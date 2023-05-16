The autonomy of Israeli patients will expand on September 1st when they will be able to pick the hospital of their choice to undergo treatments in four more specialties – mental health services, gynecological surgery, neurosurgery and in-vitro fertilization.

These services join oncology and obstetrics departments, where patients could already choose without being told by their health fund where to go.

The Health Ministry said it has been trying to implement the reform for 15 years. Minister Moshe Arbel and director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov said it will increase patient access and promote competition among the medical centers and transparency in authorization for medical care.

Outgoing Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov at a press conference on May 29 (credit: Courtesy)

How to choose where to get the medical treatment

The health funds’ “Form 17,” which is necessary to get coverage for treatment in hospitals and specialized clinics, will be provided to patients who want to choose where they will get medical in the six specialties.

Each patient can choose from at least four hospitals for each referral, with at least two of which will be at a tertiary (advanced) hospital, with at least two of the four near the patient’s place of residence