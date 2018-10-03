03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The Director of the Chief Rabbinate shot back that "there was no blacklist."
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Women make up a growing percentage of Jewish clergy in North America.
By BEN SALES/JTA
"If we are one family you need to know that the actions of the [Israeli] government over the last couple of weeks feel like a betrayal."
Shaar Hashomayim synagogue in Montreal also demands apology from Chief Rabbi Lau to communal rabbi.
By JEREMY SHARON
David Lau says accusations regarding a lack of access to the main Western Wall plaza were “lies and falsehood.”
By JEREMY SHARON,JPOST.COM STAFF
"Israel’s latest conversion bill is only a more institutionalized manifestation of this social discomfort."
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Remarks by source close to Donald Trump's White House transition team are revealed week after Israel's chief rabbis announce reform process for recognizing foreign Orthodox conversions.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Clergy must work where there are "established and organized rabbinical courts."
Former students who had signed the petition urged Rabbi Lookstein to withdraw his participation stating that the future of his own legacy is at stake.
NY Rabbi Haskel Lookstein speaks to 'Post' on rabbinate's decision to prevent an American convert who moved to Israel from marrying her fiance.
By DANIELLE ZIRI,JEREMY SHARON
South Africa’s chief rabbi, Warren Goldstein, and its beth din, or rabbinical court, commissioned the inquiry into the incident.
By JTA
The declaration by Agudath Israel follows a resolution approved by the Rabbinical Council of America, the largest rabbinical association of modern Orthodox rabbis in the US.
Le plus grand festival mondial de l'alimentation cachère s'est tenu les 15 et 16 novembre
By HOWARD BLAS
Après la polémique suscitée par les paroles du rav, le Grand Rabbinat entend respecter chaque individu sans distinction aucune
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Long-term emissary merges best of US and Israeli traditions.
By SHOSHANNA KEATS-JASKOLL
Hasgacha Pratit, an independent kashrut authority, will close and its businesses absorbed by Tzohar.
Why are Orthodox rabbis against Israel's central religious authority?
By DANIEL HENESSEY AND ZACHARY SHERMAN/BAR ILAN UNIVERSITY
Several organizations have expressed concern with the number of Jewish citizens marrying outside the rabbinate.
It has been more than two years since the Rabbinate committed in court that criteria regarding the recognition of rabbis overseas were forthcoming.
The organization’s marriage service took root after many couples were upset by the overly-bureaucratic and unwelcoming approach of local rabbinates to couples seeking to get married.
"Next you’ll tell us to drop our trousers to check our circumcision," MK says at discrimination hearing.
Having refused to give a divorce will not, however, automatically disqualify a candidate
Each year there are created hundreds of reported and unreported cases of women unable to terminate their marriages.
By SARAH LEVI
The Israeli Chief Rabbinate currently has a monopoly over the issuing of kashrut certificates, though a recent High Court ruling has opened the door to a shift in the status quo.
There are some 500 suicides a year, more than road deaths and between 6,000 to 10,000 attempted suicides.
“A clear majority of the Israeli public opposes the destructive monopoly of the rabbinical establishment at the Western Wall," Rabbi Gilad Kariv, head of the Reform movement in Israel, said.
Given the option, half of those surveyed would prefer to marry outside the rabbinate.
Ben-Dahan says law not aimed at Reform, Conservative conversions
Court documents submitted by the Chief Rabbinate state that it checks “the qualifications as a rabbi and the level of his commitment to Jewish law,” of Orthodox Diaspora rabbis.
Rabbi Yehoshua Fass’ affirmation for a congregant was rejected in 2016 along with those of 159 other Diaspora rabbis.
Among the list are several prominent Orthodox rabbinical leaders from the US, Israel and Canada.
Cabinet also approves conversion law giving sole power to Chief Rabbinate.
“Circumcision is a kind of surgery and if we need to, we’ll enact legislation that requires a mohel to be licensed.”
Religious Jewish women immerse themselves once a month following their menstrual cycle.
Hashgacha Pratit’s supervision is increasingly in demand, but Heaven forbid anyone use the ‘K-word’
Husband in question has refused to give a divorce for 17 years and has sat in jail for most of that time.
Several supervisors found to be 'working' for 24 hrs a day, one was allocated 27 hours of supervision work daily.
MK Gafni shouted reprimands Gordetski in Knesset, causing her emotional turmoil and to be taken to Knesset clinic.
MAVOI SATUM director Batya Kahana-Dror (above) sees the appointment of a women as deputy director of the rabbinical courts as merely the first step.
The petitioners were able however to have the case heard in front of an expanded panel of seven justices, which they availed themselves of on Tuesday.
In wake of conversion recognition controversies, Chief Rabbinate to change process.
“Until the disgrace of the threat of eviction is lifted from Amona, Ofra and elsewhere, no rain will fall.”
“This decision supported by Shas will in effect pass the authority over appointing a district rabbi from representatives of the [local] residents to politicians.”
Liberal activist groups expressed their concern about the change in the balance of power on the committee.
The religious and secular public has become weary with constant rhetorical attacks by figures such as Rabbis Shmuel Eliyahu, Shlomo Aviner and others against liberal ideas and notions of pluralism.
Now that the Machiavellian political wrangling has finally ended, the disposition of the court with its full complement of 10 rabbinical judges can be discerned.
According to the police, Sunday’s arrests were made after the completion of an undercover investigation by the Jerusalem fraud department.
