03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Israeli leadership ought to display determined statesmanship by resolute defense of the judicial system and law enforcement, the IDF and other security organs, and other gate keepers of democracy.
By AMOS YADLIN
Pence: My perception was that he [Sisi] was encouraged by that message
By REUTERS
Arab states condemned US President Donald Trump's Jerusalem decision last week, and vowed to press international bodies to take action against it.
The summit would bring together Israel, the Palestinian Authority and Sunni Arab leaders from Egypt, Jordan and the Gulf states.
By HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
Muslim Brotherhood attacks Egyptian President after state-owned bank publishes lira-shekel exchange.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Speaking at the Japanese Parliament Monday, Sisi claimed that Egypt remains committed to its peace treaty with Israel.
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
Quand l’Occident – et surtout l’Amérique – comprendront-ils enfin que la prolongation d’un conflit sanglant au Sinaï ne peut qu’avoir un effet déstabilisateur sur tous les pays de la région ?
By ZVI MAZEL
Alors que Barack Obama multiplie les concessions sur le dossier iranien, Benjamin Netanyahou doit rester ferme face à la présidence américaine
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
La justice égyptienne a blanchi Hosni Moubarak. Pour beaucoup, cet acquittement fait craindre le retour des vieux démons de l’ancien régime. Mais vu d’Israël, l’Egypte a bien tourné la page
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
36 soldats égyptiens tués et 31 autres blessés, tel est le bilan de l’un des attentats les plus sanglants de l’année dans le Sinaï du Nord.
Announcement comes as Egyptian interim gov't prepares to officially inaugurate Sisi as president on Sunday.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The Egyptian president's war on terror in Sinai is a daily reminder of why Israel shouldn’t leave the West Bank.
By EVELYN GORDON
It is clear that President al-Sisi's approach to fighting Radical Islam is deeper than traditional western approaches to the problem.
By TAWFIK HAMID
It seems that Sisi isn’t too upset over the prospect of Israel continuing its military operation in Gaza.
By NEVILLE TELLER
Egypt’s Sisi knows Hamas for what it is – an extremist Islamist organization, closely tied to the Muslim Brotherhood.
An examination of Egyptian public opinion in the run-up to the election might have yielded hints of the less-than-wholehearted enthusiasm of the electorate, taken as a whole, for al-Sisi.
Egypt itself has come full circle these past three years – from military régime to short-lived democracy and back again.
Among those killed was Abd al Basit, whom the officials described as the group's military 'emir.'
Incident comes on heels of deadly attack that killed 33 soldiers in the peninsula.
Egyptian leader and Putin agree to cooperate against terrorism, discuss free trade zone.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
The struggle to restore internal security in Egypt, in Sinai in particular, is at the top of the Sisi government’s priorities.
By YORAM MEITAL
Abbas hopes the PA will be able to gradually reestablish a presence in the Strip
By BRUCE MADDY-WEITZMAN
What citizens of other countries are reading about the Middle East.
By COMPILED BY THE MEDIA LINE
Criticism of security institutions is considered off-limits in Egypt.
"The region cannot support more turmoil," Egyptian President Sisi told the media when asked if his country intended to take measures against the Shi'ite terror group.
Salman also affirmed Saudi Arabia’s “[commitment to] providing everything that is needed to establish an independent Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital.”
By ADAM RASGON
Egypt-Israel security relations are at a high level amid threats from Sinai and Libya.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The US president said he would consider redirecting funds to Egypt just ahead of his meeting with Egyptian President al-Sisi.
Administration officials cited President al-Sisi’s endorsing in May of a draconian law against nongovernmental organizations when the step was announced.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Leaders of Egypt, Jordan are reportedly planning to present principles of a framework agreement between Israel and the Palestinians in meetings this week with Trump.
By MICHAEL WILNER,HERB KEINON
Security forces also killed 15 people and arrested seven others during a raid which targeted "highly dangerous terrorists" in the central Sinai area.
At least seven Arab leaders are planning on attending the 27th Arab League summit this week in Nouakchott, Al-Arabiya reported.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Despite a brief exception this week, President Sisi’s policy of diplomatic introversion is not about to change.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Hamas representative Salah al-Bardawil said that the members of an alleged Fatah terror cell provided Hamas with information and documents that indicate that they had planned to kill Sisi.
