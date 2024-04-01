Israel's parliament passes law intended to shut down Al Jazeera's operation in Israel

Israel's Knesset (parliament) passed into law on Monday a bill aimed at shutting down the operations of the Qatari state-funded news outlet Al Jazeera in Israel.

The Likud stated on Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had spoken with Coalition Whip Ofir Katz to ensure that the bill passes, and that will the prime minister will act immediately to close Al Jazeera according to the procedure laid out in the law.

According to the law, if the prime minister becomes convinced that content broadcast by foreign media "harms in a real way" the nation's security, the communications minister can bring a resolution to the government to block that media's television broadcast in Israel, shut down its offices, seize equipment used for its broadcasts, and block its website under certain conditions.

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi led the government's effort to pass the law, after reports emerged that the Shin Bet and IDF had warned that Al Jazeera broadcasts were revealing the location of military forces, and endangering soldiers. AL JAZEERA headquarters in Doha, Qatar. (credit: Imad Creidi/Reuters)

Law requires gov to clear a number of hurdles before banning station

The law included a number of hurdles due to the concern over a chilling effect on foreign media and harm to press freedom: First, in order for the government to approve the move, all of Israel's security agencies must provide an opinion and present it to the government, including the "factual foundations" that prove that there is "real harm" to national security; second, the decision will only apply for 45 days, needs to be reapproved every 45 days, and expires on July 31; third, the decision must be brought before the president or vice president of a regional court within 24 hours, and the judges have three days to rule on "changing" the decision or limiting the period of its applicability.

Knesset legal advisors insisted on the judicial approval, arguing that if this is not part of the bill, it will be deemed unconstitutional by Israel's Supreme Court. Karhi and other members of the coalition argued during the legislative process that the judicial system should not be given this power, but eventually agreed to leave the provision in the bill's final version.

The opposition party United Right, which left the government in March, announced that it would support the bill. MK Ze'ev Elkin said that it was "prohibited to enable a body that disseminates blatant anti-Israeli propaganda," and that it was "too bad that the prime minister delayed closing the station at the beginning of the war."

MKs from the two Israeli Arab parties, Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am, opposed the bill during the debate in the Knesset plenum, arguing that the reason Israel wanted to block Al Jazeera's Israeli broadcasts was in order to hide the extent of destruction and civilian casualties in Gaza.

"Citizens of Israel, they are trying to put you under a cognitive siege… to block information about things being done in your name," said Hadash Ta'al MK Aida Touma Sliman.

The government in December approved similar emergency regulations that would have temporarily shut down Al Jazeera, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly decided not to do so in order for it not to negatively affect hostage negotiations being facilitated by Qatar. Hadash-Ta'al MK Ayman Odeh argued that the prime minister agreed this time to shut it down despite ongoing negotiations in order to delay a hostage deal that could threaten the stability of his government.

Right-wing opposition MKs from the Yisrael Beytenu party attacked the bill as not being harsh enough and for the six-month delay in passing it.

Labor MK Gilad Kariv said that the bill was a "joke" since Netanyahu was the "father" of the idea to involve Qatar in providing funding to Hamas over the years. Netanyahu continues to cooperate with the Qataris, and the real problem was not Al Jazeera but Qatar's support of Hamas, Kariv claimed. He added that, in his opinion, the move to close Al Jazeera was coordinated with the Qataris.