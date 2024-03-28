Khamenei says 'strongest media will better achieve goals' a day after Eylon Levy dismissed by gov't

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei posted on X Wednesday morning that read: "War also takes place within the media, whoever has the strongest media in their hands will succeed in achieving the goals they seek."

الشعر وسيلة إعلاميّة، والتحدّيات والصراعات في العالم اليوم هي تحدّيات إعلاميّة. الحرب حربُ الإعلام، فمَن يملك وسيلة إعلاميّة أقوى سيكون الأكثر نجاحاً في تحقيق الأهداف التي ينشدها. — الإمام الخامنئي (@ar_khamenei) March 25, 2024

Since the October 7 massacre, Israel has received hostile coverage from numerous media outlets, to which Maariv reported that this was due to the failure to present correct information on Operation Swords of Iron, stating that a lot of misinformation published about the Jewish state in recent months.

The report linked Khamenei's tweet to reports of the dismissal of Eylon Levy, the English-language government spokesman, who on Wednesday was terminated from his position after formerly being suspended. Eylon Levy, spokesman for the Israeli Government (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Levy vs. Cameron

He was initially suspended two weeks ago following a tweet he wrote against British Foreign Minister David Cameron. The tweet caused a big uproar in Britain, which also demanded clarification on Levy's words.

The incident between Levy and Cameron was "the straw that broke the camel's back," N12 reported citing the government office.

A petition to reinstate Levy back to his position as government spokesperson received 10 thousand signatures last week.

Danielle Greyman-Kennard contributed to this report.