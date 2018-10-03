03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Keep track of your pennies and reach your goals.
By AARON KATSMAN
Tzipi Hotovely made televised remarks describing American Jews as naive and sheltered.
By JTA,HERB KEINON
Any immigrants with at least a 5-year-old license will be automatically eligible for an Israeli one.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Immigrants arrive in Israel, seeking a better life in Promised Land.
Case of Conservative converts source of dispute between religious leaders and Interior Ministry.
Nous sommes allés à la rencontre de ces courageux entrepreneurs qui nous confient les hauts et les bas de leur nouvelle vie
By NATHALIE BLAU
La nomination des premiers juges israéliens originaires d’Ethiopie et de l’ex-URSS met
en lumière les défis et les opportunités qui s’offrent aux immigrants dans la fonction publique
By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
The goal of the cooperative activities between KKL-JNF and Nefesh B'Nefesh is meant to bring together English-speaking immigrants.
By KKL-JNF
Anglos are often disappointed by their eating-out experience in Jerusalem. We take a look at service in the capital’s restaurants.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Who will aid olim seeking to built their lives in Jerusalem?
By PEGGY CIDOR
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
Sossie Vanek has arrived.
By CARL HOFFMAN
"Ideology brought me to Israel, but finding a good job is allowing me to stay here."
"My life is enriched. Aliya is one of the best decisions my wife and I ever made.”
A group class costs between NIS 1,000 and NIS 1,400 for a 30-hour course with discounts for students, members of AACI, and other groups.
By SHOSHANNA KEATS-JASKOLL
The OU Center launches initiatives to ease the way for English-speaking olim.
By KEREN PREISKEL
Eleven hundred olim from France chose to establish themselves in Jerusalem in 2015, and almost 1,000 in 2016, according to the municipality’s new immigrant administration.
With Elisheva and Akiva Gold joining the rest of their siblings in Israel, their sense of solidarity demonstrates that aliya can be a family affair
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
“This is going to be the Boston Tea Party, only in reverse.”
By MAX SCHINDLER
“There is nothing that makes you feel better than helping someone else realize that they can succeed”
For these veteran immigrants who volunteer at United Hatzalah, contributing to Israel is a way of life.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Two-year pilot program will raise draft age to 34 instead of 35, service time to 24 months instead of 18
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
According to the report, the ministry is simultaneously proposing that the benefits be increased by 10% for those who are still eligible for the assistance.
Yacimovich: Racism is why Ethiopians immigration is happening so gradually.
Israeli author Nathalie Gleitman’s mission is to bring light to food intolerances.
By SHAWN RODGERS
Steady flow of immigrants have been coming to Israel from North America in recent years.
Ben (Benjamin) Mec, 32 years old, was fatally hurt in a motorcycle accident last week. His family decided to donate his organs, saving the lives of five people.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Shining light through women’s empowerment and self-defense.
By NEFESH B NEFESH
Corn's organization Life's Door has helped give medical treatment to over 10,000 people in Israel.
Cpl. Marcelo Perez thwarted a terror attack at Gush Etzion junction in mid-October.
Celebrating Olim from North America and the UK that have shined their light on Israel and the Jewish people.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
How a painter was able to return to his art after a fire destroyed thousands of his paintings.
Ukrainian born painter Zoya Cherkassky will present a series of works from the last eight years under the title of “Pravda.”
Nefesh B’Nefesh will host a symposium entitled “Olim Engage Israel” to help new olim fully acclimatize with the Israeli school system.
Of the 201 immigrants, twenty-four were children under the age of 10 and one was an 81 year-old man.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
A look at the pros and cons of using DNA to prove and define Jewish identity
By ILANIT CHERNICK
One third of suicides in Israel committed by immigrants.
This is the 5th year the prizes have been distributed to immigrants who have contributed remarkably to the State of Israel.
Has Jackie Donner finally found the Goldilocks “just right” balance for employing oleh lawyers to do outsourcing legal work?
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
After grappling with grief alone, Elysa Rapoport hopes to provide services she lacked after stillbirth.
‘Mind The Gap’ uses social events to break down barriers.
Dedicated letter writer Toby Willig reflects on 31 years of reading ‘The Jerusalem Post’.
Some 450 families live in the absorption center, all olim from Ethiopia.
By UDI SHAHAM
Tens of thousands of immigrants passed through Mevaseret Zion’s absorption center, which was the Jewish Agency’s flagship and largest absorption center, holding as many as 1,300 people at a time.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Iraqi olim celebrate the anniversary of their immigration to Israel at Atlit museum.
The Jerusalem Post together with Nefesh B'Nefesh and partner organizations are on hand at Ben Gurion Airport to welcome the olim to their new home.
