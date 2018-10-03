03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
A delegation of Reform Jewish leaders, including Union of Reform Judaism president Rick Jacobs, met with the PA president on Thursday in Ramallah.
By ADAM RASGON
As his lasting legacy, Zeldin left a thriving congregation and school system, now numbering some 4,800 members and students.
By TOM TUGEND
The statement came in stark contrast to an earlier statement by the Reform Movement.
By JEREMY SHARON
Leading up to the movement’s biennial conference next week in Boston, Reform rabbis and leaders sounded upset but unsurprised by the clashes on Nov. 16 at the Western Wall
By BEN SALES/JTA
PM Benjamin Netanyahu has said in defense of his take on the Kotel deal that freezing would actually promote its eventual implementation.
By TAMARA ZIEVE,JEREMY SHARON
Although it was not part of the original program, the authors notified the embassy of their plan to read it out just moments before the event started, without disclosing details of its content.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
"Israel’s latest conversion bill is only a more institutionalized manifestation of this social discomfort."
This briefing came after the Knesset indefinitely froze its Western Wall resolution and approved a bill granting the Chief Rabbinate a total monopoly on conversion.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Israeli politicians, US Jewish leaders convene for emergency meeting on government's decision to nix plan for an egalitarian prayer section at the Western Wall.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Orthodox Union official lauds Gorsuch for his "record in religious liberty cases."
By DANIELLE ZIRI,JTA
The march continued throughout the afternoon as Trump tweeted about how excited he is to be the president and as other marches took place across the country and abroad.
By JOSH SOLOMON
The American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the largest pro-Israel lobbying group in the United States, invited Trump to its annual policy conference.
By SAM SOKOL
"Levin will not teach us what it means to support the State of Israel," says president of the Union for Reform Judaism in North America.
Le rav David Stav constate la déconnexion de l’establishment religieux en Israël
par rapport à la société et propose des solutions pour y remédier
By SHOSHANNA KEATS-JASKOLL
L’ambitieux programme de Naftali Bennett pour les écoles israéliennes commence à porter ses fruits
By MAAYAN JAFFA-HOFFMAN
En ligne de mire, un nouveau projet de loi qui vise à réformer les médias
By ILAN EVYATAR
Un an après notre dernière enquête, la Compagnie postale israélienne a-t-elle réussi à améliorer ses services ?
By BERNARD ELLOUK
It took many years for Americans to get better access to healthcare; Israelis have
had universal entitlement to core medical benefits for 22 years. Both countries
can learn from the other.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
"They have a deep faith, as a moral compass, but they don’t understand what has turned Judaism into what they see as a dark and oppressive way of expressing it"
By PEGGY CIDOR
Parents will now be able to register for the daycares as early as February, ensuring them ample time to request financial assistance
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
“I'm meeting with lots of people, and I need to hear from everyone, and you cant write a document in such a short amount of time.”
Union for Reform Judaism President Rabbi Jacobs's statement was endorsed by many prominent Reform Jewish organizations.
By LAUREN S. MARCUS
“The prime minister has shown a lack of leadership regarding the Western Wall, and political weakness, and in order to hide this he is choosing to attack the Reform movement.”
“They don’t have Yom Kippur or Shabbat but they want to pray [at the Western Wall]. But no one should think that they want to pray, they want to desecrate the holy," said the rabbi.
Rabbi Gilad Kariv, director of the Reform movement in Israel, took the Prime Minister's Office to task for not consulting with it before appointing Nissim.
By HERB KEINON
The motion came days after a week of severe tensions between the government and the Diaspora leadership, which ended in a temporary deal to push off any changes on conversions.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
During a meeting of the Shas Knesset faction on Monday, Deri insinuated that the Reform and Conservative movements would convert massive numbers of asylum seekers and illegal immigrants.
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri also argued that it had been Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit and not himself who had initiated the conversion law.
What are the results of Sunday’s decision to nix a planned egalitarian prayer section at the Western Wall, and what will happen in the future?
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein expressed concerned about the lack of dialogue surrounding the Kotel crisis.
