Eleven people from Scotland are currently being charged with an allegedly Satanic child sex abuse and witchcraft ring in a trial before the Glasgow High Court, local British media outlets reported.

The defendants, seven men and four women are facing 32 different charges for crimes that allegedly occurred between 2010 and 2020, according to the Glasgow Times.

The defendants have been identified as Iain Owens, Elaine Lannery, John Clark, Mark Carr, Paul Brannan, Leona Laing, Richard Gachagan, Marianne Gallagher, Barry Watson, Lesley Williams, and Scott Forbes.

However, the defendants deny all charges, the BBC reported.

What did the alleged satanic child sex abuse cult do?

The charges centered around crimes allegedly carried out on four children.

The Glasgow High Court. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

These various incidents, according to media reports citing court documents, included but were not limited to:

Chasing a girl while wearing devil masks and then nailing her by her clothes to a wall and shutting her in a microwave, oven, fridge, and freezer

Trying to murder a girl

Forcing a child to act like a dog and eat dog food

Forced children to use an Ouija board to commune with spirits and demons

Making children watch and take part in witchcraft-related classes and say spells that supposedly convinced them they had transformed into animals

Raping children while other members of the group filmed, applauded, and gave verbal encouragement

Abusing and killing dogs

Forcing a child to traffic Class A drugs

Forcing other children to do drugs and drink alcohol

Forcing children to sexually abuse each other with household items

The trial could last over six weeks, with evidence gathered as a result of an investigation dubbed Operation Woodwhite, the Independent reported.