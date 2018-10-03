nitzan horowitz

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
No other candidates are expected to join the contest by Wednesday’s noon deadline.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
First in a series on transparency: Ministerial C'ee for Legislation meetings remain behind closed doors, even though most members called to release protocols.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Amid flap over Thai surrogates, ministry says to propose bill allowing individuals, not just married couples, to use surrogacy services.
Ron Huldai retains seat in Tel Aviv; Haifa incumbent Yona Yahav wins; Jerusalem's Nir Barkat returns for another term.
By 8:30 p.m. 42 percent had voted, down from last elections; party leaders urge voters to cast a ballot; Tel Aviv's Huldai and Jerusalem's Barkat fighting to keep their jobs; polls closed at 10 p.m.
Meretz MK Horowitz: Unacceptable Liberman will head c'tee when a corruption trial against him is still ongoing.
IDI will award MKs Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz) and Orly Levy- Abecassis (Likud Beytenu) with Outstanding Parliamentarian Awards.
Plenum meetings set to begin on Monday; Meretz MK Horowitz forms first new caucus to boost ties with neighboring states.
Opposition parties are particularly welcoming; Kadima, Labor hope he’ll help them bring down government.
Coalition, opposition MKs who reported for TV, radio and print say new measure would undermine freedom of press.
Rushing of bill deemed legal; proposes Bar Association appoint 1 coalition, 1 opposition member to Judicial Selection C'tee.
Bill rushed into 1st reading before Judicial Selection C'tee meets; Opposition MKs slam “bullying” measure.
Penalties could reach over NIS 1 million, would require media to publish full responses by injured parties; Horowitz calls bill "draconian."
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Bills proposing to probe activities, funding of left-wing NGOs turned down; FM calls PM’s behavior "grotesque," views campaign as "success."
Two bills submitted by MKs Danon and Kirschenbaum to probe activities and funding of left-wing NGOs turned down; results of vote come after day-long discussion in Knesset; Lieberman: We will try again next week.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Commenting on efforts to pass controversial legislation to probe left-wing groups, Lieberman says "We are not willing not crumble under pressure from media, int'l sources"; Tibi: Knesset taking the path of "McCarthyism."
At Knesset session over NGO probe bill, UAL MK says Knesset taking the path of "McCarthyism"; Livni says those backing bill are against Israel; bill-proponent Kirschenbaum: "This is a fight for the image of the country."
At Knesset session, opposition leader slams as "cowardly" proposed bill to probe activities of NGOs; bill-proponent Kirschenbaum: "This is a fight for the image of the country"; Meretz MK: FM deligitimizes Israel.
Knesset panel rejects two other green bills; National Registry Act will require establishment of databases to detail which substances being discharged.
By SHARON UDASIN
Knesset event attended by record number of MKs discusses rights for same-sex couples, education for tolerance toward Gay Pride Month.
Fred who? Karger, in Israel, talks to 'Jerusalem Post'; calls candidacy "platform" for advocating gay rights.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
Proposed legislation prohibits boycotts of Israel and the West Bank; left-wing MKs say measure could harm freedom of expression.
By RON FRIEDMAN
In special session of Lobby, MKs discuss threats to marine environments, risks associated with gas and oil drillings.
Some patients will be happy; those needing over 500 not accepted will be disappointed; cost will be NIS 300m.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Most of the new medications treat cancer, AIDS, endocrinological issues; MK Horowitz: Basket will ease lives, save money.
By GLOBES AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Meretz MK Nitzan Horowitz charges that private companies are profiteering from medical coverage for the foreigners.
The voter turnout in Tel Aviv was low because the outcome was inevitable. But in Jerusalem, when the outcome of the race was unknown until election day, what was the excuse?
By TOMER VARON
Movement for Progressive Judaism warns against growing phenomenon; issues its fourth report on gender separation during Knesset meeting.
By REBECCA ANNA STOIL
Artists, intellectuals, MKs express fears that Israel becoming fascist country at protest in front of old Tel Aviv Museum.
100,000 sign petition to extend daylight savings time until November; Yishai offers compromise to reverse daylight savings after one week.
By REBECCA ANNA STOIL AND JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MKs on both sides leap in response to threats by Im Tirtzu.
Meretz MK: Citizenship not a license that expires due to bad behavior.
Settlement: Ashkenazi and sephardi girls to learn together for 3 days.
By DAN IZENBERG AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Settlement reached for Ashkenazi, Sephardi girls to learn together.
Judges say income guarantee for 10,000 kollel students "unlawful."
But state's representative rejects petitioners' demand to stop paying for security of Silwan building's residents.
By DAN IZENBERG
Measure does not place limits on the discounts retailers pass on to the public.
By BEN HARTMAN
Meretz MK was the only gay legislator in Knesset.
Haredi MKs slam Rivlin for meeting with gay leaders; Shas MK: move is an "insult to Knesset's honor," reveals "society's dark side."
Legislation would change law limiting rabbi’s term to 10 years; MK calls bill "personal legislation totally against constitutional norms.”
By JONAH MANDEL
Rabbis say measure will prevent intermarriage; MK Horowitz: "racist" municipal rabbis should be fired, investigated for incitement.
Avi Pazner retires from Keren Hayesod, a Righteous Wehrmacht officer is honored and a woman who brought 100 war orphans here is remembered.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Nitzan Horowitz says that if elected he will be proud to represent Tel Aviv's LGBT community, but that he has a broader agenda.
By NIV ELIS
Horowitz will take on 15-year incumbent Ron Huldai when the city goes to the ballot boxes in October.
By BEN HARTMAN AND LAHAV HARKOV
Meretz's Nitzan Horowitz is expected to announce his entrance to the race, while Hadash MK Henin decides not to run.
Nitzan Horowitz urges Interior Minister Gideon Sa'ar to extend daylight saving, to "put an end to this strange injustice."
Yair Netanyahu, Naftali Bennett and surprisingly Yacimovich also featured by gay magazine F.O.D. ahead of elections.
By YONI COHEN
Several politicians take part in procession; Yechimovich: LGBTQ community part and parcel of struggle for social justice.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND YONI COHEN
Parade will include a procession of floats and organized groups of marchers; tens of thousands expected to take part.
Bill also cites Jewish law restrictions against change of building's use from holy to non-sanctified purposes.
By JEREMY SHARON
Police say 70,000 take part in parade, concluding in party at Gordon Beach with DJs and international guests.
Buhbut: Social work is at heart of services we provide our residents; strike causing municipalities to buckle because of workers' absence.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND JONAH MANDEL
Union representatives respond, say it was a theoretical offer in talks; not clear if funds exist; strike enters fifth day.
Union spokesman tells 'Post' Finance Ministry offered no mechanisms to ensure state-funded NGOs would indeed pay proposed salaries.
Latest round of negotiations between social workers, Treasury concludes without any breakthrough.
By RUTH EGLASH
Meretz’s Nitzan Horowitz says he’ll bring bill to plenum without government support.
Bill sponsored by Nitzan Horowitz could lead to changes that may mean Daylight Savings Time would continue until end of October every year.
Public pressure interior minister faced over maintaining abnormally short daylight savings period forces retraction of former stance.
But not clear that ruling will truly put an end to gender separation for passengers; IRAC praises ruling but says "court left back door open."
By DAN IZENBERG AND JONAH MANDEL
MK Horowitz says rabbis who forbid Jews from renting or selling property to gentiles "encourage hatred and destroy Israeli democracy."
We urge the new government to take the partial DST reform of the last government and finally align Israel with its European neighbors.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
What do a sabotaged ban on furs and Iran’s ongoing human rights violations
have in common?
By LIAT COLLINS