Amir Mousawi, a former Iranian politician, wrote a post on his Facebook page thanking Egyptian President al-Sisi for "supporting the axis of resistance in the region."
The central demonstration will take place in the famous Tahrir Square in Cairo, while additional protests are expected to take place in other Egyptian provinces.
Israeli Egypt expert: Since Sisi toppled former President Mohamed Morsi in 2013, the security apparatus and bureaucracy have been running the state and produced a kind of stability
In an interview with El Balad TV on Friday, Zind said in answer to a question on whether he intends to imprison journalists who criticize him: "I would imprison anyone, even if it is the Prophet."
Egyptians are reassessing 1950s-era nationalization policies that squeezed out the Jewish community and other ethnic minorities.
By JTA
Sisi has launched a tough security crackdown since Morsi's overthrow. Security forces killed hundreds of supporters of his Muslim Brotherhood in the streets and arrested thousands of others.
The big question yet to be answered is will Sisi deliver on his promises to create jobs and improve the standard of living for all Egyptians.
Former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi's death sentence could add fuel to an already raging Islamist insurgency.
Sisa Gaber Abu Douh was forced to disguise herself as a man to find work, as women were not hired for manual labor jobs in Egypt in the 1970s.
In interview with Al Arabiya, Egyptian president says gulf nations' support throughout history "will not be forgotten," serves as contributing force to nations security.
Expert: ‘The court’s decision pours oil on the fire of this struggle.’
In many cases, Amnesty said, residents were not given any official warning at all and heard from the media that they had 48 hours to leave their homes.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
"War against state has just begun," warns man in video, described as mastermind of the attack.
Former Muslim Brotherhood leader says the organization communicated with extremist groups in Sinai and set up training camps with them when former president Morsi was in power.
Both countries face criticism for giving Israel time to destroy Hamas, an affiliate of the Muslim Brotherhood, a sworn enemy of both countries.
Sisi is likely content that Israel is hurting a group that Egypt blames for involvement in the Muslim insurgency in Egypt.
Defeated candidate in Egypt's presidential election appeals results that gave former army chief al-Sisi victory; leftist politician Sabahi won 3% of votes against over 93% of votes cast for Sisi, according to judicial sources.
Former army chief Abdel Fatah al-Sisi expected to become Egypt's next president, meaning Egypt will likely revert to rule by men from the military.
In Qatar, Turkey, Britain and elsewhere, hundreds of activists have set about trying to isolate Egypt's army-backed government diplomatically.
Should Sisi be elected as is generally assumed, he will have to decide whether to go along with the cold peace or to take the bold decision to promote cooperation with Israel for the greater benefit of both countries.
The deal would include advanced aircraft, monitoring equipment and other sophisticated weapons that would be used to fight terrorism emanating from Sinai.
Laws stipulate that NSC, parliament must give approval before president may declare war.
Former foreign minister says army chief does not want to break off ties with the United States.
Russian president announces his support for Egyptian military chief's expected run for president, negotiates a $2 billion arms deal with Cairo.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Moussa: It is clear he is running for president.
"Egyptian Jon Stewart" hosts first airing of show since it was pulled 3 months ago; pans public for lionizing army chief Sisi.
Decision by military leader who ousted Morsi is likely to increase tensions, anger Islamists.
After nearly three years of Sisi’s reign, the Copts find themselves facing continuous decay in their livelihoods and rights, with no end in sight.
By RAMY AZIZ
He wants Egypt to be seen as a trusted, stable ally of the West.
By JOEL C. ROSENBERG
Trump’s heralding of a new era in US-Egyptian relations can also help bring stability to a war-torn region.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
In approaching Middle East peace, Trump should focus on the attainable, not the improbable
By ILAN EVYATAR
Arafat is no longer around and neither is Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak, and Liberman too might not be the same old Liberman we know from yesteryear.
By GERSHON BASKIN
With the aim of blocking Israeli aspirations in the region, Egypt led the Arab initiative to disarm Israel of its nuclear capability.
By ELIE PODEH
It’s difficult to overstate the potential importance of the Egyptian president’s New Year speech on Islam – and equally important to avoid overly optimistic expectations as to its practical impact.
By MARTIN SHERMAN
Each side is declaring victory and proclaiming the other the vanquished.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD