Aliyah to Israel rises after wave of antisemitism, 237% more from France

PAPHOS, Cyprus – Immigration to Israel has increased from several countries in response to a wave of antisemitism and the October 7 massacre, according to a Sunday Immigration Ministry report and a Wednesday interview with Ofek Israeli CEO Arie Abitbol.Abitbol told The Jerusalem Post at the Yael Foundation Conference in Paphos that since October 7 aliyah from France had increased by 237% and 85% from the United States of America. The Aliyah and Integration Ministry said on Sunday that Jewish Agency data showed that since the beginning of the war, there had been a 300% increase in the opening of immigration case files in France, over 100% in the US, 150% in Canada, and 40% in the United Kingdom.A total of 7,000 new immigrants had arrived since October 7, including those seeking to enlist in the IDF and the parents of fallen soldiers.Abitbol, whose company promoting aliyah is an initiative of the World Zionist Organization and Jewish Agency and is funded by the Aliyah Ministry, said that there was both a “push and pull” effect at play.In France antisemitism was a pushing factor, said Abitbol, with a historical 1,800 acts of antisemitism in the country since October 7. The pulling factor was the increased connection to Jewish identity.
“People are feeling that they want to identify with and support Israel and one of the ways to do that is to make Aliyah,” said Abitbol.Abitbol compared the “pull” effect to the aliyah increase that followed Israel’s success in the 1967 Six Day War. He said increased identification with Israel and Jewish pride led to an increase in immigration from France.
Task forces designed to help immigration in wake of attacks
Ofek Israeli was formed in 2015 in the wake of the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks, and the 2014 Crimea Crisis to help French, Russian, and Ukrainian Jews come to Israel.Since the Israel-Hamas War began, however, aliyah from Ukraine had decreased by 70%, said Abitbol. The numbers have slightly improved in the last month, rising to a 56% decrease. Abitbol expects the trend to continue, and that as events in Israel normalize, the numbers will normalize.“People are in a war, they don’t want to go to another war,” explained Abitbol.”They want to wait and see.”
SOUTH AFRICA has also seen a decrease in immigration according to Abitbol, but he noticed a spike in aliyah coinciding with the country’s petitions against Israel to the Hague International Court of Justice.Addressing concerns that the spat could lead to the potential closing of Israel’s embassy in South Africa and interfere in aliyah, Abitbol said that he didn’t think it would be an issue as long as there were services from consulates.“More problematic from April is no direct flights to Israel,” said Abitbol, referencing El Al’s cancellation of operating flights to and from South Africa.It’s an issue because flying is expensive and could impact the decisions of families.