By LAHAV HARKOV,GREER FAY CASHMAN
A dialogue with Rabbi David Stav of Tzohar on the Jewish people’s greatest tragedy today – alienation from the religious establishment – and how to fix it.
Government figures have hit back at the torrent of condemnation it has faced over the cancellation of the Western Wall agreement.
Leaders of the progressive Jewish movements bitterly oppose the legislation because it would prevent the High Court of Justice from granting their converts full state recognition.
Approval of bill represents second big defeat for progressive Jewish streams and moderate Orthodox groups.
Reform and Conservative movements both in Israel and in the Diaspora now see the government turn away from a major plan they were rooting for.
By JEREMY SHARON,HERB KEINON
Leaders call to scrap bill, warn of crisis between Israel and Diaspora.
The government decided to allow women to pray in the Western Wall alone and alongside men, yet no such section is open; Chief Rabbinate demands right to speak for itself in court.
By LAHAV HARKOV
“Jerusalem unites all of us, but it also obligates all of us."
The Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment on the demands of the haredi party heads and Ariel.
Law banning progressive conversions in public ritual baths comes into effect in April.
In the center of Jerusalem, Kehilat Har-El maintains the traditions of Reform Judaism for a diverse and growing congregation.
By GAVRIEL FISKE
Netanyahu condemned the threatening vandalism.
Deri: “If such a miracle like this can happen we have already reached the days of the Messiah, therefore we are really in the era of the birth pangs of the Messiah."
The resolution commits the government to creating a state-recognized pluralist prayer section at the southern end of the Western Wall and took almost three years to negotiate.
Shas chairman questions why Reform, Conservatives have no attachment to Western Wall. Comments termed “ugly and crass” by Reform leader.
Eventually several Torah scrolls made it into the women’s section for Women of the Wall’s monthly service, while a pluralist prayer service was conducted in the upper plaza of the site.
Tzvia and her husband Rafi are members of the Beit Daniel Reform community in Tel Aviv and also members of the national council of the Reform Movement in Israel.
In January this year, the cabinet approved a resolution to create a government recognized pluralist prayer section at the southern end of the Western Wall.
Kariv added that Netanyahu's own office desecrated Shabbat when it put out a statement on response to the crisis.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The US Jewish leadership lobbied heavily against the recently approved mikva law which essentially bans the Reform and Masorti movements from using public mikvas for their conversion ceremonies.
In order to allow UTJ’s law to pass, the attorney general’s office said that the government must put in place a solution for the Reform and Masorti Movements.
The police stood a short distance away and watched from the sidelines.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The movements said they were “deeply disappointed” by the failure to implement the January agreement to create a large, government recognized egalitarian prayer space at the Western Wall.
Jacobs was speaking after an egalitarian prayer rally at the upper plaza of the Western Wall passed off peacefully Monday afternoon.
In June, the Reform and Masorti movements held a mixed gender service at the Western Wall to underline their dissatisfaction with the government’s failure to move forward on this issue.
"You're not Jews," haredi protestors shouted at the non-Orthodox worshipers.
Religious Services Ministry tells Western Wall rabbi that he does not have the authority to ban a mixed prayer service in the upper plaza.
This renewed commitment on behalf of the prime minister comes despite intense efforts by the haredi political leadership to annul several critical aspects of the agreement reached earlier this year.
“The prime minister is obligated to find a solution to [preserve] the status quo. He is signed on to this and therefore I demand that he fixes this,” says Litzman.
“We won’t sit in a government that recognizes the Reform, not over the Western Wall, not for marriage and not for divorce.”
New draft agreement would dramatically overhaul the current prayer platform at Robinson’s Arch area and create a committee to administer the site.
Women of the Wall offshoot group has publicly rejected the agreement for a pluralist prayer section and says it will continue to pray at the women’s section of the current Western Wall plaza.
As well as its bitter criticism of the Reform and Conservative Movements, the chief rabbinate also protested that it was not consulted on agreement to create prayer section at Western Wall.
