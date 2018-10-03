03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The executive director of T’ruah, Rabbi Jill Jacobs, constructed the sukka in opposition to the President's cap on refugees.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
The White House settled on the figure after a contentious debate between officials who wanted a lower ceiling and those who wanted a higher one, said the former official.
By REUTERS
The Anti-Defamation League will "oppose the discriminatory Muslim ban" while pointing to the Justices' "failure to recognize" the plight of refugees.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Trump said his administration's new system would ensure that people entering the United States embrace US values including religious liberty.
The targeted official, known as Abu Hamza, was "slightly wounded" in the attack
“If you close UNRWA, you close our life,” one Palestinian refugee said.
By BEN LYNFIELD
In recent weeks the Syrian regime has launched a small offensive to isolate and retake several villages located near the Hermon.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Dozens gathered in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah Friday in solidarity with the Shamasneh family.
By UDI SHAHAM
Israel is appreciative of Guterres’s efforts to fight against the anti-Israel bias at the UN.
By HERB KEINON
Minister Yuval Steinetz discusses the implications for Israel of recent regional developments.
By ARIEL WHITMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
"If we look on our neighbors without mercy we risk that even God will look on us without mercy."
The Diaspora Affairs Ministry released its annual report on antisemitism on Sunday, highlighting the major facets of society from which the trend stems.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Winners of the Genesis Prize get to award one million dollars to organizations of their choice.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF,REUTERS
According to government statistics there has been no rise in antisemitic crimes since more than a million asylum seekers arrived in the country since the beginning of the refugee crisis in 2015.
When asked if “Jews have too much influence in the world,” 52% of Syrians said yes, while 53% of Iraqis agreed with the statement. Nearly 60% of Afghans said Jews wield too much influence.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
“The reason that is given in the Torah for our being commanded to welcome the stranger, protect the stranger and love the stranger is: ‘Because you were strangers in the land of Egypt.’”
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Demonstrators call for rejection of Trump’s immigration ban.
The Holocaust survivor who introduced the amendment calls the UK government's decision "a disgrace."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The executive order prohibits refugees from entering the United States for 120 days, with an indefinite ban on those fleeing war-torn Syria.
By JTA
"Fake news," one Rwandan diplomat said of the deal.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
Jewish groups joined some human rights activists in arguing that this absolved President Barack Obama of fecklessness.
According to the lawsuit filed, Simmons turned standard interview questions into sexual innuendos, among other accusations.
So far this year some 161,000 migrants and refugees have arrived in Europe by sea.
Three cases involve the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and one the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).
One refugee, a writer from Syria, explains his worries about the incoming Austrian government.
Membership for Hezbollah and Hamas in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia has increased since the influx of refugees to the country.
Hungarian FM: "Politics has raped European law and values."
Multiple German news outlets reported that Ahmad screamed "Allahu Akbar" during the attack.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH,BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Under the Refugee Convention, which Israel is a party to, persons who cannot return to their country of origin because of threat of persecution must be granted refugee status.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
"A Jewish and democratic state – which Israel is – can address and redress these problems, thereby reflecting and representing the best of our tradition and our democracy.”
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Rabbi Hartman: Israel society becoming more xenophobic, calls rejection of asylum seekers embarrassing
By JEREMY SHARON
Expulsion is a ‘violation of ethical standards,’ write doctors in letter.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
‘The refugees should remain and be treated as human beings - just as the Jews used to be refugees and wanted to be treated like human beings and not thrown out.'
“UNRWA has proven time and again to be an agency that misuses the humanitarian aid of the international community and instead supports anti-Israel propaganda," Danon said.
‘We call on Israeli pilots to stand on the right side of history,’ says the petition.
Israel was among the first signatories of the 1951 UN Convention on Refugees – and for a very important reason.
“The government has crossed a redline, and we see a lot of panic in the community."
Human rights organizations continue to decry – as inhumane and antithetical to Jewish values – the policy of forcibly removing African refugees to a country as perilous as Rwanda.
“These people are not looking for problems; they wanted to flee violence and work hard to support themselves. Where is the humanity?”
Netanyahu was discussing an initiative announced last week by Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan and Interior Minister Arye Deri to close Holot, an “open” detention center.
Holocaust documentary narrated by Julianna Margulies and Tony Goldwyn.
By AMY SPIRO
Nitzana has created an ecological village that practices what it teaches.
By PATRICIA GOLAN
"We Jews have for centuries suffered as refugees. Now it’s time to help others."
By RACHEL COHEN
Ten people have died as a result of the storm, a number expected to rise, and more than 3,000 have had to be rescued.
The Interior Ministry is reviewing only a fraction of the 3,300 annual applications that the High Court requested it evaluate.
Money to be returned once they leave Israel.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
“As Jews, we can’t ignore what is happening here and celebrate our freedom at Passover when there are people who don’t have their own freedom in this country.”
The Hotline for Refugees and Migrants NGO claims that the Israel Prisons Service is providing African asylum seekers in the country with substandard conditions in order to pressure them to leave.
HaNoar HaOved VeHaLomed, Dror Israel and the Combat Genocide Association collected about 3,000 boxes of winter clothing and supplies as part of Operation Human Warmth.