Rejection of Rabbi Lookstein conversion is "severe injury" to standing of Israel in Diaspora Jewry, say protesters in Jerusalem.
In a decision earlier this month, the High Court of Justice ruled that a legal loophole allowing restaurants to present themselves as being kosher without using the word “kosher” was unlawful.
The organization has now issued new certificates which it believes will allow restaurants to identify themselves as kosher to their clientele without contravening the law.
Rabbi Eliezer Igra was appointed to the Supreme Rabbinical Court with another six seats yet to be filled.
The Tzohar law was designed to guarantee in law the ability of a rabbinical association of national-religious rabbis to maintain its marriage registration program.
New draft agreement would dramatically overhaul the current prayer platform at Robinson’s Arch area and create a committee to administer the site.
“This decision is connected to a long campaign of intimidation despite the fact that the activities of the rabbinate on the issue of reaped widespread praise,” claimed Smotrich.
Proposals seek to increase competition within kashrut licensing sector in order to reduce costs to consumers of kashrut supervision.
“Kashrut has become a source of desecration of Gods name and not for the sanctification of His name," says MK Elazar Stern.
Chief Rabbi Lau: It is easy for us to say that these things don’t exist in our realm, but it is not true.
MKs, experts call for social changes to be taken into consideration regarding divorce refusal.
“This was a battle against the monopoly of the state courts, a monopoly which they abuse and in so doing harm women, the rights of women and do injury to the equal status of women.”
ITIM director hopes to make system "more user friendly."
Committee’s Rachel Levmore: If Steinitz toes haredi party line, he will be turning his back on all women in Israel.
“Din rodef” is a concept in Jewish law which allows for the killing of an individual who intends to kill or harm others.
The Limmud International Jewish learning organization held one of its renowned conventions over two days on Thursday and Friday in Jerusalem.
The move comes against a background of several high profile struggles against the chief rabbinate by different groups who have sought to establish alternatives to the chief rabbinate's services.
Chaplaincy Corps provides religious guidance to soldiers in every unit and base
A source in the Chief Rabbinate explained that “a severe shortage in manpower” was responsible for the inefficiency.
Senior Bayit Yehudi official says party disagrees with transfer but will not vote against it.
The day is commemorated across the spectrum, though it would appear that hassidim and Sephardim are the most committed celebrants.
By LEVI COOPER
A heavy new volume explores and celebrates the journey of female clergy.
By DEBI LERNER-RUBIN
Construction workers violate Shabbat rules in the largely haredi city of Bnei Brak, upsetting residents.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
We hope that soon the Chief Rabbinate will cease to exist – at least in its current form.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Rosh Hashana, the Day of Judgment, is time to talk about rabbinic ethics.
By RAYMOND APPLE
Reader's thoughts on the Rabbinate blacklist, El Al and the 20th Maccabiah games.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
The current crisis is important not only because of what happens at the Western Wall and the relations between Israel and American Jewry, but because the very nature of Judaism is being undermined.
By REUVEN HAMMER
The mother’s anguish was not only directed at religious hypocrisy.
(With apologies to Maimonides.)
By BRENDA KATTEN
The toxic combination of religion and politics in Israel has led to a broad estrangement of Israelis from the state institutions of religion.
By YAEL ROCKMAN
While we applaud the High Court’s decision, the “Aguna of Safed” case raises a number of questions regarding the place of Jewish law in a state that purports to be both Jewish and democratic.
There are many wise, creative and worldly Israeli rabbis but in most cases, they are marginalized or even dismissed as being “Reform.”
By ISI LEIBLER
There is a way to solve the agunah problem – go back to the source, to the methodology of the Talmudic giants, gather together in an all-encompassing beit midrash in order to resolve it together.
By RACHEL LEVMORE
Is the Ashkenazi hold on Jewish destiny slowly diminishing?
By ELI KAVON
Right now the rabbinate is widening the gulf between Israel and the Jewish people.
By SETH FARBER
In Israel today there are 132 municipalities that provide state-sponsored religious services, and yet only 40 religious councils are functioning.
Does anyone seriously suggest that if we were to start all over again, we would create a chief rabbinate?
By JEFF BARAK
What one must ask is, how would Israel have been treated if it had adopted the policies toward migrants that Europe has? Let’s look at some facts.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
The Knesset should break the rabbinate’s toxic monopoly on Israeli Judaism; that most of these rabbis are anti-Zionist is even more galling.
By Gil Stern Stern TROY
"I view Conservative rabbis in America as my partners, not as my enemies; My enemy is assimilation, the tragic loss of American Jewry to assimilation and intermarriage."
By SHLOMO RISKIN
Readers respond to the latest Jeruslaem Post articles.
At the risk of seeming to be a supporter of Donald Trump, which I am not, I object most strongly to Douglas Bloomfield’s article suggesting that Trump is a Nazi.
"Adherence to religious strictures should not be imposed by the state or forced on the individual through coercive measures."
My goal here is to make it clear why an Orthodox rabbi would and should use such unconventional means to change Israeli policy.
While the idea of waiting for God to bestow on the Jews a messiah was rejected by Secular Zionists in traditional terms, many aspects of redemption were maintained and promoted.
This sin of avoda zara, idol worship, is very foreign to us nowadays.
By RABBI SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
News from around Jerusalem.
The attempt to capriciously deploy a retirement law, for ideological reasons, against Rabbi Riskin is an outrage.
By RABBI SHLOMO BRODY