Sam Viviano, art director for Mad Magazine.
By BARRY DAVIS
Israeli Supreme Court acts swiftly in regards to foreign media reporters.
The FPA regards journalists' treatment as “a shameful performance for a country that boasts that it is the Middle East’s only democracy and claims to be committed to freedom of the press.”
David Halbfinger comes to post after 20 years at newspaper
The prime minister blasted the European Union and the former US administration in a conversation with European leaders that was erroneously leaked to the media.
By MAARIV ONLINE,JPOST.COM STAFF
Naturally friendly and knowing exactly what to do in front of the camera, Roberta Armani posed endlessly with fashion models and celebrities.
It seems that everyone has an opinion lately about 88FM’s new format under Kan – the Israel Broadcasting Corporation
Season 5 of ‘Orange Is...’ and the debut of ‘Star’
By HANNAH BROWN
Through the Faculty Fellowship program, US college professors from numerous disciplines visit the Holy Land for the first time for an opportunity to collaborate with their Israeli counterparts
By DAVID BRUMMER
News programs are good and getting better, but the entertainment shows are somewhat juvenile.
Al Jazeera bureau chief Walid Omari said the talk of closing the bureau is "unfair."
By BEN LYNFIELD
Bills allow i24 News to be broadcast in Israel.
By LAHAV HARKOV
PR maven Josh Nass gives advice to pro-Israel advocates.
By JEREMY FRANKEL
The sad reality is that some of Israel’s biggest detractors, including those whose claims echo antisemitic themes, have impressive credentials on paper.
By ROBERT HORENSTEIN
A weekly selection of opinions and analyses from the Arab media around the world.
By MEDIA LINE
What citizens of other countries are reading about the Middle East.
By COMPILED BY THE MEDIA LINE
What citizens of other countries are reading about the Middle East
The story of Younis is the most prominent among several cases that rocked Egypt late last month.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
“In the Arab world and Turkey, covering any part of the region, you have the challenge of regimes and governments that don’t like what you say.”
Coverage of popular unrest divides Middle East media.
How Saudi Arabia’s crown prince became a target of stories involving corruption.
The decision to host the World Rapid and Blitz Championships in Saudi Arabia has caused a rift in the Israeli chess world.
By ANTHONY HARWOOD
A former Al Jazeera English bureau chief in Cairo, who was imprisoned in Egypt, says governments like Israel rightfully take a tough stance against Qatari network due to its unethical methods.
How did the Middle East's media react to Trump's Israel visit?
They are the ones who are not aware of the important role of the media as a bastion of democracy. Sadly, too often the media itself does not really understand what this concept implies.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
The release of such recordings were directly intended to damage the image of those involved.
By YUVAL CHERLOW
Netanyahu was given full credit – even by the “hated” Haaretz – for his apparently successful efforts to save at least part of the deal.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Why does a broadcaster need a code of ethics at all?
By YISRAEL MEDAD,ELI POLLAK
It was a huge struggle to get the word “Israel” into the official name of the public broadcaster.
It started two weeks ago when the Israeli media became fixated on clowns of the worst kind – masked threatening figures who haunted the streets, apparently inspired by the newly-released movie It.
By LIAT COLLINS
The media, now under a sustained attack, by US President Donald Trump and other politicians seeking salvation from entrenched media bias, seems to be resorting to self-hosannas.
A little known side to Shimon Peres.
By MITCHELL BARAK
If the result is that Netanyahu will then actually reconsider and keep his electoral promises, then we will know that the media has changed.
A shameful day for American-Jewish journalism: Why are journalists flirting with antisemitism in America?
Prime Minister Netanyahu had 10 years to provide the electorate with a free media market.
In democracies like Israel’s, journalists are fulfilling their mission when questioning authority, second guessing our leaders and investigating when wrong appears to have taken place.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
US and foreign media have replaced Israel, and Israel and the Palestinians, and Israel and the Islamic world, with a new set of obsessions.
By MICAH HALPERN
Netanyahu and his right-wing government’s desire to restrict the media and to use it for their own needs is transparent.
By EDAN RING
Reports from last week's attack on the Temple Mount prove this systematic distortion.
By IDIT DRUYAN
Incomplete news is another aspect of hidden news.
Why isn’t this White House using the briefing or even the old fashioned press release to promote real news? Why aren’t they setting the pace of the news cycle like other administrations in the past?
By STAN STEINREICH
Much of what transpires on “the Patriots” would be totally unacceptable for delivery on the Knesset Channel, both in terms of the language used, and its spirit.
This is not the first time the BBC and other news outlets have used grotesquely inappropriate headlines.
The dialogue has moved from banter and debate to hate and incitement justified with tautological logic.
There is no alternative but for the media consumer to be ever vigilant.
So what have we got? A media industry of questionable trustworthiness and with no accountability.
With its long history of wars, invaders, and holy sites belonging to the three monotheistic religions, Jerusalem is no stranger to “fake news.”
By TAMAR STERNTHAL
In RuPaul's words, Sasha Velour exhibited enough charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to slay the rest of the competition.
By BECKY BROTHMAN