By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA
Just over a week in office, Trump has already significantly altered the tone toward Israel.
As Israel begins the deportation process against asylum seekers, Eritreans are given legal recourse to stay.
By MARK WEISS
Can the popular sport be leveraged to resolve conflict?
By BERNARD DICHEK
A deeply personal life interwoven with Jewish history.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Author Tuvia Tenenbom takes a deep look into the refugee communities of Germany
By ATARA BECK
"I live in fear at any minute I can get arrested and go to jail."
"Syrians fleeing to the Turkish border seeking safety and asylum are being forced back with bullets and abuse."
Almost three in four Afghans who return home after seeking sanctuary abroad are forced to flee again due to fresh fighting.
Critics say the Prime Minister is more interested in winning elections in May than alleviating the suffering of displaced Iraqis and returning them safely home.
he rebellion against President Bashar al-Assad has drawn militant Sunnis from across the region.
The 15 million euro ($17.50 million) project, funded by the German government, will provide electricity in Zaatari camp for up to 14 hours a day.
Many Iraqis want revenge for the harsh treatment they received under the extremists' interpretation of Sunni Islam they imposed in Mosul and the other areas they seized in 2014.
Calls for refugees to return come as the Syrian government shores up its rule over the main urban centers and ceasefire deals have eased fighting with rebels in parts of western Syria.
Two other Fatah members and two Islamist fighters had already been killed and a total of 15 combatants and civilians have been wounded, a security source said.
Earlier this month Jordan became the first Arab country to issue Syrian refugees with a new type of work permit that opens up the growing construction sector.
When Islamic State targeted Yazidis for genocide in 2014, Israelis such as Lisa Miara, Idan Barir and Ksenia Svetlova stepped forward to raise awareness and say ‘never again’.
Worrying Jordanian women are increasingly employed refugees, discrimination against women, and culturally-embedded gender inequality.
By LINDA GRADSTEIN/THE MEDIA LINE
The raids were part of a major security sweep by the Lebanese army in an area that has been a flashpoint for violent spillover from the Syria crisis.
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Old City aiming to retake the ancient quarter from Islamic State militants, Eid celebrated with previously banned toys and music.
From US President Trump depicted as a refugee carrying a child in his arms to PM Netanyahu standing in line for food rations, one Syrian artist shows world leaders from a different viewpoint.
By JOY BERNARD
UNHCR estimates it faces a $1 billion funding gap this year and urgently needs hundreds of millions for Iraq, Lebanon and Jordan.
'I don't really care if the client dies as long as I got what I wanted. It's not my problem what happens next as long as the client gets paid,' says organ trafficker Abu Jaafar in Beirut.
By THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION
Syrians have poured across their borders since anti-government protests in 2011 spiraled into a full-blown conflict between rebels, Islamist militants, government troops and foreign backers.
The Frankfurt suspect was also wanted in Tunisia where he's thought to have been involved in the deadly militant assault against the Bardo Museum in Tunis.
"This was a win for jihadists and other anti-US forces. It fuels the belief out there that Americans are anti-Islam."
Dangerous times are ahead and it is our duty as a society to stand up for those most in peril.
By YONATAN GHER
Polish-Jewish relations and illegal migrants in Israel, our readers have their say.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
The Eritreans/Tigrayans are proud people, who have survived for the past 3,000 years, kept our Orit/Torah religion and culture, language and way of life.
By HABTOM MEHARI
By DOUGLAS ALTABEF
When it announced the suspension of funds to the SF last year, the Trump White House was merely calling truth to the previous fiction of a US military strategy to unseat Assad.
By OWEN KIRBY
Deporting people against their will to the countries they escaped from evokes strong and disturbing recollections of dark episodes in Jewish history.
By YUVAL SHANY,ALONA VINOGRAD
Talk to your congregations; demand that your communities apply whatever pressure they can on the Israeli government to stop this disgrace.
By KARNEY LAHAD
Horror stories from the visa office were peppered with the darkest gallows humor. As far as jokes go, I told them, you’re officially Jewish now.
By AVIDAN FREEDMAN
Israel is creating an abomination, and over the next few weeks it plans to create a much-larger one.
UNRWA has done nothing to build a sustainable, peaceful Palestinian state.
By LIAT COLLINS
Suffering is packaged and sold in Palestinian areas as one of the main commodities for tourists.
When the stream of refugees rapidly accelerated, Germany’s leaders should have realized that such a massive influx would have severe consequences.
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Genius is an immensely interesting, entertaining and educational series. But its misrepresentation of America’s refugee policy can only diminish its educational value.
By RAFAEL MEDOFF
The problem of UNRWA is well known among experts on the Arab-Israel conflict.
By DORE GOLD
UNRWA should gradually be disbanded. In the meantime, it should tell the truth.
Asylum seekers are not included under Israel’s National Health Insurance Act and have very limited access to public health care services.
By ZOE GUTZEIT
By RICHARD VERBER,SAM GRANT
Eyes wide closed at the checkpoints.
By CHARLES JACOBS
Granddaughter of Romanian refugees repays moral debt in Israel.
By ALAN ROSENBAUM