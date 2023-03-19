The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Egypt's Sisi discusses nuclear plant, grains trade with Russian officials

Construction by Russia's state-owned energy corporation Rosatom of Egypt's first nuclear plant at El Dabaa is expected to take until at least 2030.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 19, 2023 21:03
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (photo credit: KHALED DESOUKI/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi held talks with high-ranking Russian officials on Sunday to discuss a Russian-built nuclear plant under construction on Egypt's north coast as well as grains supply and food security, Egypt's presidency said.

The meeting with officials including Russia's trade minister and a special envoy of President Vladimir Putin also addressed the establishment of a Russian industrial zone inside the Suez Canal's Economic Zone, among other investments, it added.

Construction by Russia's state-owned energy corporation Rosatom of Egypt's first nuclear plant at El Dabaa began in July of last year and is expected to take until at least 2030.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi gives a televised statement on the attack in North Sinai, in Cairo, Egypt November 24, 2017 (credit: EGYPT STATE TV/ VIA REUTERS)Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi gives a televised statement on the attack in North Sinai, in Cairo, Egypt November 24, 2017 (credit: EGYPT STATE TV/ VIA REUTERS)

Egypt trying to balance relations with Russia and the West

In the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Egypt has been trying to balance long-standing ties with both Russia and Western powers.

It is a major importer of Russian wheat and has leaned more heavily on supplies from Russia since the conflict disrupted its grain purchases from Ukraine.



