nuclear talks with iran

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
We will make well thought-out decisions in the future but an attack is beyond our arsenal by now," Shai says after Israeli officials told 'Post' that attack is possible in event of bad nuclear deal.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Strategic Affairs Minister Steinitz to head delegation to Washington in hopes of heading off diplomatic deal that allows Iran to maintain nuclear weapons breakout capability.
By REUTERS
Le dernier round de négociations représentait la meilleure chance qu’avait l’Occident de parvenir à un accord. La prolongation des discussions en revanche pourrait ne mener à rien…
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
L’Iran voulait un accord plus que tout. Si les pourparlers n’ont finalement pas abouti, c’est que les Américains et européens ont pris conscience que les conditions nécessaires n’étaient pas requises
By YOSSI MELMAN
La date butoir est arrivée. Mais les puissances occidentales et l’Iran ne sont pas parvenus à un accord sur le nucléaire iranien. Rendez-vous dans six mois, même heure, même endroit
By HERB KEINON
Serious statesmen must grapple with the fact that the degree of difficulty of their mission has been compounded by Iranian double-talk and limited leverage caused by the crumbling of sanctions.
By JOSEPH RASKAS
US Defense Secretary James Mattis expressed faith in the nuke accord's importance despite the president's clear aversion to it, just as the world looks to the US to lead the policy on Tehran.
By MICHAEL WILNER
And should he decide to decertify Iran's compliance with the accord, he will have ample "ground to stand on," US envoy Nikki Haley stresses.
GCC security chiefs to convene at White House, and later at Camp David; Nuke talks resuming in Vienna.
Western officials said they were aiming to secure an agreement on the substance of a final accord by March but that more time would be needed to reach a consensus on the technical details.
Former PM says America "is perceived to have been weakened" over the last several years, but could still destroy Iran's nuclear arsenal in operation he said would be easier than planned campaign against Syrian chemical weapons.
Middle East Media Research Institute says Iranian supreme leader never issued an official fatwa against nuclear weapons.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
Tehran's FM voices optimism that July 20 deadline for final deal is within reach; reiterates that Iran will not close down Arak reactor.
New policy suggests Khamenei planning for possibility of continued international sanctions, deterioration of negotiations.
Report - to have been prepared last year - would almost certainly have angered Iran and complicated efforts to reach nuclear deal.
Despite the US official line that Iran is not open for trade while under sanctions, Iranian FM Zarif says otherwise.
PM warns that granting Iran new uranium enrichment capabilities will help Tehran to "practically realize its plan to become a nuclear threshold state."
IAEA inspectors investigate mine; hope to calculate amount of uranium and potential for weapons production.
IAEA inspectors take second of "six steps" to investigate Iran nuclear program; Iran continues to deny pursuit of atomic weapons.
The prime minister reiterated his stance on the deal with Iran during his visit to Argentina, saying that he wanted to be "straightforward" and that the US had to either "fix or cancel this."
If Iran’s compliance continues, the deal serves the security interests of the US, Europe and Israel.
By REBECCA BORNSTEIN
A State Department official said on condition of anonymity that Assistant Secretary of State Tom Countryman was currently in Israel to discuss the WMD-free zone and other issues.
"One thing does not change, the slogan of 'death to Israel' that is scrawled on the missiles."
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
'New York Times' reports that Obama administration would likely lose a congressional vote to terminate sanctions; Israeli officials reportedly think Congress would prevent a bad deal.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
"The condition for negotiating Iran's missiles is the destruction of the nuclear weapons and long-range missiles of the United States and Europe."
North Korea and Iran are both dangerous nuclear proliferators, and the comparison between them underscores the significant similarities.
By EMILY B. LANDAU
"With your incorrect words, you made us more united than ever," the Iranian president retorted after Trump announced that he would not recertify the nuclear accord with Tehran.
Netanyahu’s advisers cite ‘Fix it or nix it’ speech at the UN but the PM still has no comment.
Rep. Ted Deutch is urging US President Donald Trump not to nix the controversial deal.
By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
The new ballistic missile has a range of 2,000 km, while the distance by air between Israel and Iran is 1,800 km.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,REUTERS
Iran has the facilities to begin enriching uranium almost immediately if the nuclear deal with world powers is cancelled.
By JTA
President Donald Trump says the world should be wary of Tehran, who may be complying with the nuclear deal but carry out activities that "severely undermine it," according to a White House official.
Former deputy defense minister Ehpraim Sneh warned that Israel should be prepared to react to unforeseen aggression from Lebanon by hitting it where it hurts the most.
The US Senate has decided almost unanimously to sanction Iran for its nuclear activities and human rights record in a move that suggests a new, unified and stronger stand against Tehran.
A commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards cautioned the US against underestimating Iran's capabilities, saying that the US better be careful or it shall receive "a slap in the face."
This statement emerges after tensions regarding the nuclear pact arose as US President-elect Donald Trump repeatedly stated he would "scrap the deal."
During his White House campaign, Trump expressed his opposition to the deal reached during the Obama administration.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
The supreme leader of Iran rejects to notion of further diplomatic talks with Washington in comments marking 1979 siege of the US embassy in Tehran.
Former 'Washington Post' bureau chief has accused his captors of torture among offenses during his 18-month incarceration in the Islamic Republic.
"The breakout time does not go off a cliff nor do we believe that it would be cut in half, to six months, by year 11," says State Department deputy spokesman.
Day after agreement to set back deadline to reach final deal, top US, UK and German diplomats hold meetings with Iran.
Western powers considering idea of allowing Iran to conduct limited, closely monitored enrichment-related work for medical purposes at a underground Fordow facility.
By MICHAEL WILNER,HERB KEINON,REUTERS
France has led a hard line on the negotiations for a while. Lately, it seems that Paris has succeeded in aligning the other two European partners to its position.
By RINA BASSIST
Rift appears between France and the United States over the wisdom of a deadline.
Senate majority leader, foreign relations committee chairman both recommit to legislative action before end of nuclear talks.
The nuclear agreement comes as the West is reportedly close to reaching a nuclear deal with Iran, Saudi Arabia’s nemesis.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Officials call November 24 deadline "impossible"; Iran Navy "monitoring" foreign maneuvers after Israel renews threat of military action.
By MICHAEL WILNER,HERB KEINON
"The US as well as the main European players are ready to make major concessions on enrichment, as well as allowing Tehran to cover up its illegal weapons development.”
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
French foreign minister expects negotiations down to the wire on November 24, as Russia, Iran hint at extension.
In CBS interview, US president puts distance between himself and Iran's leadership, days after a report alleged he sent a letter to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.
By MICHAEL WILNER,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Exiled Iranian opposition figure says regime trying to cover up facts of blast at suspected nuclear facility, but sources tell him it was sabotage.
Senior military aide to Supreme Leader Khamenei says if Iran attacked, Hezbollah would destroy Israel.
By Ariel Ben Solomon,REUTERS