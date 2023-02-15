The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

UK Labour leader: Jeremy Corbyn will not be a Labour candidate in next elections

UK Labour leader Keir Starmer makes a definitive effort to purge antisemitism from the party and announces that Jeremy Corbyn will not stand as their candidate in the next election.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 15, 2023 13:03

Updated: FEBRUARY 15, 2023 13:11
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer attend a general election campaign meeting in Harlow, Britain November 5, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer attend a general election campaign meeting in Harlow, Britain November 5, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)

Britain's opposition Labour Party has made sufficient changes over the last two years to drive out antisemitism from its ranks, the equalities watchdog said on Wednesday, as leader Keir Starmer pledged zero tolerance towards discrimination.

The party, which opinion polls indicate has a strong chance of forming Britain's next government in two years, was forced to come up with an action plan by the equalities watchdog to address allegations of discrimination and harassment against Jewish people.

"Today is an important moment in the history of the Labour Party," Starmer said in a speech. "It has taken many, many months of hard work and humility to get here."

"We can say firmly, proudly, confidently: The Labour Party has changed ... under my leadership there will zero tolerance of antisemitism, of racism, of discrimination of any kind."

The Labour Party's stance on Jeremy Corbyn

Starmer also said Jeremy Corbyn, under whose leadership of Labour the allegations of antisemitism first emerged in 2019, will not stand for election as a Labour Party candidate.

Former UK Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Former UK Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Corbyn, who has consistently denied allegations of antisemitism, was suspended from the Labour party in 2020 after he downplayed a report that detailed serious failings in the party's handling of persistent antisemitism complaints during his leadership up to 2019.

"Let me be very clear about that. Jeremy Corbyn will not stand for Labour ... What I said about the party changing, I meant we are not going back," Starmer told reporters.

Britain's Equality and Human Rights Commission had launched a formal investigation in 2019 to determine whether Labour, then led by Corbyn, had discriminated against, harassed or victimized people because they are Jewish.



Tags United Kingdom reform Jeremy Corbyn UK Labour Party labour antisemitism Keir Starmer
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
5

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 25,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by