The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israeli reservists call for unity and political transformation - opinion

We need a transformation of the political landscape of our country. We need a new national, liberal, Zionist right-wing movement that embodies it.

By YOAZ HENDEL
Published: JULY 18, 2023 04:08
RESERVE SOLDIERS, veterans, and activists protest against the intention of some reservists to refuse to serve, as part of the protest against the planned judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv earlier this year. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
RESERVE SOLDIERS, veterans, and activists protest against the intention of some reservists to refuse to serve, as part of the protest against the planned judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv earlier this year.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

As Israelis who serve in the army, pay taxes, and deeply love our country, we find ourselves grappling with what is going on in our country – terrorist attacks, IDF operations, and, Tuesday, a country flooded with protests against the government’s judicial plans. 

I have profound concern about the current situation. But my fear is outweighed only by my love and sense of responsibility for the future of this country. We will never let Israel fall to disunity or fraternal hatred, as it fell almost 2,000 years ago.

Regardless of our disagreements, we must remember that there is no “us” and “them” – everything in Israel belongs to all of us: the army, the police, the judiciary. It is our collective duty to address the issues that need fixing – together.

As Israelis, we must stand together for a stronger future

And from that profound sense of love and responsibility, I come to two important assertions:

First, we must do everything to preserve that sense of shared destiny. We cannot stop loving this country or believing that it belongs to all of us.

IDF RESERVISTS and activists protest judicial reform, outside the Prime Ministers Office in Jerusalem, March 2. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) IDF RESERVISTS and activists protest judicial reform, outside the Prime Ministers Office in Jerusalem, March 2. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Recent calls not to show up for reserve duty have sparked a public and personal debate. Such action could jeopardize our responsibility for our shared future. 

That is why I call on Israel’s dedicated reservists to show up for duty, regardless of political opinion – Right and Left. While I oppose the current government, reserve duty represents that shared purpose and a sense of belonging; we need to extend this ethos to all aspects of Israeli society.

Not showing up will harm Israel’s security, harm by those people who have contributed most to keep us safe. But it will also do something else, far worse. It will show that we are no longer dedicated to keep on fighting – not against our enemies, but for the future of our country. It will imply that some people are throwing in the towel; that we are giving up. That is both sad and dangerous for us as a people. 

Reservists' right to protest: A call for respect and understanding

We need all Zionist Israelis serving in the reserves – and demonstrating in the streets.

At the same time, those who did not serve in the army – including senior ministers in the current government – have no right to criticize reservists who are protesting. I know firsthand, as a minister in the past two governments, how members of the current government who complain about reservists crossing redlines had themselves crossed every possible redline just a few months ago.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and the Likud members sent criminals and yeshiva students to demonstrate near the houses of members of the right-wing parties who were part of the previous government, until they broke. “Tik Tok” minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who did not serve in the army, went to the scenes of attacks and disturbed the security forces, to get five seconds of fame on TV. And Benjamin Netanyahu conducted that orchestra, even once or twice claiming in English that the government led by Naftali Bennett was like a dictatorship. 

Time for a profound political transformation 

My second assertion is that we need a profound political transformation.

The Likud Party, once a symbol of strength and right-wing ideologies, has lost its way and must rebuild itself. It is no longer just about Netanyahu and his trial; the entire party is plagued by a fixation on trivial matters at the expense of the nation’s true needs. The Likud may be a powerful political brand, but its weaknesses and decay prevent effective leadership and meaningful action on addressing Israel’s fundamental challenges, such as governance in the Arab sector and integration of the ultra-Orthodox

Within the Likud, there exist well-intentioned individuals who privately acknowledge the need for change, but they often hesitate to express their true beliefs publicly. These individuals, referred to as Marranos, resemble the clandestine Jews in Spain during the Inquisition. They fear the social media Inquisition and behave differently on the public stage compared to their private conversations. This lack of courage prevents the party from embracing necessary reforms openly.

For those who seek right-wing policies and government stability, it is imperative to recognize that the Likud, in its current form, falls short. It no longer sustains the ethos of togetherness made famous by Menachem Begin – we are “Jews! brothers!”

If the well-intentioned liberal MKs in the Likud cannot find the courage to speak out and lead to a rebuilding of the party that has led Israel for the better part of 40 years, then there is no question as to what the alternative to it must be.

The need for a new national, liberal right-wing party 

Israel needs a new national, liberal right-wing party, a Zionist Right – exactly the opposite of what the Likud and this government have become. It needs a party that is broad and brings back the ethos once proudly embodied in the national liberal movement; a party that brings together the national liberal secular and the National-Religious (dati leumi), who are liberal on questions of church and state, yet conservative on questions of security and defense. This party – and, unfortunately, the Likud has shown it cannot play this role – is not only imperative; it is the only way forward for Israel. 

Reservists represent this very ethos. Serving in these units are people from diverse backgrounds who set aside ideological differences and demonstrate their common love and sense of responsibility for their homeland. We must embrace service and look to it for inspiration – for ending polarization; for prioritizing the nation’s long-term interests over short-term gains; for a national leadership, absent today, that will embody the spirit of unity and solve Israel’s big problems; and, above all else, for a party that puts the public good over the personal.

We need a transformation of the political landscape of our country. We need a new national, liberal, Zionist right-wing movement that embodies it. As we seek that, and move forward to achieve it, we cannot relinquish our love and responsibility for the country.

The writer served as communications minister in Israel’s previous two governments.



Related Tags
IDF
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
2

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
5

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by