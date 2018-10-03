03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
The Internet has given us an opportunity to give a fair hearing to the various Jewish tribes out there, before we decide which one to join.
DAVID SHAMAH
Shas spiritual leader Rabbi Ovadia Yosef criticizes recent activity by haredi extremists in his weekly Torah lesson.
JEREMY SHARON
Party's support down to just seven seats from its current representation in the Knesset of 11 MKs, poll finds.
Council denounces government for its policies toward Torah students and the poor.
The council will meet at the branch in the capital’s Geula neighborhood of the Porat Yosef yeshiva, one of the top Sephardi yeshivas.
Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Ruling ends speculation about possible changes in faction leadership following Monday's death of party mentor Rabbi Ovadia Yosef.
Channel 10: Party officials close to Deri say that if Yishai does not accept Deri's leadership, he will be ostracized.
Prime minister confronted on political issue by Rabbi Ovadia Yosef's son during condolence visit to family.
YUVAL BAGNO AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Shas suffered serious political divisions when Deri returned, after being convicted of corruption. The party will now face even deeper divisions, with political recriminations likely to turn into a full-blown internal conflict.
Who will keep Shas united now that Rabbi Ovadia Yosef is gone?
Shas leader hospitalized after experiencing back aches, other ailments; family source says bad news was kept to avoid adding stress.
Deri orders his followers not to rejoice upon his return to the Shas leadership, because Yishai would see it as gloating.
Council of Torah Sages, Rabbi Ovadia Yosef approve Deri's return to party's top position; Yishai to take 10 days to consider next steps.
Haredi website: Shas approves Rabbi Ovadia Yosef's decision to reappointment Deri as party head after exile from politics.
Shas spiritual leader urges president to prevent “a split in the Jewish people” and to act as mediator between factions over enlistment issue.
Ovadia Yosef slams party after candidate says it would let couples marry if one person is Jewish.
Na’ama Margolis removed from Meretz ads; Am Shalem to stop using Ovadia Yosef's image.
LAHAV HARKOV
92-year-old Ovadia Yosef collapses in synagogue during Shabbat prayers; Deri says no damage done, but he remains in hospital.
JPOST.COM STAFF
92-year-old Ovadia Yosef collapses in synagogue during Shabbat prayers, currently undergoing extensive testing.
Hiddush complains to Central Election Committee about Shas's smartphone app offering blessings from party’s spiritual leader.
Deri looks to open a "fresh page" at the behest of Rabbi Yosef, Shas voters, doesn't care about ministerial portfolio.
Expelled from Shas in 2010, maverick MK says he wants to "bring back moderate and beautiful Judaism to the Jewish people."
Chen took over the job from Oren Helman, who left in December 2011 after less than two years in the position.
HERB KEINON
Rabbi Ovadiah Yosef reportedly says Shas will quit coalition if personal sanctions are imposed.
Interior Minister slams haredi violence but says entire community targeted for actions of small group of extremists.
Haredi media reports that PM asked Yosef to enable Shas to support concessions to the Palestinians as a gesture to Barack Obama.
Knesset chairman Rivlin says he will convene Knesset immediately after Succot to approve deal.
Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN AND LAHAV HARKOV
Il était le parolier préféré du rav Ovadia Yossef. Moshé Habousha lui jouait de l’oud des heures durant...
HAÏM GREIDINGER
Après la mort du rav Ovadia, l’avenir de Shas semble compromis. Décryptage des enjeux pour Arié Déri, actuel président du parti.
LESLIE SUSSER
Ovadia Yossef a marqué de son empreinte la société israélienne. Retour sur le parcours de ce leader cultuel.
The party leader faces a decline in Shas's fortunes following the death of its iconic founder Rabbi Ovadia Yosef.
Rabbi Yosef’s political revolution, unlike his religious relevance, has reached its end – not because he has died but because it has exhausted itself.
