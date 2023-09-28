Fans from near and far, far away, get out of your swamp and stay at Shrek's iconic Swamp, exclusively on Airbnb in the Scottish Highlands.

Nestled amidst the rolling hills of the Scottish Highlands, this one-of-a-kind destination is not just for solitude-seeking ogres anymore. Shrek's cozy, stumpy abode is opening its doors to a lucky few who wish to indulge in its muddy charm.

Describing the lush stay, the ever-enthusiastic DreamWorks' side-kick friend of Shrek's, Donkey, shared, "Shrek's Swamp? Oh, it's pure magic! The wild greens, the homey interiors, the artful boulders - you're going to love every bit of it. It's a slice of paradise, with a splash of mud."

If the idea of spending two enchanting nights under the star-lit sky tempts you, pack light but don't forget your boots. Remember, it's all the ogre experience, minus the fire-breathing dragon and Lord Farquad's knights coming after you. Donkey is opening Shrek's doors for an exclusive two-night experience for up to three guests from October 27-29, 2023.

What does the Airbnb have?

Come and relax, kick up your feet on Shrek's recliner chair by the earwax candlelight, and swap swamp stories by the fireplace for only £0 a night! The Airbnb is fully equipped from a double-sized bed to Shrek's outhouse.

"To honor good childhood memories that last a lifetime, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to HopScotch Children's Charity, which provides some of Scotland's most vulnerable and disadvantaged children with respite breaks through nurturing and dynamic holiday trips," Airbnb said in their press release.

And, for those worried about modern amenities, a standalone bathroom facility is conveniently located just a short 20-meter stroll away from the main living quarters.

Airbnb did not forget to mention that the Airbnb stay is not a contest or a once-in-a-blue-moon opportunity. The property, managed by Ardverikie Estate, is all set for regular bookings. So, whether you're looking for an out-of-the-box getaway or you're a die-hard Shrek enthusiast, this stay promises a happily ever after.