By JEREMY SHARON,SAM SOKOL
Movement leaders and prayer participants recited the shehecheyanu blessing, a prayer traditionally recited at a time of the celebration of a special occasion.
Around 15 political figures, including MKs Tzipi Livni, Yair Lapid and Michael Oren, attended the meeting.
Until now, the local religious councils, which operate the public mikvaot within their regional jurisdictions, would not allow non-Orthodox converts to use them.
Former leader of Sephardic ultra-Orthodox party blasts cabinet decision to create egalitarian prayer space "an attack on the Holy of Holies."
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Levin said on Sunday that the pluralistic prayer site would not be needed in two or three more generations, because there would no longer be Reform Jews due to assimilation.
A heavy new volume explores and celebrates the journey of female clergy.
By DEBI LERNER-RUBIN
The administration plan repeals two taxes – the estate tax and the alternative minimum tax – that only wealthy Americans like Trump, Cohn and Mnuchin pay.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
A chief rabbi shouldn't be granted the ability to use the power of the state to harass and oppress his fellow Israelis.
By NOA SATTATH
The president was correct in condemning all violence. In a viable democracy, there is no excuse for political violence in the streets.
By ABRAHAM H. MILLER
So rather than dismiss out of hand the stubborn refusal by some rabbis to sign on to what they consider radical changes, let us understand where they are coming from.
By STEWART WEISS
The Wall is being manipulated as a symbol for respect.
By ARDIE GELDMAN
The conflict between the ultra-Orthodox, who control Israel’s Chief Rabbinate, and Modern Orthodox, Conservative, Reform and non-denominational Jews is as old as the State of Israel.
By JONATHAN GREENBLATT AND CAROLE NURIEL
It is a spectrum, and we all shift back and forth across it through different personal experiences and changing times in our lives.
By MICHAL BIRAN
“Minister Bennett believes that public leaders in Israel need to draw Jews close and not to excommunicate them.”
By JPOST EDITORIAL
There should be something that makes being Jewish Jewish – otherwise it’s just Jew-ish, a cutesy little affectation. Meanwhile, memo to the Orthodox Right: modernity happened.
By GIL TROY
In an effort to carry on the great tradition of Tikkun Olam (“repair the world”), the URJ is ironically driving our society – and our Reform Jewish community – into disrepair.
By HAL OSTROW
Regardless, we hope that you, with him as ambassador, will visit the Jews and the Arabs of United Hatzalah on your next trip to Jerusalem.
By ERICA AND MARK GERSON
For more than 2,000 years of exile, the sages recognized that there are many faces to Judaism.
We’re willing to approach the same Jewish communities and ask them for help with one hand, while at the same time the other hand is conniving to hurt these same people.
By ELAZAR STERN
The program, eventually called the Jewish Connection, created opportunities for bringing together groups that were suspicious of, and antagonistic to, each other.
By BARBARA SOFER
How Israel redefined the contours of Jewish identity.
By YAIR SHELEG
Rather than continuing to justify or condone allowing Reform and Conservative Jewry to exist under the radar, we want the state to publicly celebrate our people’s diversity.
By RICK JACOBS
Time and again, governments have placated the haredi community by sacrificing religious freedom for all Jews in exchange for haredi electoral support.
By JULIE SCHONFELD
No aspect of the current Western Wall plaza arrangement, in which the Orthodox maintain a monopoly, will change if other denominations are allowed to pray at the foot of the Temple Mount in a new plaza.
By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
The Reform movement provides an increasingly strong home for religious expression and spiritual life for the many thousands of Jews who call Israel home.
By STEVE FOX
By REUVEN HAMMER
"I view Conservative rabbis in America as my partners, not as my enemies; My enemy is assimilation, the tragic loss of American Jewry to assimilation and intermarriage."
By SHLOMO RISKIN
Chief Rabbi David Lau condemned Bennett for visiting Schechter Manhattan and in so doing he denigrated us and the critical role we play in sustaining Judaism and the Jewish people.
By BENJAMIN MANN