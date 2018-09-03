mohammad javad zarif

03.09.2018 | 22 Adar, 5778
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
PA minister: Arab inaction has encouraged U.S. to hold onto Jerusalem moves
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
In pictures: Jerusalem Marathon kicks off with over 35000 runners
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Concert Review: Wang-Petrenko
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Iranian Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Cubs of the Caliphate: rehabilitating Islamic State's child fighters
Former Syrian general: Hezbollah is in possession of chemical weapons
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Russian sweets company unveils new ice cream cone called 'Poor Jew'
Suspected sex-offender to remain in custody pending final ruling
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Women’s March renounces Farrakhan’s antisemitism — Kind of
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Trump told reporters he had made a decision on what to do about the agreement but would not say what he had decided.
By REUTERS
"The US and Israeli leaders don’t know Iran and don’t understand the power of resistance and therefore, they continuously face defeat."
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
"We have stated many times that we won’t accept the statements that Israel, as a Zionist state, should be destroyed and wiped off the map."
By HERB KEINON
Zarif described Netanyahu's speech at the Munich Security Conference as a "cartoonish circus."
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Hamas delegation visiting Tehran to attend swearing-in of president Rouhani.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Kerry, Zarif meet again in Munich as Netanyahu vows to continue work to thwart a bad nuclear agreement.
By HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
Zarif criticizes US attempts to pressure Iran, says sanctions are not helping solve the nuclear issue.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
Visit is first such in years as long-strained UK-Iran ties have warmed since Rouhani's election in June.
Congressional leadership has vowed to act, in one way or another, to hold Iran to a 6-month timetable for talks— and President Obama's feet to the fire.
By MICHAEL WILNER, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
L’Iran et les puissances occidentales ont signé un plan d’action conjointe. Mais sa mise en place risque d'être compliquée.
By SARAH BLUM, FREDERIK DAHL ET ARIEL BEN-SALOMON
Si l’optimisme est de rigueur pour les Occidentaux, Israël est plus que jamais inquiet après l’accord de Genève.
By SARAH BLUM
Téhéran réitère son droit « au nucléaire civil » et s’en prend à Israël.
The record of US-Iran negotiations shows that “dual track” policies of pressure and diplomacy are destined to fail.
By SEYED HOSSEIN MOUSAVIAN/ REUTERS
Iran’s Foreign Minister slams Israel’s attempts to set red lines on the country’s nuclear program.
Islamic Republic says all major technical issues addressed during discussions with world powers in Vienna.
Iranian FM suggests Israeli announcement that it intercepted ship with Iranian-supplied missiles is "same failed lies."
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Remarks made by Iranian foreign minister signal Tehran won't agree to dismantle atomic facilities in talks with world powers.
Ashton discussing extension, given high stakes of failure if comprehensive agreement on nuclear program not reached.
By Michael Wilner
Talks aim to settle practical details of interim deal signed in Geneva, to resume before the New Year.
In 'Washington Post' interview, Iran's FM says opposition to Geneva deal is expected, but alarming when coming from Obama administration.
Iranian FM says Tehran will provide a "proper, calculated, purposeful and smart response" to "improper measures" taken by the US.
Charm offensive led by Iran's president presumably has political opponents up in arms; expert: Rouhani was never Revolutionary Guard’s choice; former US adviser on Iran says Rouhani facing more dissent from Left than Right.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
In interview, Zarif says new congressional sanctions will kill Geneva deal, even if they do not go into effect for 6 months.
Iranian FM: No production of new nuclear fuel, no new components installed, but heavy-water reactor construction continues.
Iranian foreign minister says Tehran will not honor the interim agreement if West doesn't hold its side of the bargain.
By JPOST.COM STAFF, REUTERS
Rouhani's Twitter account promotes new English-language website that purports to explain the truth behind Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
By HENRY ROME
Zarif draws parallels between the Iranian people and Americans to support Tehran's "right to enrich" and call for a peaceful resolution.
Prime Minister Netanyahu: Tehran continues enriching uranium in practice, so it doesn't need international recognition.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif calls Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu "the most isolated man at the UN."
Kerry, Iran's Zarif hold highest-level official talks in 34 yrs.
Meeting on sidelines of UN General Assembly is first between a US secretary of state and an Iranian foreign minister since a brief encounter in May 2007.
