03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Reporter's Notebook: How I realized the importance of empathy in healthcare among Artificial Intelligence, robots and sensors at a conference on exponential technologies.
By MAYA ELHALAL
Aron cogently argued that it is artists who should not interfere in politics.
By DAVID BRUMMER
Common diabetic symptoms include blurred vision, early onset of cataracts and retinal damage that can lead to blindness.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
By RX FOR READERS/JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Israeli scientists make a new discovery.
What makes Mickey Mouse attracted to Minnie Mouse?
The latest in Israeli medical technology and research.
Smiles with different social functions have different effects on HPA-axis activity when they are perceived as feedback in stressful social situations.
Nuclear medicine diagnostic and research center being built.
Their research suggests that earthquakes can be predicted successfully based on electromagnetic radiation.
The finding, just published in the journal Nature, counters the widespread belief, based on numerous studies, that genetics largely decides the makeup of the human microbiome.
A team of astronomers stumbled upon “dark matter” – the most mysterious building block of outer space.
Researchers developed an innovative technology that allows a drug to be released only in the diseased tissue for which it is intended.
Further research in this direction could lead to new insights into other disorders that are tied to brain development, including microcephaly, epilepsy and schizophrenia.
People who use chemicals to clean at home or work face increased lung function decline.
A dentist's claim saying his chronic back pain was a "work casualty" was originally rejected, creating a backlash.
In 1966, Ralph Wedgwood and his colleagues in Seattle encountered two sisters with a significant, long-standing history of skin boils.
This method of brain stimulation is being widely used in a variety of studies dealing with disorders of the nervous system, such as stroke, chronic pain and depression.
There are nearly 500,000 Israelis with type 2 diabetes and hundreds of thousands more with prediabetes, in whom diabetes can be prevented with major lifestyle changes.
Quantum communication is one of the most advanced branches of the “second quantum revolution.”
Red planet to be recreated near Mitzpe Ramon in the south of Israel.
Research shows that "unpatched" medical devices whose owners and operators don't download ongoing security updates may be vulnerable to attacks.
A Hebrew University of Jerusalem study shows that mankind has likely altered rainfall and weather.
The American Epilepsy Foundation estimates that more than two million people in the US have, or have had, some form of epilepsy.
“The state has decided to destroy the satellite communications industry, even though it’s a national need,” charged Likud MK Yoav Kisch.
The Israeli public is welcomed to take up an interest in space in Hebrew Arabic and English during national space week.
Israel holds second place among OECD countries in the rate of amputations due to diabetes.
Microbiologists and biochemists earn only .12 cents more than the minimum wage, despite holding masters and doctoral degrees.
Bats, being social animals. must be aware of their fellows when they fly.
Cancer is a leading cause of death around the world and its incidence continues to rise. Each year around 12.7 million people discover they have cancer and 7.6 million people die from it.
By MAAYAN HOFFMAN
Women who conceived with an IUD were more likely to have one or more adverse outcomes.
New research being conducted at Ariel university maps various mental disorders through the “positive strengths” model of psychology.
Jay Fineberg at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s Racah Institute of Physics to unravel the complex physical processes that take place during fracture in microscopic detail and in real time.
“Despite all the treatments afforded by modern medicine, some 57% of all pancreatic cancer patients die within 21 months of diagnosis, including many who die within just a few months.”
The patient has been transferred to the cardiac intensive-care unit and is expected to be discharged this week.
A total of 3,340 Israelis with doctoral degrees in a large variety of fields are registered in the academy’s database as applicants for jobs in academia and research institutes in Israel.
New research into the origin of degenerative diseases could result.
Most people assume that their brains are a stable and reliable tool that works consistently. But amazingly, our brain responses are very different from those of other people.
How Israeli researchers found a new way to freeze ions.
Diabetes, Alzheimer’s, heart disease, leukemia and anemia will be the targets of the research.
As part of Israel’s accession to the institute, Israeli researchers will be allowed access to data analysis and training and research collaborations.
The new method utilized at Shaare Zedek involves the closure of veins through the use of a tiny balloon introduced on the tip of a tiny catheter.
New study reveals that children who undergo surgery are at risk of developing pediatric medical traumatic stress.
The academy now includes 125 members.
“We’ve discovered a subversive strategy the malaria parasite employs in order to thrive in human blood."
"There are serious clinical implications to this research."
Our versatile brains make possible an enormous number of diverse internal experiences.
“We learned in this trial that moderate, but persistent weight loss may have dramatic beneficial effects on fat deposits related to diabetes and cardiovascular diseases,” Shai explained.
Identified only as Sarah, she did a quick mental assessment of her symptoms and compared what she felt to what she had learned in medic training.
"The time has come for the State of Israel to take responsibility and start acting as a developed country."