More than a quarter of the new immigrants have volunteered to serve in the IDF.
Known in Hebrew as “shnat sherut” – a one-year voluntary service program – the first letter of each word, Shin, becomes the acronym shin-shin, the plural of which is shinshinim.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
“We need to show Israel what unity really is. Religious, nonreligious, right-wing, left-wing – who cares.”
27 year-old combat soldier Sariba Feinstein tells the 'Post' that "I could have done something easy but I wanted a challenge."
Knesset cancels year-long wait time, as law goes into effect next month.
This new crop of Jewish Agency emissaries is young, ambitious and looking for innovative ways to engage with the Jewish world.
Some 1500 people are expected to attend this year's Mega Event in search of answers to their aliya questions.
Many immigrants have to give up their foreign passports, and can only get an Israeli one after a year in the country.
34-year-old Zarka immigrated to Israel in 2015, but due to his age was refused by the IDF, even on a voluntary basis.
Mother, PM plead for public to attend ceremony for recent immigrant from Ukraine; Corporal Viacheslav Gargay had no other relatives in the country.
Scenes from the lives of Olim.
By ALIYA BENITA LEVIN
Worth checking out!
By BENITA LEVIN
The hardest part of celebrating holidays in a new country is being away from your family and friends.
Communication in class hasn’t been easy, especially during the breaks – we’ve had no choice but to try and chat to each other in broken Hebrew, with some hilarious results.
... and it helps to be surrounded by good people.
Likud’s first electoral victory produced a new political hegemon and an epoch of social transition, national defiance and cultural revolt.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Julie Deutsch, 26, a classic millennial aliya story.
By ALAN ROSENBAUM
The purchase of a grave in Israel fueled the desire for a life here.
From Norfolk, Virginia and New York to Jerusalem
By SUSAN DE LA FUENTE
AVRAHAM SCHLISSEL - 67 FROM NEW YORK TO JERUSALEM, 1974.
By day Labe works as a research assistant to a professor of dental medicine in Tel Aviv.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
How to pick a kindergarten and how to be healthy.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
In 2013, Nefesh B’Nefesh launched a program, together with Keren Kayemeth L’Israel and JNF-USA, to draw new immigrants to southern Israel.
Many transactions require pricey international wire fees, making transferring and converting amounts under $10,000 financially inefficient.
The book covers topics such as bank transfers, children’s accounts, the Post Office Bank, foreign currency exchanges, getting a loan in Israel, how Israeli credit cards work and much more.
In honor of Aliya Day on October 27, one woman shares personal musings on her immigration experiences
By ANNA KRYCER
“Immigrants are more entrepreneurial than the rest of the population because normally when you are new to a country, you have more of a tendency to create your own business.”
By JAMIE HALPER
My parents were not wealthy, but we had beautiful Shabbat clothing and my mother’s Shabbat table was plentiful.
By NANCY CHERNOFSKY
The newest recruits of the Garin Tzabar program are emblematic of the purest form of Zionism.
By TIRAN GOLDSTEIN
Our younger son gave up last month after eight years of hoping and struggling to build a life in the Jewish state.
By HAROLD GOLDMEIER
While the DSA is not a political party, it has a close association with the Democratic Party’s presidential aspirant, Bernie Sanders.
By BRENDA KATTEN
A new solution for new immigrant voters.
By DOV LIPMAN
June 1967 marked the beginning of my lengthy and arduous path to Israel.
By YOSEF BEGUN
It’s time to get our own house in order and there’s so much to do.
By BRIAN BLUM
INCLUSION IN Jewish Day Schools in New York and in Israel lags far behind other parochial education systems in other countries.
By GAVIN SAMUELS
'The philosophy of design and luxury is a story of culture, a story that you can tell.'
Brian Finkel is introducing people American consumers to the popular Middle Eastern condiment Silan, or date honey.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
A veteran immigrant helps people to identify, believe in and act on the things they are passionate about.
After shuttling back and forth between Israel and the US, a young, second-generation Israeli starts putting down her own roots
By BEN FISHER
A great-granddaughter unwittingly closes a circle three generations later.
Secular Pam, modern Orthodox Tzippi and haredi Danit answer your questions on percolating issues in Israel’s complicated social and religious fabric.
By THREE LADIES, THREE LATTES
A teenager who makes
aliya becomes a
successful young adult
living her dream.
A Jew who had become far-removed from his Jewishness took a chance, made aliya and
discovered that ‘the Jewish soul gets pulled here.’
A professor’s journey
demonstrates his conviction
that given an opportunity,
people can change direction.
By ELISSA EINHORN
A Hagana fighter’s daughter discovers that sometimes you
have to go halfway around the world to meet your soul mate.