"It is absolutely necessary to have this to prevent the development of nuclear weapons at a time when other parts of the world are discussing how to get them," says German foreign minister.
Iran’s protests tell us that even when people are confronted with the power of the state they are still willing to risk everything.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Adel al-Jubeir calls the Shiite republic's talk of a possible rapprochement with Riyadh "laughable," says ties "worst in years."
US Senator Graham says Zarif lying about Iran not seeking to develop nuclear weapons; Liberman calls for world powers to enforce economic pressure, tough policy on the Islamic Republic.
The Iranian foreign minister is addressing the Davos Economic Forum in Switzerland.
Mohammad Zarif's strong statement makes waves as US President-elect Donald Trump continues to vocally oppose the nuclear agreement.
Iranian FM signals that warming relations with West after nuclear deal will have no impact on Iran developing its missile program.
In the end it came down to a series of telephone calls between US Secretary of State John Kerry and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif.
A senior Iranian official said the handshake on Monday at the United Nations headquarters "was not preplanned."
The statement was made by Ayatollah Mohammad Yazdi, the hardliner who leads the Assembly of Experts, the influential body that will pick Iran's next Supreme Leader.
Iran's deputy foreign minister: The goal of this visit is "strengthening ties and developing cooperation in all the fields" with Iran's neighbors.
Iranian hardliners are upset that the deal with world powers went against some of their "red lines."
Iranian FM's comments come a day after US Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter says deal does not take military option off the table.
After tweet deleted, Zarif quoted as saying that a deal would not be closed by the end of the night.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Day after agreement to set back deadline to reach final deal, top US, UK and German diplomats hold meetings with Iran.
Senior Iranian negotiator Abbas Araqchi told Iranian reporters that the current negotiations were a "slow and difficult process."
"Iran does not jail people for their opinions," Zarif said, despite the fact that Iran ranks 173 according to the 2014 Press Freedom Index, right after Sudan.
Republican senator challenges Zarif to a debate on Iran's "tyranny, treachery and terror."
"The Persian Gulf is our lifeline ... We will respect international navigation," Zarif says.
By REUTERS,MICHAEL WILNER
IAEA chief Amano says emerging deal would help UN atomic watchdog to better monitor Iran's nuclear program.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
In 'NY Times' op-ed, Iranian FM says US and its allies can't fight al-Qaida and ISIS while enabling their growth in Yemen and Syria.
FM Mohammad Javad Zarif has suggested that Iran can help play a part in the political transition.
Zarif calls Republican letter to Iranian leaders "a propaganda ploy" that was "unconventional" and "unprecedented in diplomatic history."
Iranian FM Zarif says that Netanyahu's position reflects "bigotry" over facts.
Iranian foreign minister cautiously optimistic that deal on Tehran's nuclear program could be reached soon; US officials say sticking points remain.
Araqchi said that Iran would not succumb to pressure and agree to a deal that would not be a "win win situation" in the interest of both sides.
US Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz and Iran's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi spent most of the day separately negotiating technical details of curbing Iran's nuclear program
Chairman of parliamentary nuclear committee to West, P5+1: "Iran’s parliament will not remain silent and will not allow the country’s interests to be at stake."
Javad Zarif called Holocaust "horrifying tragedy,"; Islamic hardliners summon him to appear in closed session of parliament to discuss matter.
Zarif: US diplomat Sherman has "hindered" diplomacy; US under secretary for political affairs says America to seek closure of Fordow, Arak.
Sherman, chief US negotiator to Iran nuke talks, questions need for some of Iran's most controversial sites.
Surprised US demands Ban rescind invitation as Syrian opposition threatens to nix talks; US: Iran doesn't have "any place" at Geneva II.
By Michael Wilner,MAYA SHWAYDER, JERUSALEM POST CO
In midst of great tension between Tehran and Riyadh over nuclear agreement, Iran attempts to mollify regional rival.
Assad: Syria's allies will retaliate in response to US strike
Syrian leader denies that he was behind chemical weapons attack.
In Baghdad for first official trip abroad as Iranian foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif warns, "Those who are short-sighted and are beating the drums of war are starting a fire that will burn everyone."
There is a thread that runs between Obama’s policy toward Iran and his policy toward Israel.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK