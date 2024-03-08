Terror attack against Israeli businessman thwarted in Peru - report

A suspect was arrested who is allegedly associated with the Quds Force, the foreign arm of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, and was planning on killing an Israeli businessman in Peru, Peruvian police announced on a Friday post on X.

#LoÚltimo Agentes de la #Dircote detuvieron a un presunto terrorista internacional iraní, perteneciente a la Guardia Revolucionaria Islámica. Fue detenido en la plaza de armas de #Lima junto a su cómplice un ciudadano peruano. pic.twitter.com/Ir4fgBG7h9 — Policía Nacional del Perú (@PoliciaPeru) March 8, 2024

According to the Peruvian National Police's (PNP) post, the suspect in question is 56 year old Majid Azizi, who has Peruvian citizenship and has been living there since 1997.

The post also claimed that the police have arrested a Peruvian citizen who collaborated in the terror attack with Azizi.

The post also included quotes from a press conference in which Peru's police chief Oscar Arriola described the arrest of the two suspects. Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attend an IRGC ground forces military drill in the Aras area, East Azerbaijan province, Iran, October 17, 2022. (credit: IRGC/WANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Arriola said that the arrests were made following an investigation in cooperation with international intelligence agencies, which provided "sensitive" information about an Iranian citizen who arrived in Peru in early March.

Azizi intended to return to Iran after the assassination

"We had to act quickly, because today he (the Iranian citizen) was supposed to return to Iran after setting up a terrorist cell to assassinate an Israeli citizen who intended to participate in a meeting," Arriola said in the post.