news from israel in english

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Despite high hopes, 20 years on, the Jordan-Israel treaty focuses on security cooperation – which had already existed for decades – and the great vision of peace has not materialized.
By YOSSI MELMAN
According to "The Washington Post," Williams “gave varying accounts” of his wartime coverage, at times suggesting that he was in danger while in other instances omitting mention completely.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Male imams traditionally lead prayers and Quran teachings but the Women's Mosque of America aims to present an alternative by creating an alternative by creating an all-female space for prayer.
By REUTERS
Obama said the cyberattack caused a lot of damage to Sony but that the company should not have let itself be intimidated into halting the public release of "The Interview."
There is "no moral equivalence," Cheney asserted, in comparing CIA tactics after 9/11 to what "nineteen guys armed with airline tickets" inflicted on Washington and New York that day.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Even though it's available online, on smartphones, on tablets and in e-versions the venerable institution of the daily paper that Gershon Agron launched in 1932 is stronger than ever.
By DAVID BRINN
Ben-Meir's petition called to to avoid printing “election propaganda that it has been publishing for many years, for the candidate for the 20th Knesset Netanyahu, as it is illegal campaigning.
By LAHAV HARKOV
On March 17th, thousands of twelfth graders will be eligible to cast their ballot, and the political parties are hard at work wooing these first time voters through panels and mock elections.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
An appeal hearing in the Supreme Court against Marzel’s ban is scheduled for Tuesday this week.
By JEREMY SHARON
A source close to Oren said in response that the former ambassador is examining several options in the public sphere and a decision will be made soon.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
In one of her many previous roles before she became governor-general, Reddy was chairman of the New Zealand Film Commission, which early in 2016 signed a co-production agreement with Israel.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The disappearance of programs such as IBA News are of great concern to English language speakers whose Hebrew is insufficient to follow Hebrew language news broadcasts.
Attorney-General Yehuda Weinstein will make a decision by the end of the week on whether to open a criminal investigation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of public funds.
When an EAPC pipeline burst on December 3, some 5 million liters of crude oil gushed into the Arava Desert, causing particularly damaging impact on the Evrona Nature Reserve in the area.
By SHARON UDASIN
Israel Chemicals (ICL) sent letters for dismissal hearings to some 140 workers Monday, part of a planned restructuring of the company.
By NIV ELIS
If Wang’s performance was exemplary, her refusal to engage the audience was a stinging disappointment.
By GILAD FRIEDMAN
Pubs can cut the pretzels – salty snacks don’t cause thirst and increase consumption of drinks
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Three-fourths of the population, some 6.218 million people, were Jewish. The next largest group, 1.719 million Arabs, accounted for 20.7% of the population.
"D.) this is true only for women."
The NII report further found that couples with two children whereby one parent works full time and the other works part time, both earning minimum wage, will not be able to escape poverty.
Nine of those fatally injured were Arabs, said Beterem director Orly Silbinger, who noted that for several years, it has been warning of the link between children from poorer families and deaths from accidents.
A marathon took place last week in Beersheba, but probably not the kind you’re imagining.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
The films are Summer Vacation by Tal Granit and Sharon Maymon, who recently directed The Farewell Party, which won an audience award at the Venice Film Festival and Aya.
By HANNAH BROWN
With just one win from first four Eurocup games, Hapoel can’t afford anything but victory vs Vilnius.
By ALLON SINAI
The delivery, which is expected to be shipped from Israel to Sierra Leon, Liberia and Guinea, includes six cargo containers of specialist equipment to set up the hospitals.
The deployment is part of routine preparations according to IDF Spokesman's Unit.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Jerusalem’s oldest English theater company hosts its farewell production at Ramat Rachel this month
By ARIEL HENDELMAN
Dry roasting could trigger peanut allergy
‘The good news is that as scary as it is for parents to find out that their child is intentionally harming him/herself, psychological treatment can be very effective’
By MIKE GROPPER
Innovations in Israeli cannabis farming could lead to global solutions to feed the world
What citizens of other countries are reading about the Middle East.
By COMPILED BY THE MEDIA LINE
Europeans dust off their thinking caps.
By ANDREAS BERGGREN
Europe reporting daily on fears of extremist winds blowing in the turmoil of the Middle East.
Reuters correspondent Allyn Fisher-Ilan weighs in on the current challenges female journalists face today, and what needs to be done in order to move forward.
By NOA AMOUYAL
During the event, a live-link, Transatlantic session was held with Limmud Boston, Haifa’s twin city.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
55,000-year-old ‘Manot Skull’ proves modern humans migrated from Africa to Europe and Asia
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
It is unclear whether after the election, when Netanyahu is scrambling to cobble together a coalition, he will succeed in following through on his promise for reform.
By JPost Editorial
Tibi and his colleagues are largely silent amidprovocations, and in fact are part and parcel of the problem by their fraudulent ethos of victimhood.
The country needs either a transformative leader or a responsible brain trust to advise its government on how to articulate a viable future.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
These are scary times. Responsible politicians should not seek to regulate the press based on their personal dislike for what’s being printed.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR