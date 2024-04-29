Biden holds phone calls with Egyptian, Qatari officials over Gaza ceasefire talks

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi received a phone call on Monday from US President Biden to discuss the latest developments of ongoing negotiations regarding a ceasefire in Gaza and the dangers of a military escalation in Rafah, a statement from Egypt's presidency said.

Biden also spoke with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to make sure that all the terms of the hostage deal on the table are implemented.

The President asked the President of Egypt and the Emir of Qatar to make every effort to obtain a deal for the release of the abductees held by Hamas.