AMOTZ ASA-EL
Notwithstanding the recent terrorist attack that claimed the lives of five Israeli tourists in Bulgaria, tourism between the two countries is on the rise.
GREER FAY CASHMAN
The former Sephardi chief rabbi Ovadia Yosef must be extraordinarily fond of Peres because he gave him not one slap, not two slaps – but three.
The past year saw former PM Olmert convicted, the murder of a Jerusalem teen that sparked unrest in Jerusalem and the snowstorm of the century.
PEGGY CIDOR
Moshe Havusha, Ovadia Yosef’s favorite lyricist, adapted songs by Umm Kulthum and Abdel Wahab and played his oud for hours, until Yosef’s wife came to tell him it was time for bed.
CHAIM GREIDINGER
Transportation Minister Israel Katz announced Sunday that Highway 16, will be named for Shas spiritual mentor Rabbi Ovadia Yosef.
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
“Rabbi Ovadia Yosef won’t forgive you in this world or the world to come if you don’t vote Shas.”
In surprising move, Moshe Yosef throws support behind Arye Deri despite poor relations and long term isolation from party leadership.
Onion-tears scandal embarrasses Shas leader
The stamp, which has a denomination of two shekels, bears the image of Yosef poring over a volume of Jewish law in a picture taken by photographer Israel Bardugo.
The selection of Rabbi Shalom Cohen as the heir to the spiritual leadership has probably done lasting damage to the political party’s chances of retaining voters from outside the haredi core.
Sunday night’s event will mark the end of the 11-month mourning period observed by close family.
Former Shas party chairman Eli Yishai: No words to describe leadership void left by Rabbi Ovadia Yosef’s death.
Late rabbi’s son to join Shas Council of Torah Sages, says party won't allow haredi enlistment decree to happen.
Deputy Minister for Religious Services Rabbi Eli Ben-Dahan tells Yosef’s sons about his meeting with the rabbi several weeks ago.
Mix of reactionary statements and permissive rulings contributed to late Shas spiritual leader's complicated reputation.
SAM SOKOL
Shas spiritual leader, a controversial figure who sometimes generated animosity, changed the landscape of Israeli politics; the way ahead for Shas and religious politics in Israel is shrouded in the unknown following his death.
Yosef remains sedated and on a respirator; Rabbi David Yosef: "We are full of hope he will recover."
Ovadia Yosef announces his decision, following older son Avraham's withdrawal from candidacy due to a police investigation.
David Stav, in contention to become Israel's next Ashkenazi chief rabbi, says rabbinate should be ruled by "God-fearing people."
JTA
Gov't officials confirm National Security Adviser Amidror met with Shas spiritual leader to discuss party's Iran position.
Climactic denouement of the Daf Yomi study cycle of the Talmud staged in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem; tens of thousands attend.
The paradox was that what made Shas so popular among Sephardi Israelis also seemed to per perpetuate many of the problems that Sephardim faced.
MATI WAGNER
Maimonides asserts that inheritance should apply to all positions of authority as long as the heir displays sufficient fear of God and possesses minimal knowledge.
SHLOMO BRODY
Does Halacha recognize the maternal status of egg donors?
The Talmud prohibits exposure of any areas that “should normally be covered.”
SHLOMO M. BRODY
Of all his public positions, the one that Kadima MK Ze’ev Bielski arguably liked best was that of mayor of Ra’anana.
Popular Arab daily runs article stating recently deceased Rabbi Ovadia Yosef is going to hell.
ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Seat from which renowned rabbi led his weekly learning sessions could fetch 100,000 shekels to benefit Jewish learning center.
Hardline rabbi known for overt hostility toward modern Orthodox, secular Israeli Jews appointed successor of late Rabbi Ovadia Yosef
JTA,JPOST.COM STAFF
Peres was among the last of the non-family members to visit Ovadia Yosef in the hospital before the rabbi died on October 7, aged 93.
Video surfaces of Shas spiritual leader making incendiary comments against proponents of haredi conscription.
