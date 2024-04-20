‘Together for Seder’ event brings together lone soldiers and their families abroad

International IDF soldiers who served in the Iron Swords War celebrated the holiday with their family members from around the world at an event hosted on Thursday by The Jewish Agency for Israel, the Merage Foundation Israel, and the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, The Jewish Agency announced on Friday.

According to the report, the joint operation, called “Together for Seder,” provided olim (Jews who immigrate to Israel) with “a poignant emotional boost.” Some of these olim come from the US or Europe and have no family in the country to celebrate holidays together.

"Together for Seder" is an initiative by Wings, a program supporting lone soldiers, organized by The Jewish Agency, Merage Foundation Israel, and the Aliyah and Integration Ministry. It aids lone soldiers throughout their military journey and up to five years post-IDF release.

Thursday’s event at The Jewish Agency honored these soldiers and was attended by Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer, Chairman of The Jewish Agency Doron Almog, CEO Amira Ahronoviz, Merav Mandelbaum from the Wings Program, and Hila Solymani-Nemet from the Merage Foundation Israel. These lone soldiers will soon reunite with family and participate in a festive Seder organized by Wings.

“I am very excited to salute the lone soldiers and their families who came from all over the world,” said Sofer. He then thanked the parents of those soldiers, saying they “demonstrated solidarity and Zionism in these challenging days,” and that their move to Israel “symbolized their moving connection to the determination and devotion of the Jewish people for generations.”

The strength and resilience of the lone soldiers

Lone soldiers and their families reunite alongside Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer, Chairman of The Jewish Agency Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog and Jewish Agency CEO Amira Ahronoviz (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI)

According to The Jewish Agency, each year approximately 3,000 olim lone soldiers serve in the IDF. Throughout the Iron Swords War, the Wings program accompanied these lone soldiers and provided them with support and assistance in a variety of areas according to their various needs.

President of Merage Foundation Israel David Merage commented on the challenges of being a lone soldier and how inspired he is by their “strength and resilience.” He then said, “Their commitment to serving our country is truly remarkable … we are privileged to support these lone soldiers.” Merage continued by thanking the lone soldiers for defending the country.

"My parents had a difficult five months, to say the least," said Gamliel, one of the olim lone soldiers who were honored on Thursday. Gamliel and his brother fought in Gaza for 160 days, and for the upcoming Passover Seder, their parents were brought from Paris. They will be the first family members to see them in six years. “We talk a lot about the situation in Israel and the situation in Paris and now we will finally sit together face to face," Gamliel said.

Almog honored the lone soldiers by saying, “These lone soldiers who made Aliyah are a symbol of unconditional love for the State of Israel.” He added that they chose to “tie their fate” with Israel’s fate and that “the reunion with their families with the help of the Wings program is our way of thanking them, giving them strength, and embracing them with great love."