Under global climate change, the dry, semi-arid regions are expanding into higher latitudes while the temperate, rainy regions are migrating towards the North and South Poles.
Israeli entrepreneurs have taken their experiments to infinity and beyond.
An operational cloaking chip can be an extension of basic technologies.
The use of genetic engineering methods allowed researchers to express the PIGU protein in resistant cancer cells and lab animals and succeeded in restoring sensitivity to iodine therapy.
Researchers found that “memories” of nicotine cause long-lasting changes in the brain.
It’s already been proven that sleep deprivation slows down our reaction time, but it has been unclear how exactly the lack of sleep affects brain activity and subsequent behavior.
A TAU doctoral student found that mammals started being active in the daytime after non-avian (non bird-like) dinosaurs were wiped out.
The discovery by TAU, which confirmed the theoretical prediction, has sparked many reactions in the world scientific community.
Scientists at the Wezimann Institute will continue their experiments, building antibodies based on those of camels and llamas.
Young bats from the age of six months adopt a specific "dialect" spoken by their own colonies.
A similar trial was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration.
A new study sheds light on the great influence a stressful work environment can have on increasing traffic accidents.
Jerusalem recently received the gift of a second Brain Center with all possible facilities that has been busy from the first day.
In the past year, some 5,700 infants, children and adults joined their ranks.
Brain imaging studies show that face recognition depends on the coordinated activity of multiple brain regions.
The scientists said the technology will make it possible to print food according to pre-defined criteria in a process that will serve a variety of markets and populations.
The Jerusalem-based team looked for ways to integrate all system components, including light sources and detectors, on-chip at the nanoscale.
Adding a dimension ... or two
Day Two uses athletes' fecal samples to help design their ideal training diets.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
Berry is known as the first woman to serve as chief scientist, the highest position in the Economy Ministry’s Israel Innovation Authority – the engine behind “Startup Nation.”
By MAX SCHINDLER
SpaceIL reaffirms mission to land on the Moon despite contest's end, plans to blast off by the end of this year.
By AVRAHAM GOLD
The drug is undergoing a Phase Three clinical trial this year and if all goes as planned, the life saving drug could be available by 2020.
The annual Art and Brain Week will give the public a chance to enjoy lectures from leading scholars of the human brain.
By BARRY DAVIS
The auction house said Albert Einstein, then 42 and soon to win the Nobel Prize, wrote the letter to Elisabetta Piccini, a chemistry student half his age.
By REUTERS
Through their emphasis on innovation and teamwork, the doctors at the Meirav Center are succeeding in their mission to reshape the mammography experience.
By SARAH LEVI
Test your wits with the Jerusalem Post quiz.
By RUTH BELOFF
Academy President and Israel Prize laureate Prof. Nili Cohen said that prizes often come later in life, and that encouraging young scientists is an innovation.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Thursday would have been the 90th birthday of Ginz, who was killed in Auschwitz at the age of 16.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Will these dry bones live?
The plan pipeline for transporting gas from Israel to Italy via Cyprus and Greece will be 2,100 kilometers long, making it the world's longest undersea pipeline.
By SONIA GORODEISKY/ GLOBES
Israeli technology makes it big in Las Vegas.
By BRIAN BLUM
The station will monitor environmental changes in the open sea.
Science Minster Ofir Akunis said the ministry is spending half-a-billion shekels to ensure that the next generation of Israelis are at the forefront of science and technology innovation.
By KELLY HARTOG
The EMET Prize pays homage to excellence in Israel across a variety of fields, and the honorees share a $1 million award given by the AMN Foundation.
By NOA AMOUYAL
The program allocates additional funding to university students who tutor and mentor high school students.
Practicing martial art really does cultivate inner peace.
‘Standing Stones’ may signal cult worship in 10th century BCE.
By MOSHE DANN
Neurobiologist Professor Idan Segev shares some of his insights into the workings of the human mind.
By SUSAN GOODMAN
An exciting new discovery leads experts to wonder who was the important lady buried in such luxury.
Researchers said on Monday the plant-eating Cretaceous Period dinosaur, named Mansourasaurus shahinae, was nearly 33 feet (10 meters) long and weighed 5.5 tons (5,000 kg).
Streisand had cells taken from her last beloved pet, a dog named Samantha, before she died in 2017.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
Fear of making a decision is not exclusive to health, of course. It rears its indecisive head whenever any kind of really big choice is in play: choosing a partner, a school, a job.
By MICHAL GALANTI
I’m fascinated by an invention called Bio-Catch that captures our personal relationship with electronic devices.
By BARBARA SOFER
Could it be that lobbyists from large pharmaceutical companies are putting pressure on the government to prevent the Israeli medical cannabis market from taking off?
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Why TMZ cooperates with an Israeli start-up