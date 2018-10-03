03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
International Shalom Festival patrons greeted with chants of, "Your tickets are covered in Palestinian blood."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
As you engage in raising your spirits this Purim, have a tipple of Springbank’s singular Scotch.
By Adam Montefiore
Called by experts ‘the best spirit in the world,’ Highland Park is a real treat for whiskey lovers who can afford its steep price.
By JONATHAN GILAD
The column that brings you festivals from around the world; this week, why does the birth of poet Robert Burns make Scots eat a sheep's insides stuffed in its own stomach?
By JOHANNA BAILEY
Jacky Mukmel and George Berold will represent Israel after winning Stableford tournament.
By BY JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
A report published by the Gatestone Institute reveals weaknesses of Iona community's backing of BDS movement.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
Muslim man in his thirties arrested in connection with the murder.
Anti-Israel activists have targeted an Israeli man's stalls in Belfast, Glasgow and now Aberdeen.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Small anti-Israel protests have greeted artists at the annual music and threater gathering.
By AMY SPIRO
Inspired by a Jewish convert character in the Netflix hit show, some 13% of inmates in Scottish prisons are reported to be requesting kosher meals.
By JTA
With increasing antisemitism and a shrinking community, Scottish Jews are still proud of their history and country but wary of the future.
By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
owning Street says JNF was only 1 of number of charities from which UK prime minister stepped down from recently due to time constraints.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Britain’s future Middle East policy hovers in the balance ahead of elections on May 7.
By NEVILLE TELLER
Attendees of Queen's Day event surprised that no Israeli government representative appeared to mark Queen Beatrix's abdication.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
By KKL-JNF
This week, KKL-JNF inaugurated the Winter Pond in the Shafir Regional Council, which was rehabilitated and improved with the assistance of friends of KKL-JNF in Scotland.
By KKL-JNF STAFF
Israeli smoking prevention council head endorses call, but Health Ministry has not suggested protection even for children.
By JUDY SIEGEL ITZKOVICH
Exploring identity, belonging and the future of Scottish Jewry.
By BARRY DAVIS
“Every vote for the Conservatives will make it harder for opposition politicians who want to stop me from getting the job done.”
By JOSH DELL,REUTERS
According to UK media reports, 32-year-old Tanveer Ahmed stated that he killed shopkeeper Asad Shah, 40, because he had claimed to be a prophet.
As most of the ballots are counted, it appears that Scots will not gain independence.
By REUTERS
Victims' relatives say they're sure the former Libyan leader ordered 1998 bombing; "I hope he's in hell with Hitler," PanAm 103 widow says.
250 flights canceled due to ash cloud from Icelandic volcano; Ryanair flies plane through Scottish airspace to show lack of danger.
Move is part of boycott policy by council near Glasgow, 'Jewish Chronicle' reports; Israel supporters: Scottish Council is like Iran, Saudi Arabia.
Having grown up playing golf with his famous father, Sean Connery, the British actor/director talks to the ‘Post’ about the drive behind his latest biopic.
By HANNAH BROWN
Scotland’s Jews are preparing for their ancient nation's possible secession from the UK.
By ALASDAIR SOUSSI
Revisions of controversial publication made after uproar over text's rejection of Jewish scriptural-based rights to Israel, BBC reports.
Hotel pulls out of event after staff receive threatening calls from Palestinian solidarity activists; then event raises more money than expected.
By JONNY PAUL, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT, JPOST
Move by Federation of Jewish Men’s Clubs comes after Kiddush-favorite Chivas named in global boycott of Israeli goods.
By SAMUEL SOKOL SPECIAL TO THE JERUSALEM POST
Gideon Levy has aligned himself with anti-Israel groups.
By JONNY PAUL
A profile of Michael Cina, 40, who moved with his family from Glasgow, Scotland to Kfar Saba in 2013.
By SUSAN DE LA FUENTE
‘Jewish Glasgow’ tells the story of the extremely active community, but it will resonate with anyone who grew up self-imposed open ghettos.
Israel's Lone Soldiers: Fifth in a series.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Scotland native ‘Ralphoosh’ is Israel’s own connoisseur on this most Scottish of spirits.
By PATRICIA CARMEL
In the wake of the Scottish referendum vote, Scottish Jews breathe a sigh of relief.
By KENNETH COLLINS
I was not surprised to read about the latest aberration emanating from the Church of Scotland.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
Recalling the heady days of demonstrations against giving back the Golan Heights, I breathed a sigh of relief.
Fundamentally Freund: Before preaching to Israel, London would do well to put its own house in order
By MICHAEL FREUND
To site Talmud as support for BGU’s “do nothing” approach to virus of self-hatred is inappropriate.
The Israel midfielder bid farewell to his Maccabi Haifa teammates.
By ALLON SINAI
Scotland may not be home to the largest Jewish community, but has no shortage of historical synagogues.
By TANYA POWELL-JONES
Far, far north in Scotland, Norway and the Arctic Circle are much closer than London.
By SARA MANOBLA
The summer temperatures in the picturesque country are a welcome treat for visitors from the Middle East.
By STEWART WEISS
Scotland has long been an adored subject of travelers and writers such as Sir Walter Scott, Robert Louis Stevenson, Jules Verne and James Boswell.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN