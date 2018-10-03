03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The Foreign Ministry is working with the Israeli Embassy in Peru to repatriate the body back to Israel.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Author wrote over 30 novels, plays and essays, won Cervantes Prize in 1995; Israel disappointed after Amos Oz snub.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
The system has the potential to bring a 70 percent reduction in operational and maintenance costs to Lima’s wastewater treatment stations.
By SHARON UDASIN
Although the yellow-tailed woolly monkey is critically endangered, the population of this species is actually on the rise in the area that TiME aims to purchase and protect.
Trio of Spanish-speaking immigrants are among 120 soldiers to receive presidential citations of excellence.
By YAAKOV KATZ
In meeting with Peruvian president, PM claims that nuclear talks have already allowed Iran to escape from sanctions.
By HERB KEINON
Ollanta Humala meets with Peres in Jerusalem, is on a nine-day tour of the Middle East that includes Qatar, Israel and the Palestinian Authority.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Tel Aviv District Court remands Dan Cohen to police custody after he was extradited for fraud, bribe-taking, obstruction of justice.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Magen David Adom made arrangements with Peru in order to send blood and other components needed to save a young Israeli woman's life.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Police in Lima previous confirmed arrest of man that they suspected of having links to an unnamed "international terrorist organization."
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
The backpackers reportedly held a raucous party involving drugs, alcohol and orgies.
By THE POST
At least eleven Israelis injured in two separate bus accidents in Peru; 11 people killed altogether, some 40 injured.
Move adds to number of S. American countries who have recognized Palestinian statehood; comes ahead of summit with Arab leaders in Peru.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
The president of Peru refuses to sign a court order to send Dan Cohen, a former district judge, back to Israel.
By DAN IZENBERG
Peru is latest country to recognize Palestinian state; does not recognize 1967 borders, says issue must be worked out between Israelis and Palestinians.
Lima government does not recognize 1967 borders; Israel fears European countries will be next in line to recognize Palestinian state.
Leaked US diplomatic cables show Peru paid $9 m. to Israeli consultants to help fight Shining Path Maoist insurgents in 2009.
Doron Lugasi dies in a hospital after slamming into a mountain.
Tehran wants ties with other Latin nations should Chavez lose his battle with cancer, US official says; comments come after Ahmadinejad's recent tour of Ecuador, Bolivia, Nicaragua and Cuba.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
“It appears that Iranian organizations provide support to other terrorist organizations" in South America, Peruvian ex-chief of staff says.
Peruvian chef Pedro Luis Guimet cooks up a superfood storm at the Sheraton.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Mission distributes supplies, conducts training in trauma prevention.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Israel, where Toledo's wife has citizenship, said earlier on Sunday that Toledo would only be allowed into Israel when he "settles his matters" in Peru.
By REUTERS
Peru has an extradition treaty with the United States but does not have one with Israel; Alejandro Toledo's wife has Israeli citizenship.
The Sheraton Tel Aviv is hosting a special culinary festival.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Kuczynski won a bare majority of votes — 50.12 percent — over Keiko Fujimori, Peru’s national election office announced on its official Twitter page Thursday evening.
By JTA
The young Israeli woman touring in the South American country fell ill and was found dead on a bus traveling to Lima.
The Israeli Embassy in Lima is investigating the cause of the man's death.
Authorities are transferring the body for forensic identification in order to definitively determine whether it is the missing Israeli tourist.
Eight Israelis could not be accounted for after the raft they were on flipped in the Apurímac River near the city of Cuzco.
Success of Palestinian statehood bid in region has leaders at AJC conference in Miami reconsidering approach.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Humala and Fujimori are expected to take part in a runoff race for the presidency on June 5.
In casual eateries in Lima’s public market building, we found loaf-shaped causas made of potato puree layered with tuna salad and other ingredients.
By FAYE LEVY AND YAKIR LEVY
We concluded our Cenfotur visit at chef Francisco Lozano’s class on jungle cuisine, where we tasted smoked meat cooked with yuca.
“Peppers bring food alive,” writes Peruvian-born chef Felipe Rojas-Lombardi in 'The Art of South American Cooking'.
Cyclists Roei Sadan and Orly Tal spent two weeks biking together in Australia on his ‘Dream with Open Eyes’ tour – and she’s blind.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
Juba is the capital of what autonomous region that is poised to become an independent country on July 9?
By JERUSALEM POST
The Garden Library for Migrant Workers is in danger of closing.
By ARIEL ZILBER
Dan Cohen, charged with taking bribes while serving as Israel Electric Company official, to face trial in Israel after fleeing in 2005.
Vargas is accused of beating to death 45-year-old Castillo, who was assistant to the military attache at Peruvian Embassy in Tel Aviv.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Israel expected countries who oppose terrorism to act responsibly and not to hand terrorists a prize.
Machu Picchu and the Amazon are two attractions of Peru that no traveler should miss.
By LINDA EPSTEIN
The festively-dressed officers seized 4,564 cocaine paste wrappings hidden in three houses.
The Peruvian beverage has been described as "a million rays of sunshine in a single drop."