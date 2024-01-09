Council considers rehousing residents of Britain's 'Chernobyl'

According to recent reports, the Inverclyde Council is contemplating various options for accommodating the residents who still reside in Glasgow's Clune Park development until the completion of the construction project. The aim is to provide them with temporary housing arrangements while their homes are being renovated or rebuilt.

One of the council representatives stated, "We understand the importance of allowing the remaining residents to maintain a sense of continuity and connection to their community. By offering rehousing solutions during the construction period, they will have the opportunity to return to their familiar surroundings and establish relationships with their new neighbors."

Marshal Craig, one of the last remaining residents of Clune Park, expressed his sentiment and determination to remain in his current home: "I will chain myself to a radiator if they try to remove me." Despite the near abandonment of the complex in 1997, Craig, now 70 years old, has chosen to stay put, finding comfort and contentment in his apartment.

The Inverclyde Council has already acquired more than half of the apartments within the Clune Park estate, and plans are underway to acquire the remaining properties. The intention is to demolish the existing structures and construct 100-120 new homes in their place.

Providing housing options

While the council's main focus is on the long-term regeneration of the area, they acknowledge the need to address the immediate housing concerns of the remaining residents. By providing suitable rehousing options, the council aims to ensure that the residents can continue to reside in the vicinity and actively participate in the community during the construction period. Advertisement

The council spokesperson emphasized, "Our aspiration is to acquire properties in Park View and facilitate the revitalization of the area. While progress has been gradual and costly, we remain committed to the project, and discussions are ongoing to expedite its implementation as soon as possible."

In the meantime, plans are being developed to facilitate the smooth transition and temporary rehousing of the remaining residents. This will enable them to return to their homes after the construction and become acquainted with their new neighbors in the reinvigorated Clune Park community.