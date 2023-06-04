The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Egyptian border incident 'severe and unusual', will be fully investigated, PM says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the IAEA for surrendering to pressure from Iran after the IAEA closed some of it's investigations into Iran's nuclear program.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JUNE 4, 2023 12:52
The logo of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is seen at the organisation's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 6, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER)
The logo of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is seen at the organisation's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 6, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER)

The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) "surrender to Iranian pressure" is a "dark stain" on its conduct, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of the Israeli cabinet's weekly meeting on Sunday morning.

The attack at the Egyptian border on Saturday that left three Israeli soldiers dead is "severe and unusual" and will be "fully investigated", Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of the Israeli cabinet's weekly meeting on Sunday morning.

"Israel passed a clear message to the Egyptian government: We expect the joint investigation to be comprehensive and thorough. This is part of the important security cooperation between us that has benefited both countries for years. We will derive the necessary conclusions regarding our activity at the Southern border," the prime minister said.

"The fence, which was built in 2013, slowed the flood of illegal infiltrators into Israel. But there is still smuggling, and from time to time attempts by terrorists to cross the border and harm our forces," Netanyahu said.

"We will refresh the guidelines, the operative methods and means, in order to reduce to a minimum the smuggling and ensure that such tragic attacks do not repeat themselves," the prime minister added.  

An Iranian flag flutters in front of the IAEA headquarters in Vienna (credit: REUTERS/ LEONHARD FOEGER)An Iranian flag flutters in front of the IAEA headquarters in Vienna (credit: REUTERS/ LEONHARD FOEGER)

"Iran continues to lie to the IAEA," Netanyahu said after Iran announced a "deal" last Tuesday over the closing of some of the IAEA's probes into its nuclear program, including a February finding of uranium enriched to the 84% level at the Fordow facility, as well as into the undeclared Marivan/Abadeh nuclear site.

"We revealed information to the world when we brought Iran's secret nuclear archive to Israel five years ago, that showed unequivocally that Iran was violating oversight agreements, and is acting in the nuclear field for military purposes and not innocent civilian purposes," the prime minister said.

"The excuses that Iran provided in the years since then for the existence of nuclear material in prohibited places are not only untrustworthy, they are technically impossible."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

"The excuses that Iran provided in the years since then for the existence of nuclear material in prohibited places are not only untrustworthy, they are technically impossible. The IAEA's weak conduct facing these failing excuses gives the message to the rulers of Iran that they do not have to pay a price for their violations, and can continue to deceive the international community in their attempt to obtain nuclear weapons," Netanyahu added.  

Israel's alliance with the United States remains strong

"If the IAEA turns into a political organization, there is no meaning to its oversight activity in Iran, and there will be no meaning to the reports it puts out about Iran's nuclear activity.

"In any case, Israel under our leadership is not standing by. We are stating our opinions forcefully in public and behind closed doors. Our alliance with the United States is as strong as ever, and the military and intelligence cooperation between Israel and the United States has reached unprecedented levels," the prime minister said.



Tags IAEA Iran United States Iran And Israel nuclear talks with iran
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
5

Belarus official: West left us no choice but to deploy nuclear arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by