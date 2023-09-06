The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Eleven charged for operating Scottish child sex abuse witchcraft ring - report

The defendants face 32 different charges for crimes against children, such as raping them, making them take part in witchcraft classes, making them try to commune with demons, and more.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 18:13
Illustrative image of an arrest. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Illustrative image of an arrest.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Eleven people from Scotland are currently being charged with an allegedly Satanic child sex abuse and witchcraft ring in a trial before the Glasgow High Court, local British media outlets reported.

The defendants, seven men and four women are facing 32 different charges for crimes that allegedly occurred between 2010 and 2020, according to the Glasgow Times.

The defendants have been identified as Iain Owens, Elaine Lannery, John Clark, Mark Carr, Paul Brannan, Leona Laing, Richard Gachagan, Marianne Gallagher, Barry Watson, Lesley Williams, and Scott Forbes.

However, the defendants deny all charges, the BBC reported.

What did the alleged satanic child sex abuse cult do?

The charges centered around crimes allegedly carried out on four children.

The Glasgow High Court. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) The Glasgow High Court. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

These various incidents, according to media reports citing court documents, included but were not limited to:

  • Chasing a girl while wearing devil masks and then nailing her by her clothes to a wall and shutting her in a microwave, oven, fridge, and freezer
  • Trying to murder a girl
  • Forcing a child to act like a dog and eat dog food
  • Forced children to use an Ouija board to commune with spirits and demons
  • Making children watch and take part in witchcraft-related classes and say spells that supposedly convinced them they had transformed into animals
  • Raping children while other members of the group filmed, applauded, and gave verbal encouragement
  • Abusing and killing dogs
  • Forcing a child to traffic Class A drugs
  • Forcing other children to do drugs and drink alcohol
  • Forcing children to sexually abuse each other with household items

The trial could last over six weeks, with evidence gathered as a result of an investigation dubbed Operation Woodwhite, the Independent reported.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
2

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
3

Taking vitamins may increase risk of cancers - study

A 3D rendering of cancer cells (Illustrative).
4

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
5

'Jews won't replace us': Neo-Nazis rally in Disney World, across Florida

A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by