Daughter of Ovadia Yosef and founder of Haredi College awarded for her work.
Six arrested and one reporter injured during Wednesday night’s violent protest.
DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Shas chairman says rival had not helped in the municipal elections in Elad and elsewhere which contributed to Shas losses.
Israeli analytics company casts doubt on police estimates of crowd at Rabbi Ovadia Yosef’s funeral in Jerusalem.
BEN HARTMAN
One of late rabbi’s sons asks Netanyahu at shiva call to do more to prevent "damage" to Torah world.
Police: Our command center was aware of all activity from the sky and the ground in real time in case any incidents occurred.
"You were the Moses of our generation," says Yosef's son David.
PM mourns "one of the great Torah sages of our generation"; Lapid, Bennett praise Yosef but Sarid says he won’t forgive him.
HERB KEINON, GREER FAY CASHMAN, AND Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Doctors: Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, 93, in immediate danger of death.
93-year-old Shas spiritual leader's doctor says "danger to his life is still there in the background, but less extreme.”
Shas spiritual leader shows signs of consciousness as doctors reduce amount of sedatives; condition still serious.
Ovadia Yosef's doctors and family fear that news of his brother's death will cause his health to deteriorate.
Shas spiritual leader supported Amar serving extra term as Sephardi chief rabbi, but opposed Stav for Ashkenazi chief rabbi.
Party spokesman denies deal has been agreed on with Shas to cooperate on election of two new chief rabbis.
Rumors circulate regarding a possible deal between Shas and Bayit Yehudi to cooperate on election of two new chief rabbis.
92-year-old Shas spiritual leader collapsed in synagogue during Shabbat prayers, suffered minor stroke.
92-year-old Rabbi Ovadia Yosef collapses in synagogue during Shabbat prayers, remains in hospital for observation.
State witness says he gave money to Ovadia Yosef and to Arye Deri for his legal battles.
YONAH JEREMY BOB
Charges of ‘cronyism’ in appointments leveled by close relative of Ovadia Yosef.
Shas spiritual leader says ousted Egyptian president "brought honor to Egypt," hopes judges will find him innocent.
JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
Last Monday Rabbi Ovadia Yosef passed away.
SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Let us be balanced and realistic about Rabbi Yosef's legacy.
JERUSALEM POST READERS
Jewish tradition maintains that going to a funeral is the most noteworthy mitzva because it is the most altruistic – you do it for someone who cannot repay the favor.
LIAT COLLINS
Ovadia Yosef was so many different things to so many different people that thus far, there’s no one word to describe him.
LAWRENCE RIFKIN
It is not just for the passing of the giant among giants that we cry today, but for what we could have still learned from him and now never will.
SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
For several hours, Israel’s three main television channels found themselves out of their comfort zone, struggling to explain why so many people from all walks of life felt the need to accompany a rabbi to his final resting place.
MICHAEL FREUND
Ovadia Yosef was the closest thing Israel had to a Martin Luther King Jr., who demanded respect for his people and for other groups.
SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Rabbi Yosef succeeded in revealing what had been forgotten for years: the historic truth of Beta Israel’s Jewishness.
SHARON SHALOM
Yosef reached out to a large segment of Sephardi Israelis whose observance was not rigidly Orthodox.
JPOST EDITORIAL
If rabbis wish to express their opinions, let them do so as individuals who enjoy freedoms of democracy, not as representatives of Israel.
Resisting the influence of hype, spin and manipulation and educating oneself on the issues is essential to the functioning of a healthy and enlightened democracy.
Zoani's offensive, anti-Israel diatribes turn even people of good will against her.
Even if Ovadia Yosef lives to the ripe old age of Rabbi Yosef Shalom Elyashiv, who passed away several weeks ago at age 102, his day will come. By the look at things, after the old rabbi’s passing, Shas will simply disintegrate.
Religious councils' treatment of their residents cannot continue to operate as a comedy.
SETH FARBER