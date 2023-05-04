The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Iran has enough uranium for five nukes, not just one - Gallant

Gallant’s statement made it clear that the Islamic Republic’s build-up of its nuclear arsenal in-waiting continues.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MAY 4, 2023 15:03
Iranian technicians work at a uranium processing site in Isfahan. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Iranian technicians work at a uranium processing site in Isfahan.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant revealed on Thursday that Iran currently has enough enriched uranium for five nuclear weapons, should it decide to weaponize that uranium and complete the detonation and delivery tasks for firing a weapon.

“Iran is not sufficing with one nuclear bomb. It has already accumulated enough enriched uranium at the 20% and 60% levels for five nuclear bombs,” the defense minister told his hosts during a visit to Greece.

Gallant added, “If Iran enriches to the 90% weaponized level it would be a great error, and the price would be heavy and there would be consequences which could inflame the Middle East.”

The defense minister suggested that he was taking the opportunity to discuss the Islamic Republic’s nuclear threats and regional terror in greater detail because there were recently efforts by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to perpetrate terror attacks against Jews in Greece.

Only top-level intelligence cooperation by the countries prevented a disaster, said Gallant.

A BIRD SITS on a radiation sign at the uranium ore dump near the town of Mailuu-Suu, Kyrgyzstan. (credit: PAVEL MIKHEYEV/REUTERS)A BIRD SITS on a radiation sign at the uranium ore dump near the town of Mailuu-Suu, Kyrgyzstan. (credit: PAVEL MIKHEYEV/REUTERS)

IAEA reports on Iran's enriched uranium 

Previous reports from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had said that Tehran had accumulated enough enriched uranium, at the high but still non-weaponized levels, for four nuclear weapons.

Gallant’s statement made it clear that the Islamic Republic’s build-up of its nuclear arsenal-in-waiting continues.

Recently a top US defense official said that Iran could weaponize the uranium in less than two weeks.

However, there is a debate as to whether it would take Iran’s weapons group six months or up to two years to complete the difficult detonation and delivery tasks required to file a nuclear weapon.

Part of the debate goes to unclear intelligence on how far along Iran was in the weapons group areas when it stopped some of those activities in 2003.

The Mossad unveiled significant aspects of the weapons group when it seized Iran’s nuclear archives in 2018.

That spy mission also established in Iranian documents that its goal had always been a minimum of a five-nuclear weapon arsenal, which it is now closer than ever to achieving.



Tags IAEA Iran uranium iran nuclear iran nuclear power plant nuclear talks with iran Yoav Gallant
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
4

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
5

US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker amid Tehran tensions

An oil tanker loads gas in Assaluyeh seaport at the Persian Gulf, 1,400 km (870 miles) south of Tehran, Iran May 27, 2006.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by