Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Biden holds phone calls with Egyptian, Qatari officials over Gaza ceasefire talks

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 30, 2024 02:20

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi received a phone call on Monday from US President Biden to discuss the latest developments of ongoing negotiations regarding a ceasefire in Gaza and the dangers of a military escalation in Rafah, a statement from Egypt's presidency said.

Biden also spoke with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to make sure that all the terms of the hostage deal on the table are implemented.

The President asked the President of Egypt and the Emir of Qatar to make every effort to obtain a deal for the release of the abductees held by Hamas.



Related Tags
Joe Biden Headline
Man's body found in building in open area in Sderot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2024 01:20 AM
Yemen's Houthis say they attacked two vessels, two US destroyers
By REUTERS
04/30/2024 12:27 AM
Iran's Khamenei celebrates anti-Israel campus protests in Hebrew X post
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/30/2024 12:03 AM
Hamas delegation leaves Cairo and will return with ceasefire response
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2024 11:50 PM
White House on university protests: No place for antisemitism on campus
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/29/2024 10:21 PM
Israel kills IRGC operative in Iran - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2024 10:09 PM
State Department on protests: 'People have every right to do so'
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/29/2024 09:43 PM
Siegel, Miran families hold press conference following Hamas video
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2024 09:25 PM
IDF releases the names of two IDF soldiers who died in combat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2024 09:06 PM
US found five IDF units responsible for gross human rights violations
By REUTERS
04/29/2024 08:30 PM
IDF destroys two more terror tunnels in Beit Hanoun area of Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2024 08:26 PM
Israeli official: 'ICC arrest warrents might be issued in secret'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2024 07:58 PM
Former Mossad agent Yehuda Teicher passes away at age of 100
By WALLA!
04/29/2024 07:48 PM
One injured after rockets from Gaza trigger alarms in Sderot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2024 07:45 PM
Israel strikes Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2024 06:52 PM